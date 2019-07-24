Patterson Companies: Don't Be Tempted By The 5+% Dividend Yield

The dividend is not well covered by EPS with a current payout ratio over 100%. The dividend is also not covered by FCF.

Patterson Companies' dividend yield is 5%+, which is tempting for those seeking income. The company also has grown the dividend since 2009.

Thesis

Many companies hit road bumps on their path for top and bottom line growth. Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) is one such company. The company’s stock was trading over $50 per share in early 2015. The stock price has declined to about $19.75 and simultaneously the dividend yield has increased to over 5%. Seemingly, Patterson is the bargain bin with a P/E ratio of 14.8 below the S&P 500’s average of 22.2. The P/E ratio is also much less than that of Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC), a close competitor in the dental supply market, and Covetrus, Inc. (CVET) a close competitor in the animal health distribution market.

Despite the low valuation and high yield Patterson is not suitable for income or dividend growth investors. In 2015, the company acquired Animal Health, Inc. expanding Patterson’s presence in the animal health distribution business. But since then, the company has struggled with decreasing margins, high debt and lower profitability. In addition, the dividend is not well covered by earnings or free cash flow. Until these trends reverse and show consistent improvement, small investors seeking income or dividend growth should focus elsewhere.

Overview Of Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc. traces its history back to 1877 in the dental supply market. The company entered the animal health market with the 2001 purchase of Webster Veterinary. In 2015, Patterson acquired Animal Health International, Inc. expanding its presence in the animal health market. Today the company is a large dental supply and animal health distributor and wholesaler selling dental and animal health products, equipment, devices and office management products.

About 59% of sales are in animal health and 41% of sales are in dental supply. The Dental segment operates in the U.S. and Canada, whereas the Animal Health segment operates in North America and the U.K. Over 80% of total sales are from the U.S. The Dental segment has about 70 branch offices and offers over 100,000 products. Sales are primarily consumable, but the company also sells equipment as seen in the chart below. The Animal Health segment focuses on pets but also sells for commercial farms.

Source: pattersoncompanies.com

Patterson’s Revenue Profile by Business Segment

Source: Patterson Company FY 2018 Annual Report

Dividend Power’s Investment Process

For my Dividend Growth stock watch list, I filter with the following quantitative criteria:

Large cap stocks that have a history of increasing dividends > 10 years,

a dividend yield > 3%,

a payout ratio of 65% or lower,

P/E ratio < S&P 500’s current average value,

P/E ratio < 10-year average value, and

long-term debt-to-equity (D/E) < 2.

Although I have criteria to follow, they serve primarily to narrow the broader list of stocks to a smaller set of companies for further research. On a case-by-case basis, I make exceptions to the aforesaid criteria if a company meets some but not all seven criteria. Once I identify an interesting stock, I take a look at the quantitative and qualitative aspects for inclusion in my portfolio.

From the quantitative screen below, Patterson does not meet all my criteria. Of concern is that the payout ratio is high, but this can be affected by one-time factors and requires closer analysis. In addition, the company’s high yield and low relative valuation makes this stock worthwhile to analyze further.

Dividend Power’s Quantitative Screen

Criteria Checks Large Cap Stock $1.9B --> No Dividend Yield > 3% 5.1% (FWD) --> Yes 10-Years of Increasing Dividends 0 Years --> No Payout ratio of 65% or less ~117% (TTM) --> No P/E Ratio < S&P 500’s Current Average 14.8 < 22.2 --> Yes P/E Ratio < 10-year Average 14.8 < 17.0 --> Yes D/E Ratio < 2 0.49 --> Yes

Source: Divided Power analysis based on data from Seeking Alpha, Morningstar.com and multpl.com

Patterson’s Dividend Is Not Well Covered

Patterson had paid a growing dividend since 2009 when the company initiated a dividend payment. The dividend growth rate has recently slowed to low-single digits in FY 2018. In FY 2017, the company paid a dividend of $1.02 per share but in FY 2018, the company paid a dividend of $1.04 per share, only ~2% increase. The dividend will not be increased in FY 2019 as the company maintained a constant dividend of $1.04 per share. Importantly, the dividend was not covered by diluted GAAP EPS of $0.89 giving a payout ratio of ~117%. In addition, FCF was ~($13M) in FY 2019 and thus the dividend was not covered by FCF either since the dividend required $99.5M in cash.

Looking forward, it is unlikely that the dividend will be increased in FY 2020 as the company is seemingly focused on reducing long-term debt. Furthermore, diluted GAAP EPS guidance is only $1.04. This gives a forward payout ratio of ~100%. Since the payout ratio is high and the dividend is not growing anymore, this reduces my interest in this stock as a dividend growth stock despite the high yield. Actually, I am concerned about the high payout ratio and potentially low dividend-to-FCF ratio leading to a dividend cut. Certainly, a dividend cut would permit the company to pay down debt at a faster rate.

Patterson Is Reducing Debt But It’s Still Too High

Patterson took on substantial debt to fund the purchase of Animal Health, Inc. in 2005. Long-term debt was $1,022M and short-term debt was $37M at the end of FY 2016. But since then, the company has been slowly reducing leverage. The table below shows cash, short-term investments and debt at the end of fiscal years. Clearly, the debt situation has improved, especially in the most recent fiscal year. But saying that the debt is still substantial, and the company needed to pay ~$40M in interest expense in FY 2019. This was about 29% of operating income, a value that is too high. Patterson had about $60M in Senior notes due in FY 2019. On a positive note, the company has no further notes due in FY 2020 or FY 2021. But there is $165M in Senior notes due in FY 2020 as well as a $276.63M term loan due in FY 2022.

Patterson’s Debt At The End Of Fiscal Years

FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 Cash and Cash Equivalents $137 $95 $63 $96 Short-term Investments -- -- -- -- Short-Term Debt $37 $74 $93 $24 Long-Term Debt $1,022 $998 $922 $725 Net Debt $922 $977 $952 $653

Source: Morningstar.com and FY 2018 Annual Report

Patterson’s Margins Have Exhibited Long-Term Decline

Patterson’s gross, operating and net margins have exhibited a declining trend since FY 2010. This has likely placed downward pressure on the stock price. The company has grown revenue through organic growth and the 2015 acquisition. But the cost of this revenue has increased at a faster rate. The effect has been declining gross margins that are today roughly two-thirds of the level in FY 2010. Simultaneously operating income has decreased leading to a long-term decline in operating margins. In FY 2019, operating margins were 2.5% significantly lower than the 11.0% in FY 2010. Similarly, net margins have decreased from 6.5% in FY 2010 to 1.5% in FY 2019. The company has increased revenue but has become less profitable, especially since FY 2015.

Patterson’s Revenue and Profitability Trends

Source: Dividend Power Calculations Based on Data from Morningstar.com

This is partly due to the additional revenue in the Animal Health segment, which is lower margin and less profitable. For example, in FY 2018, the Animal Health segment had $3,242.6M in total revenue. But this led to only $78.1M in operating income with an operating margin of 2.4%. On the other hand, the Dental segment had $2,196.1M in total revenue and had $228.2M in operating income with an operating margin of 10.4%. A similar result occurred in FY 2019 as seen in the table below. The Dental Segment is much more profitable than the Animal Health segment. With that said, the Dental Segment is also less profitable than before as margins have declined since FY 2010 before the acquisition in 2015. Patterson will need to reverse these long-term trends for the stock price to recover and the dividend to be more secure.

Patterson’s Operating Margins by Segment (in thousands)

Revenue Operating Income Operating Margin FY 2018 Dental $2,196,078 $229,201 10.4% Animal Health $3,242,564 $78,058 2.4% FY 2019 Dental $2,191,790 $179,236 8.2% Animal Health $3,354,528 $81,472 2.4%

Source: Dividend Power Based on Data from Q4 FY 2019 and FY 2019 Earnings Release

Patterson’s Valuation

Now let’s look at Patterson’s valuation. I use an expected 2019 EPS of $1.04 and a P/E ratio of 15.0 to obtain a fair value estimate of $15.60. The EPS estimate is based on the mid-point of the FY 2020 guidance. I use a P/E ratio of 15.0 since this is somewhat less than the 10-year average of 17.0. I discount the multiple due to declining margins, declining profitability and high payout ratio.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 14.0 and 16.0, I obtain a fair value range from $14.56 to $16.64. The current stock price is ~119% to ~136% above/below my estimate of fair value. The market is overvaluing the stock possibly due to the high yield.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 14.0 15.0 16.0 Estimated Value $14.56 $15.60 $16.64 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 136% 127% 119%

Source: Dividend Power Calculations

Final Thoughts

Patterson Companies is a major dental supply and animal health distributor. But the company has become less profitable over time due to declining margins. In addition, the company has expanded in the animal health market, which is less profitable than the dental supply market. In addition, the dividend is not well covered by EPS or FCF and was recently held constant after years of increases. On a positive note, the company is slowly improving its debt situation. In addition, the 5%+ dividend yield is tempting. But saying that, the negatives largely outweigh the positives. Hence, I am not a buyer of this stock.

(Tipranks: Sell PDCO)

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please click the orange button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.