Marinus Hammered As Its Phase II Post-Partum Depression Studies Come Up Short

While management doesn't sound ready to abandon the IV-only form of ganaxolone, it seems improbable that it will ever be a serious challenger to Sage Therapeutics.

Marinus (MRNS) has been a controversial stock for some time, as the company looked to challenge Sage’s (SAGE) Zulresso with its “similar but different” compound ganaxolone, and questions about the efficacy of the drug and its chronic clinical timeline slips dogged the stock. Writing about the shares in late September of 2018, I very nearly top-ticked the stock and the shares declined sharply into the end of 2018 on growing doubts about both the post-partum and epilepsy pipelines before recovering into the mid-single-digits through April of this year.

With Phase II data in hand, the market certainly thinks that Marinus has little-to-no chance of seriously challenging Sage, and looking at the data I’m forced to concur. Maybe there’s a path here for the IV-only form of ganaxolone in severe PPD patients, but I think it will be a very steep climb to get any traction on Sage, particularly with the Phase III results of Sage’s oral drug SAGE-217, and I think the oral-only approach is likewise a non-starter.

Marinus Wilts, As MAGNOLIA And AMARYLLIS Come Up Short

Tuesday morning saw Marinus report Phase II data from both of its post-partum depression programs, part II data from the IV-to-oral MAGNOLIA, as well as data from the low-dose/high-dose AMARYLLIS study. Although the all-oral regimen had been previously positioned as an option for less serious cases of post-partum depression, the initial Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression (HAM-D17, or “Ham-D”) scores were broadly similar in both studies.

While the MAGNOLIA study did suffer from patient compliance issues, even the per-protocol results were not all that impressive; ganaxolone did show some initial efficacy in reducing symptoms (a 3.4 placebo-adjusted reduction in Ham-D at the 6-hour mark), but the 28-day difference was just 2.6 pts versus the 3 pts management was targeting, and the 4.2-pt reduction reported by Sage from its Phase III ROBIN study of SAGE-217 (an oral drug). Based upon the efficacy seen in the IV-only portion of the study, ganaxolone could, maybe, be approvable as a competitor to Zulresso, but I don’t see a strong economic argument for advancing it.

The situation was little better with the AMARYLLIS study, where Marinus tested two doses of ganaxolone. While the high-dose form did show some initial separation (a 1.9-pt outperformance of the low dose at 24 hrs) and a 2.3-pt improvement relative to the low dose at 24 days, the absolute reduction of 14.5 pts was lower than the SAGE-217 performance in the ROBIN study (17.8-pt improvement, although at a different endpoint of four weeks). Comparing across trials is always problematic, but I’d also note that various sources have shown a placebo response at 30 days of 12 to 15 pts on the Ham-D scale, so it is at least plausible that ganaxolone had no real impact on post-partum depression (there was no placebo control for the AMARYLLIS study).

What Now?

Marinus management tried to put the best face they could on the data, but management’s claims that these studies were in any meaningful way positive ring hollow to me. Likewise, I’d note the roughly 70% sell-off in the shares following the results and the virtually zero response in Sage shares – while Marinus shareholders may have viewed the company as a threat/challenger to Sage (even as a longshot), Sage shareholders didn’t, and there was no need for any sort of “relief” trade.

I won’t be surprised to see Marinus try to advance the IV-only form of ganaxolone. When you don’t have many assets, you might as well flog the assets you have. As for the oral form, management talked about looking to partner the drug, but I can’t imagine much interest given these results (and if there is interest, it’ll be in the form of minimal upfront payments and weighted to royalties and Phase III/approval milestones).

What future Marinus does still have seems to me to be tied to the epilepsy indications of ganaxolone. Marinus has been developing the drug as a treatment for seizures related to CDKL5 deficiency disorder and other rare seizure disorders like refractory status epilepticus. While a late 2018 update from an open-label extension study in CDKL5 showed two patients with incrementally worse seizure frequency, they were still at an improved level versus when the started the trial, with the other patients showing stable (and meaningful) seizure frequency reduction and meaningful improvement (the update concerned only four patients).

The RSE Phase II results should be available in September, and this is a tough indication to predict. While Sage failed here, they used a lower dose and enrolled especially refractory patients. Still, this is a very difficult indication to treat, so success should by no means be assumed.

The Outlook

In a “best case” scenario where the epilepsy/seizure disorder indications are viable, I think you could argue for a fair value approaching $3, but I want to underline that these are very high-risk studies. Strong efficacy data could certainly support a higher share price, and these are niche markets desperately in need of safe, effective, tolerable treatments, but the odds of failure are overwhelmingly high. I may be underestimating the salvage value of Marinus’s post-partum depression program, but I just don’t see the value in a compound that appears to be years behind the leader and not as effective.

The Bottom Line

I was absolutely wrong about Marinus last year. I thought the “similar but different” design of ganaxolone compared to brexanolone (Zulresso), with the addition of a methyl group, would lead to a drug with similar, if not enhanced, potency and improved safety/tolerability. That thesis is in tatters, and while the drug could still prove to have a future in rare seizure disorders, the well-above-average clinical risks that accompany drug development for seizure disorders are outside my sweet spot for biotech investing. While Marinus may still have a future, that future isn’t close to what it seemed to be last fall, and there is a lot of work to do to prove out the portfolio Marinus still has.

