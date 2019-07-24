Axos Financial Is Best In Class And Is Cheap

Investment Thesis

Axos (AX) is a best in class bank with an attractive valuation. We like the structurally low cost base as well as its leading return metrics and healthy margins. We find the diversified loan and deposit base to be unique among banks of its size. We think that the current price, which is low compared both to its history and to its competition given its financial metrics, presents an excellent opportunity to buy. The recent drawdown is due to transitory reasons and long term investors should take advantage of the price. The bar to clear for the company is very low going forward, executing the consensus should be enough to propel the price higher. With its growth levers transparently laid out, we believe that Axos will continue to execute.

Axos’ Lower Cost Base Enabled by its Digital Operation is its Key Competitive Advantage

As long term investors, we look for a competitive advantage in equities we invest in. The competitive advantage should be an aspect of the business or the market which will protect the company from its peers and be permanent. We find this in Axos in its digital operation.

Traditional banks run large brick and mortar operations which are costly and not scalable compared to digital models. Although many are now digitizing operations and are shedding the weight, they still have a long way to go. Traditional banks won’t be fully digital for a long time. Traditional banks have built a portfolio heavy in customers which aren’t accustomed to digital and these customers won’t find their branch closing convenient. These banks won’t want to lose these existing customers and thus will find it hard to close branches. The situation is a catch-22, however, as these burdensome traditional operations will make it hard for them to offer competitive rates to the newly banked young population which prefer digital channels. Banks with traditional operations will either bleed customers or profits to the benefit of digital ones.

Come in the king of digital banking, Axos Financial (formerly known as Bank of Internet). Axos Bank is a nationwide digital bank with only 3 physical branches. The digital operation enables an extremely lean operation for Axos. Its efficiency ratio sits at a mere ~34% placing it in the 8th percentile of its peer group. For comparison, JPMorgan (JPM), widely regarded as the best run bank, has an efficiency ratio of ~59%. Citi (C) is at 50%, Bank of America (BAC) is at 47%, SunTrust (STI) is at 59%, PNC (PNC) is at 62%. Axos is one of the most efficient banks due to its structurally low cost base.

Digital Strategy has Achieved Superior Growth and ROE Compared to Competition

Axos’ business model is a key differentiator in growth and profitability as well as the aforementioned low cost base. Its use of data in marketing, higher proportion of inside sales, self-service help, and its distribution channels leveraging technology at all levels of the operation has enabled leading metrics.

Axos has managed higher ROAA and ROE than 95 and 94% of its peer group while achieving better efficiency than 92% of its peer group. This is even more impressive given the rapid growth the Bank managed in the past 5 years. Axos grew its top line with a CAGR of 28% and its bottom line with 31% from 2013 to 2018. Its loan originations grew with a CAGR of 29% and its deposits grew with 33% in the same time frame. Axos is leading the pack with better returns and faster growth with a leaner operation.

Source: Axos Investor Presentation, data as of 12/31/2018

Axos has a High Quality and a Diversified Portfolio

Axos has a diverse portfolio of loans and deposits which is unique for a bank its size. The Bank managed to grow both its checking and savings deposits while favorably shifting its deposit mix to include more checking. Customers are distributed fairly evenly across the nation both in size and in number as well. Loan portfolio is anchored around single family residential loans and is best in class. Per its investor presentation, Axos’ annualized net charge-offs sit at 0.06% compared to 0.21% of peer group while its loans in non-accrual to total loans ratio is at 0.47% compared to 0.77% of peer group.

Source: Axos Investor Presentation

Axos’ non-interest income is diversified as well. The fee income is made up of 5 pillars: deposit and service fees (67% of fee income), mortgage banking fees (19%), prepayment fees (6%), and other fees (8%).

New Business Initiatives Will Add Value Going Forward

Axos is planning further growth for the future. It’s planning both organic and inorganic loan growth. Organically, the Bank is looking to geographically expand its multifamily footprint, grow its agency and jumbo mortgage channel as well as its small and large balance commercial and specialty real estate business. Axos is looking to offer new products and verticals for its commercial & industrial customers. The bank will also launch new verticals in retail auto lending and consumer unsecured installment lending.

Deposit growth is planned to be achieved through better use of digital marketing in outbound sales, targeting specific industry groups, better customer and business experience, and leveraging of external brands.

The growth expectation is on the street as well with consensus expecting annually 12% and 17% YoY top line and 5% and 21% bottom line growth for June 2019 and June 2020.

Valuation is a Steal

We like to assess the valuation in two ways: compared to its history and to its peers. Historically, Axos has almost never been as cheap. Last time the Bank was trading at these multiples was briefly in early 2016 during market panic about growth. The stock went from ~$15 a share in early 2016 to ~$45 a share in 2018 achieving a 3x return. We find that the current valuation presents a similar opportunity.

Source: Gurufocus

When we compare the Price / Book Value vs. Return on Equity and Net Margin of large banks we find that Axos is at a unique place. Of the banks we compare, Axos has the highest ROE and Net Margins (represented by bubble size in the chart below) but a below average book value valuation. Of the well performing banks, Axos seems to offer the best risk / return.

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha, Freyr Visualization

The Reasons for the Recent Underperformance are Transitory, Continued Growth Enabled by Solid Execution will be the Catalyst Turning Investor Sentiment

Axos is off its 2018 peak like most other banks. S&P Bank ETF (KRE), for example, is down ~17% from its high. Axos, however, is down ~40%. What separated Axos was mis-execution and one-time costs.

The Bank traded down 12% on the day of its earnings announcement on May 1st and the downtrend continued to today. Although metrics relevant to its core banking operations were stellar (interest income grew 10.7%, non-interest income grew 10.9%, NIM went up to 4.8%, book value grew 15.2%), Axos reported a significant EPS drop to $0.63 from $0.8 last year. The miss came from higher costs. The management blamed the miss on COR Clearing acquisition (renamed to Axos Clearing) which forced the Bank to take a $15.3 mn loss provision. This had a $0.21 EPS effect. The miss caused a re-rating of the stock (can be seen in charts above) as investors began to doubt Axos management.

We believe that the issue is temporary and the price-action presents a buying opportunity. After years of solid execution, we believe that management deserves the time to address the situation. The Bank already stopped the trading activity of the responsible broker-dealer. We believe that they will salvage what they can from the individual responsible and will install proper risk management systems as is their culture. We’re reasonably sure that this is a one off issue.

We believe that the bar to clear for Axos is very low and continued growth, as is the consensus, will be enough to bring back investors. The Bank is a growth company and isn’t trading at the price of one. We think that the stock will re-rate over the next few quarters back to its historical averages with alpha concentrated around earnings events. We urge investors to take advantage of the current price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.