Celsius Holdings, Inc. Looking To Heat Up

We forecast that Celsius Holdings’ stock price will appreciate over 300% in the next 4 years with a price target of $16.64.

Investment Thesis

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) is deeply undervalued and positioned for long-term exponential growth. They boast a combination of solid fundamentals catalyzed by both consumer awareness and the prospect of foreign expansion, led by John Fieldly. This will cause Celsius's stock to rise from $4.11 to $16.64.

Company Summary

Celsius Holdings, Inc., a fitness and wellness beverage company, follows a recipe for success. Celsius is a clinically-proven calorie-burning energy drink. This patented thermogenic formula offers health benefits, including an increase in metabolic rate, which allows the body to burn more calories and fat (from Celsius's website).

Forecasted Stock Price

After a thorough evaluation of the company, we have set a price target of $16.64 per share. We were able to calculate a future value from their TTM revenues of $55.03 million, compounded by their current growth rate of 30% (conservatively) over a period of 4 years to arrive at a value of $157.17 million. In order to calculate net profit margins, we used an industry net margin average of 20% (based on three of Celsius's largest competitors' income statements since 2014, adjusted for the corporate tax rate reduction).

From that, we established a future value net income of $31.42 million. We then multiplied our earnings estimate by a P/E ratio of 32x (3-year industry weighted average) resulting in a market cap of $1.005 billion (or $17.54/share). Adjusting for possible obstacles such as a recession, change in trends/consumer behavior, and competition, we adjusted our final price target to $16.64/share, reflecting these deterrents. This target price is based solely on domestic growth, stemming from expanded channel distribution and consumer awareness.

Starting With The Basics

The disparity between Celsius's top-line growth and its declining current stock price is evident.

Celsius's revenue has increased 276.7% since 2014 with a 293.2% increase in gross profit. A large part of this is attributed to their domestic growth over the last two years. The U.S. accounts for 66.56% of their revenue in 2017 and 73.97% in 2018. This trend is expected to continue its growth due to increased store presence and distribution channels.

(Source: Author, Celsius 10-K)

This graphic shows Celsius's revenue by region over the last two years.

(Source: Author, Koyfin.com)

Stock price disparity relative to its recent shift in valuations

The illustration above shows the disparity between its declining stock price to its increase in revenue/total assets/net income. Celsius has lost 38% of its market cap (approx.) with revenues having risen 69% during the same period of time, total assets up 25%, and net income up 17% since September 2017. The stock price disconnect to its valuations could simply be that there isn't enough volume in the stock or street endorsement. However, forward earnings reports have a way of working these "discrepancies" out. With a low debt/equity ratio (= 38%), Celsius is also increasing short-term assets with a strong ability to cover near-term debt obligations (current ratio = 3.53).

What's Driving Growth?

Every company needs a catalyst, and for Celsius, it is consumer awareness. We forecast that Celsius's current domestic business model conservatively allows for a 300% expansion in valuations. Their business model of domestic growth is driving consumer awareness. Our analysis, though independent, is parallel to Celsius's investor relations team's stated target to become, "A billion dollar brand in the next twelve months through our DSD platform".

Their DSD (Direct Store Delivery) is a unique form of product distribution, known for high-volume sales and minimal damage to the product. This allows them to cut out the intermediary cost by delivering products directly to a retail store, bypassing a retailers' distribution center. Many consumers of Celsius also purchase directly from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other e-commerce platforms, which complements their overall distribution strategy.

Celsius has established themselves within various domestic distribution channels. They have positioned themselves in supermarkets, retailers, health/wellness stores, fitness clubs, vending, convenience, and military exchanges. In April 2019, they announced plans to expand into approximately 10,000 drug stores such as CVS (NYSE:CVS) and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) following a successful 500+ store trial run. In June 2019, Celsius announced a nationwide launch in over 450 QuikTrip locations, further illustrating their continued success entering convenience stores, paving the way for top-line growth and customer awareness. In fact, Celsius's CEO, John Fieldly has emphasized that,

"The convenience channel represents the largest energy drink market in the country with over $9 billion in annual sales."

Fieldly and his team have cultivated a supply channel to over 800 military exchanges. We find this three-year relationship to be incredibly impressive, and perhaps a barometer of popularity and growth potential Celsius could have with civilians. According to BevNET, in 2017, Celsius sold 10,000 units/week through their military exchanges. This number leaped to over 40,000 units/week in May 2018 and a whopping 75,000 units/week in December 2018, a 650% level growth rate since May 2017.

(Source: Author, Celsius's website)

The graphic above shows a few companies that Celsius sells their products to, but it is not limited to the ones represented here.

Celsius has managed to break through barriers of entry, a hurdle many small-cap companies have had trouble overcoming. They have managed to keep their costs low through their DSD network, which provides higher margins than using a delivery service. With proven science backing their formula and consumer sentiment increasing with new healthcare trends, their main focus is now to increase their store presence. Fieldly continues to orchestrate new agreements that put them in a position to continue their success. With recent increases of their shelving space with vendors like Target (NYSE:TGT) and CVS, as well as point-of-sale product placement at stores like Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), they are strategically executing on their mission of branding and consumer awareness. With the confluence of these factors, we expect that consumer awareness will continue to fuel their sales and domestic growth.

International Expansion Is Up Next

The icing on top of Celsius's cake is their international expansion. Currently, Celsius is looking to bolster its position in Sweden and China, and while we do not factor international growth into our price target, we believe there is great potential.

In Sweden, Celsius's products were so successful in 2018 that it reached the #3 market space within the energy drink industry. Though their success was short-lived due to problems between Celsius and their Nordic distributor, Func Foods, Fieldly explains that this is just an irregularity and has plans to expand into Norway and Finland as well as rechanneling their efforts back into Sweden.

(Source: Author, Celsius 10-K)

This chart shows how each region's revenues changed from 2017 to 2018.

*The 17% decrease illustrated in the chart above is due to the problems caused by Celsius pulling out of Sweden due to distribution problems with Func Foods.

**Movement into China has been successful thus far, leading to a 433% increase between 2017 and 2018. Due to the lack of concrete data regarding their amended agreement (2019), we were apprehensive in including it within our estimated stock price.

In China, Celsius established a distribution agreement with Qifeng Food Technology in 2017 but amended it in January 2019. As of right now, both companies benefit, with Qifeng gaining exclusive distribution rights for a fee of $19 million paid to Celsius. This fee is comprised of a $12.25 million repayment of capital expenditures and fixed royalties of $6.9 million (both paid over 5 years). In 2024, both companies will continue to profit as the deal will transition to a volume basis, where Qifeng will distribute the energy drink, but Celsius will receive a licensing fee based on how many cans are sold. The terms of the deal are stated below:

Less than 3 Billion Cans Sold, Celsius receives 3% of sales revenue

3 Billion Cans Sold < X < 6 Billion Cans Sold, Celsius receives 2.5% of sales revenue

More than 6 Billion Cans Sold, Celsius receives 2% of sales revenue

Minimum is $2.2 million paid to Celsius any given year

(Source: Author, prnewswire.com)

The graph represents the Qifeng distribution deal detailed above.

While revenue stemming from international expansion is not concrete, it is a net of expense deal with Qifeng/China, and any revenues generated in China would go directly towards Celsius's bottom line.

Summary

Although there are risks associated with small-cap companies such as being bought out or dealing with stiff competition, we expect that Celsius will thrive over the next few years. John Fieldly and his team have carefully sculpted a plan that should excite investors. Their international experience, his background in the health & wellness sector (7 years at Eckerd Corporation), and his international connections paint a bright future for the company. He continues to demonstrate his remarkable leadership and vision through Celsius's strategic DSD distribution network, stretching into various channels of the energy drink market. Celsius has the right fundamentals and a proven catalyst for growth, all tied together by a team that will facilitate their forward momentum. It is time to buy this stock while it is still cheap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.