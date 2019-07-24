Epiroc Seeing Margin Leverage As OE Orders Fade

Equipment orders are likely to be down for at least a couple more quarters, but the longer-term outlook for Epiroc's portfolio of automation, digitalization, and electrification technologies is strong.

This is a tricky time in the cycle for heavy machinery manufacturers, and mining equipment manufacturer Epiroc (OTCPK:EPOKY) is no exception. Aftermarket demand remains healthy and service orders continue to rise, but original equipment demand is clearly fading from the year-ago recovery levels. Longer term, Epiroc is well-placed to benefit from increased miner interest in automation and electrification, and the company also has a meaningful margin leverage angle.

I believe the market more or less has this story priced correctly now. There’s an argument that Epiroc shares should be worth a little more on the basis of strong margins and returns (ROIC, et al), but on the other hand, my DCF-based approach suggests a high single-digit annualized return from here on the assumption of mid-single-digit revenue growth and high single-digit FCF growth over the long term.

Finally Beating On Margins, But Orders Are Fading

Having incurred above-average expenses last year as part of its spinout from Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY), Epiroc management had pledged to shareholders that this would be a year of efficiency and improved operating leverage. While first quarter results did show margin improvement, the second quarter saw a further acceleration. Unfortunately, orders continue to weaken and the company’s revenue and operating income performance was boosted more by foreign currency than appeared baked into the sell-side average estimates.

Revenue rose 3% this quarter (organic), beating expectations by about 1%. Equipment and Service revenue rose 3%, with strong Service growth (up 8%) offsetting weak Equipment results (down 1%). Tools and Attachments revenue rose 4%, and both segments beat expectations for the quarter.

Gross margin improved about two points, and most of that was maintained through the operating lines. Adjusted operating income rose 17%, driving 170bp of margin improvement that included over 100bp of forex boost. Even so, it was a 6% beat relative to expectations. E&S segment earnings rose 13%, with 180bp of margin improvement, while T&A segment earnings jumped 41% with 230bp of margin expansion.

Although commentary from management was relatively bullish, as it was from Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) regarding its mining business (the best pure comp for Epiroc), orders were still down 4% in organic terms, with a 4% decline in E&S led by a 15% drop in original equipment orders. Service orders increased 7% within E&S, while Tools and Attachments orders fell 2%.

That demand for mining equipment is slowing from the strong rebound levels of last year is not so surprising. And although orders were inline, it’s worth noting that comes after a few rounds of miss-and-lower, so Epiroc is meeting a lowered bar relative to where expectations where six months ago.

A More Challenging Near-Term Outlook

Although I do think there are a couple more quarters of negative comps coming in the equipment business, I think those orders should stabilize around the end of 2019, and I expect service orders to continue to grow on a year-over-year basis, with somewhat choppier quarter-to-quarter performance. T&A orders, too, should continue to grow, though they’re a smaller part of the mix.

I see two big challenges at this point in the mining sector. The first is the outlook for commodity prices. Conditions are okay now, but if the global economy weakens further, it is likely to drag down commodity prices. Although mining companies are, in general, in better financial shape these days, I wouldn’t rule out a pause in orders if the pricing outlook moves meaningfully lower.

The second challenge concerns spending priorities. As I’ve talked about before in reference to Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY) and FLSmidth (OTCPK:FLIDY), there is an ongoing evolution in how mining companies are approaching their capex spending, with at least some miners focusing more on integrated systems versus discrete equipment. That’s not so much of an “either or” for Epiroc as it is for other mining equipment providers (one of the reasons I like Epiroc), but those system orders tend to be larger and less predictable.

Longer term, though, I like where Epiroc is positioned. Epiroc has almost no meaningful exposure to the coal sector, and it looks as though more and more of the future in copper mining will be in underground mining where Epiroc operates. Like Sandvik, Epiroc has been investing for years into automation, electrification, and digitalization for mining equipment and mining companies are just now starting to embrace these opportunities in a significant way. As an aside, it’s also worth mentioning that as more mining goes underground, it benefits Epiroc more than just in “competitive takeaway” from companies like Caterpillar (CAT) – Epiroc’s underground equipment typically has a higher aftermarket content that surface equipment (harder wear conditions, etc.).

M&A?

Beyond leveraging the automation, digitalization, and electrification trend in mining and driving better margins, Epiroc may also have an M&A angle. Free of Atlas Copco, Epiroc has a lot more freedom to act here, and I believe that Epiroc may want to horizontally expand toward material handling, with FLSmidth and Weir (OTCPK:WEIGY) both looking like prime targets to me (with FLSmidth offering more leverage to automation).

The Outlook

Even with this recent surge in mining orders, mining equipment fleets are still overaged. I believe at least some mining companies have been holding off on equipment replacement to see how the emerging automation/electrification trend would play out, but sooner or later that equipment has to be replaced and Epiroc will benefit. Between a trend toward more underground mining, more automation, more electrification and so on, I believe Epiroc is poised to keep its strong position in underground mining and gain share overall in the larger mining equipment sector.

Mining equipment will remain a cyclical business characterized by outsized swings relative to other “cyclical” industries, but I believe the trends in fleet replacement, underground mining, and automation/electrification can support long-term annualized revenue growth in the mid-single-digits. With the expiration of less-profitable older contracts, improving aftermarket and service mix, increased mix of higher-value products (electric vehicles, etc.), and so forth, I expect improving margins from Epiroc over the coming years and a high single-digit long-term FCF growth rate.

Epiroc’s valuation today falls between my DCF-based fair value (which suggests a high single-digit annualized return from here) and my margins/return-driven EV/EBITDA approach. As such, I think Epiroc shares are more or less fairly valued now.

The Bottom Line

Were Epiroc to pull back by 10% to 15% (or more), which is entirely possible in a sector like this, I’d take another look, but I don’t think the risk/reward is so favorable in a mining equipment market that is still seeing declines in equipment orders. I think Epiroc has a strong claim to best-of-breed and a better-than-average future driven by technology, but I don’t like buying into cyclical industries at this point in the cycle, particularly when the prospective returns aren’t all that high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.