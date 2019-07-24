You Don't Want To Miss On Ciena

Investment Thesis

Ciena (CIEN) develops high-capacity Networking Platform products that enable the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of video, data and voice traffic on communications networks. The firm's President and CEO is a long-time industry veteran Gary Smith who is also a member of the President's National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee. In the last five years, Ciena’s revenue has delivered 8.24% cagr and has made its name as a major player in the industry. Ciena’s core customers include communication service providers, web-scale providers, cable and multi-service operators, submarine network operators, Government and RE (research & education). This year the firm is expecting a 13%-14% revenue growth, given the current industry fundamentals of the industry and the firm’s strong position in it, the guidance is highly achievable. Combining all the factors, Ciena is a buy.

Source: Seeking Alpha

A set of Market-Oriented Core Strategies

The first and probably the most important product-side strategy for Ciena is to promote its adaptive network that leverages its WaveLogic coherent modem technology, enhanced IP capabilities in access and aggregation networks along with software control and automation capabilities. Ciena’s infrastructure delivers advanced network telemetry and enables the tuning of network capacity and speeds to meet changing needs. The firm is also introducing solutions with enhanced IP capabilities to help network operators make better-operating decisions and to optimize their network performance and deliver a better user experience. Right now Ciena remains on track to deliver single wavelength 800 gig systems later this year, which operate under its WaveLogic 5 program.

Source: Company Website

Next is its Blue Planet Automation Software, which is designed to automate, orchestrate and manage both physical and virtual network resources and their associated services across data centers and the wide-area network (WAN). Blue Planet can transform legacy networks into “service ready” networks, accelerating the creation, delivery and life-cycle management of new, cloud-based services.

Back in 2018, Ciena had acquired Packet Design, LLC and DonRiver Holdings, LLC to include route optimization and assurance functionality and multi-domain inventory topology and visualization. The last piece of its strategy, and probably the most important from a broad view, is its pursuit of international markets, especially in Asia-Pacific and India. The management expects these three customer groupings to be among the significant drivers of our business in the second half of fiscal 2019. Ciena’s long term targets reflect their core strategies and the firm is strongly set to achieve these critical targets.

Souce: Ciena earnings slide

Technology shifts that matter

Ciena derives a majority of its revenue from its Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking product portfolios. Modern businesses are replacing locally housed computing and storage by adopting a broad array of innovative cloud-based models, including Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), these trends are increasing the bandwidth and service needs placed upon networks, which is a key driver for the Ciena’s optical and packet networking portfolios. Besides this, rapid growth in OTT (over the top) and video streaming services have also put higher network traffic which calls for Ciena’s products.

Enterprises today need far more data, content and related services which impact their network infrastructures. Network operators need to adopt emerging wireless and wireline network architectures to address these demands. For example, Fifth-Generation wireless broadband technology (5G) will enable a substantial need for data by a vast customer base, all these technological shifts are critical for Ciena. Factoring all these technological shifts, Ciena’s detailed, segmented revenue targets are set and the targets are aligned with the firm’s long term strategic plans.

Souce: Ciena earnings slide

Financial Analysis

Ciena’s revenue growth has been gradually and consistently growing for a good period of time, earnings remain volatile, mostly because of high operating costs such as R&D and marketing expenditures. The primary reason behind negative earnings in its 2018 was because of the impact of the Tax Act including $438.2 million in expense for the remeasurement of its net deferred tax assets and a $34.6 million charge related to a transition tax on accumulated historical foreign earnings and their deemed repatriation to the U.S. The fiscal 2017 benefit for income taxes primarily reflected a reversal of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance.

Source: Intrinio

Ciena’s balance sheet has gotten healthy over the years. As you can see in the chart, the capital structure was highly funded with debt back in 2012, over the years the portion has drastically declined, as a result, debt to EBITDA declined as well.

Source: Intrinio

A broad look at peer performance indicates a superior performance by Ciena. Although revenue growth by Infinera, (INFN) and Lumentum (LITE) was higher, INFN had a negative average profit margin in the last five years and Lumentum had both a higher debt to total assets and lower average profit margin. Of course, a broad overview cannot confirm that the peers are not necessarily better but it does how that Ciena has a strong position among the peers. Among the peers, Acacia had a great 12-month run. You can read my article on Acacia (Acacia back on track) published last July at Seeking Alpha; since my publication, the stock has returned over 86%.

CIEN INFN FNSR ACIA LITE JNPR VIAV Revenue, 5y CAGR 8.2% 11.6% 7.1% - 10.1% -0.1% -12.1% Profit margin, 5y average 5% -8% 4% 11% 2% 8% - 1% Debt/Total Assets 19% 18% 22% 0% 30% 20% 32%

Source: Intrinio

Valuation and risk stats

A comparison of price to revenue among the firms show that Ciena is undervalued in the market. Ciena’s valuation multiple also shows a clear and consistent trend without any significant aberration, unlike the peer median trend, showing a growing interest among investors about the firm’s strong market position and future prospects.

Source: Intrinio

A comparison of EV/EBITDA also shows that Ciena is undervalued in the market.

Source: Intrinio

Among the peers, Ciena had both a lower daily standard deviation and lower expected loss levels compared to the peer average. The average loss level an investor could incur in a single day given a 5% probability is 2.94% whereas Ciena’s value was 2.43%, among the peers, INFN, ACIA, and LITE had significantly higher standard deviation than average estimates.

Source: Author’s calculation

Conclusion

Ciena has a significant market position in its industry and continues to deliver strong top-line growth and maintain a strong balance sheet health. The firm has a solid game plan and detailed targets to capture the technological shifts and has a strong game plan to fill the demand. While comparing the firm with its peers, it definitely has an edge in both financial and market terms. Various multiples and stats suggest the firm is undervalued in the market and exhibits a lower risk profile. Combining all the factors, Ciena is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.