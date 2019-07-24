Ur-Energy:  Speculation Is Flushed Out, So Now We Can Focus On Fundamentals

With this episode out of the way, we can re-focus on company and industry fundamentals. Book value, profits history, debt and other aspects make it look undervalued.

Ur-Energy (URG) was riding high just before it was announced that the US government will not use a quota system to bolster the domestic uranium mining industry. Of course, I bought some Ur-Energy stock, before the idea of imposing such measures was floated around. I bought based on a call I made at the end of 2016 in regards to a bottom in the uranium spot price. It turns out that my forecast was correct.

Even so Ur-Energy stock is currently down about 10% compared with my average entry point. The decline in its stock value runs contrary not only to the uranium market trends we have seen for the past three years or so, but also to the positive financial trends we are seeing in regards to this company. It seems that neither the solid financial performance of this company, or the positive uranium market trend mattered much for the market once the news that there will be no uranium quota hit the market. Those trends matter nevertheless and in the longer run will be fully reflected in this company's stock performance, which is why I believe that this is a second opportunity for those who feel that there is an opportunity in uranium to invest in a solid uranium miner.

Last quarter affected negatively by growing inventory

For the latest quarter which ended at the end of March of this year, there was a net loss of $4.3 million, which stands out given that Ur-Energy has been reporting net profits in most quarters in the past two years or so. The main reason for this loss however has nothing to do with uranium sold costing more than Ur-Energy sold it for. In other words, it does not reflect a general lack of profitability, but rather a disparity between the amount of uranium acquired or produced and the amount sold. Sales only amounted to $4.8 million, compared with $19.7 million in the same quarter of last year. At the same time the value of its inventory increased from $1.8 million, to $6.2 million during the same period.

While there were some other factors at play here, it cannot be denied that the loss is mostly caused by temporary fluctuations in sales volumes. In fact, growing inventories have been negatively affecting the last few quarters, which in fact makes this company look worse than it really is in terms of its operational profitability.

Because this is a relatively small company, with a market cap of just around $100 million, it is far more useful to look at net earnings over a longer period of time.

As we can see, overall, it is experiencing an improving trend. It is a trend which I believe will continue to improve in the years to come, driven in large part by an improving uranium market environment.

It is estimated that between 2018-2035, uncovered utility demand is about 1.9 billion pounds. Current global production from mines is about 130 million pounds, or 2.2 billion pounds over the 17 year period addressed in the forecast presented in the chart above. We should keep in mind however that a large portion of the 2.2 billion pounds is already contracted, therefore it will by no means help cover the 1.9 billion pound shortfall. Production will have to rise in the longer term in order to cover global needs, which can only be achieved if uranium prices will rise. In fact, I believe that prices would have to rise just to help keep current production levels.

Ur-Energy is well positioned to help provide the market with increased supplies and do so profitably. Its Lost Creek estimated recoverable resources are estimated to be 13.8 million pounds, while production is currently about 350,000 pounds per year. In other words, it has about 39 years' worth of reserves at current production rates from its main project. It is estimated that 6.3 million pounds can be recovered from the Shirley Basin property. There are also opportunities to expand resources from other sites.

Looking at the price/book value aspect of the company, as a quick guide to where this company stands in terms of valuation at the end of the first quarter of this year, given Shareholder Equity of $185,221,000, divided by shares outstanding of 159,729,403, we get a value of 1.16. So given its share price of $.62 divided by 1.16, we get a Price/Book Value of .53, meaning that it is currently undervalued. This of course, may on its own not justify expectations of higher stock values going forward. But put together with its low long term debt of only $5.2 million, versus a market cap of about $100 million, a proven record of being able to produce a profit, even in the face of what are still adverse market conditions for uranium, this is looking like a solid company.

Profits and growth will in the end determine the ultimate value of this stock. If one believes that the uranium market will continue to see improvement, then we should see growth in profitability as well as production, therefore revenue growth from this company. It has the resources, it has the ability to produce profitably and it does not carry a dangerous debt burden, meaning that one can afford to wait for the trend to play out, with some peace of mind. In a way, the fact that all the speculation in regards to US uranium import quotas is now settled, should be seen as a positive thing going forward. It eliminates unhealthy short-term speculation from this stock and it clears the way for fundamentals to start kicking in. Given all the short term speculation that was going on, surrounding political decisions, I think few people even cared to take a serious look at this company's as well as the global uranium market's long term fundamentals and prospects. Those considerations are precisely what got me interested in this company, leading me to invest two years ago and it is what I continue to look at, as I continue to hold.

