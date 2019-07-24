Platinum: Expect A Gradual Appreciation Into Year-End

Ergo, we approach PPLT from the long side, with a "buy on the dips" philosophy.

As the surplus should be smaller this year, we think that platinum prices will enjoy a gradual appreciation into year-end.

Although the platinum market should record a surplus this year due to weak automotive demand, the contraction should prove softer than last year, due to a stabilization of diesel share.

Investment case

Platinum demand is heavily impacted by the automotive sector, especially in Western Europe. The weakness in EU auto sales, and more importantly, the marked decline in diesel share since the "Dieselgate" in 2015, have kept the platinum market in surplus, resulting in depressed platinum prices.

Although the platinum market should remain in surplus this year, the contraction in automotive demand for platinum this year should be shallower than that in 2018, which should thereby stabilize prices.

We therefore believe that platinum prices have bottomed since late 2018 and should move gradually higher into year-end.

In this context, the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which replicates the performance of platinum prices, should deliver well in the coming months.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PPLT

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of platinum prices, PPLT is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot platinum prices by physically holding platinum bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly. The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

The fund summary is as follows:

The price of PPLT is based on the spot price of platinum less the Trust's expenses. All platinum is priced off the LPPM's specifications for Good Delivery**, which is an internationally recognized and transparent benchmark for pricing physical platinum.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PPLT of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are healthy because its average daily volume is around $5 million and the average spread over the past 60 days is at 0.09%.

In this article, we will focus on automotive demand for platinum, due to its significant share in global demand, and most particularly, automotive demand in Europe considering the dominance of this region in global autocatalyst demand.

Source: WPIC, Orchid Research

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), passenger car registrations dropped 7.8% YoY in June, which was partly due to a negative calendar effect (June 2019 had only 19 working days while June 2018 had 21). In January-June 2019, passenger car registrations dropped 3.1% from the same period of last year.

Source: ACEA

In May 2019, the diesel share in Western Europe was at 37.7%, unchanged from a year ago, but down 18.4% from its peak of 56% in 2011, according to our friends from JPM.

Source: JPM

The decline in diesel share in Western Europe was the main contributor to the decline in EU automotive demand for platinum last year (-16% in 2018, -8.5% in 2017, according to the WPIC), resulting in a surplus of 670 koz. last year.

However, the contraction in global automotive demand for platinum this year should be smaller than that of last year. According to WPIC's estimates, global automotive demand for platinum is due to fall by 3% this year, compared with a larger decline of 6% in 2018. This is in part because diesel cars may re-gain some confidence, which would stabilize its share in new passenger cars.

Several automakers now appear better disposed towards diesel than previously and are considering retaining diesel engine options in their product ranges for longer, rather than removing them from production at the earliest opportunity. This should support ongoing light-duty diesel vehicle sales, and the associated platinum content in their autocatalysts. This apparent renewed vote of confidence in diesel is driven largely by the need for automakers to meet very challenging fleet CO2 emissions targets; diesels remain around 15%-20% more fuel efficient than their gasoline equivalents, so a sizable diesel share can help automakers avoid substantial fines and damage to their reputation.

As a result, the surplus should be narrower this year, to the tune of 375 koz., according to the WPIC.

Source: WPIC

Closing thoughts

The weakness in European car sales should be negative for platinum this year, but the possible stabilization of diesel share in EU passenger car sales will result in a smaller contraction than last year.

As a result, we believe that platinum prices have entered a bottoming-out process since late 2018, which suggests that risks to prices are skewed to the upside into year-end.

Against this backdrop, we believe that although the platinum market will remain in surplus this year (unless investment flows remain significantly positive in the months ahead), platinum prices should move gradually higher.

We therefore approach PPLT from the long side, with a "buy on the dips" philosophy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.



