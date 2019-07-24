Eagle Bancorp Clipped On Spread Pressures And Corruption Worries

Quantifying Eagle's exposure, if any, in this investigation is impossible, but it will overshadow the otherwise undervalued shares for the near term.

It’s been a rough week for Eagle Bancorp’s (EGBN) shareholders. One of the fastest-growing, most profitable commercial banks I know, Eagle saw its share price hammered on a combination of weaker second quarter results and a vague disclosure that Eagle is involved in an investigation tied to the activities of its former CEO Ron Paul, with the latter being the far more surprising and troubling news item.

Valuing Eagle right now is especially difficult. The spread pressures that this spread-based lender are facing are significant, and the company is having to slow down some of its more profitable lending to get its balance sheet in better place. On top of the uncertainty of just how much rate cuts will impact the business and the loan demand outlook in the D.C. area, there’s the open-ended question as to whether Eagle itself is being directly investigated and could face some sort of sanctions down the line. While I do believe the core operations of Eagle are undervalued, the investigation overhang is considerable.

A Weaker Than Expected Quarter

While Eagle may be a standout relative to other banks in terms of its historical growth and profitability, it was just like almost every other bank this quarter with respect to earnings challenges from the rate cycle. Core revenue missed by more than $0.02 as a higher level of fee-based income couldn’t offset a net interest income shortfall caused by 11bp qoq of sequential NIM compression that was about 9bp worse than expected. Expenses were higher than expected, with increased legal expenses playing a role, and pre-provisions profits missed by more than $0.03/share.

Revenue rose 5% yoy and less than 1% qoq, with net interest income up 4% yoy and less than 1% qoq on significant net interest margin compression (down 24bp yoy and 11bp qoq) that couldn’t be overcome by earning asset growth. Fee income rose 5% yoy and 8% qoq on a core basis, but with Eagle generating over 90% of its revenue from spread activities, the outperformance matters only just so much.

Expenses rose 3% yoy and 4% qoq on a core basis (excluding an elevated compensation expense in Q1’19 tied to the retirement of the former CEO). Core pre-provision operating income rose about 5% yoy and declined about 4% qoq, missing expectations by around 2%. Loan loss provisions were at the high end of expectations, and Eagle ended up missing by about $0.04/share.

Challenges On The Balance Sheet

Eagle’s loan growth was surprising strong in the second quarter, with the period-end and average balances up about 3% on a qoq basis (and more than 10% on a yoy basis). While there was broader growth across the commercial portfolio on a year-over-year basis, only investor-owned CRE loans grew on a sequential basis, growing 9% as part of an active strategy on management’s part to work down the construction portfolio (over 13% of the portfolio) and add more income-producing CRE.

Although construction loans tend to be high-yielding loans, it didn’t have a terrible impact on the average yields this quarter. Short-term repricing pressure was an issue, though, and loan yields were down slightly on a qoq basis (down 1bp) and up about 8bp yoy.

On the deposit side, Eagle saw a dichotomy between average balances, which declined 1% qoq, and period-end balances, which increased 4% qoq (both rose more than 10%). Non-interest-bearing deposits declined more than 4.5% qoq, contributing to an ongoing increase in deposit costs (to 1.30% this quarter) with interest-bearing deposit cost up another 9bp to 1.89% this quarter (one of the highest among the banks I follow, but on par with Bank OZK’s (OZK 1.79%).

As an almost purely spread lender, Eagle is going to feel some pain from the upcoming rate-cut cycle. While Eagle has a pretty high-quality deposit base and its deposit costs give it some flexibility, the loan/deposit ratio is already above 100% and the company’s largely floating-rate debt is going to reprice lower faster than its deposit base. Eagle will still remain profitable, but earnings could actually shrink next year (though that’s not currently the consensus view).

Credit quality is more encouraging. Although provisioning is going up, the charge-off ratio is still low and the Washington, D.C. commercial property market is healthy. Washington, D.C. has historically been a pretty stable market (not a lot of booms and busts), and Eagle has built up a sizable presence for itself in the market over its history (it’s a top-10 deposit share holder in the Washington, D.C. MSA).

An Investigation Offers Open-Ended Risks

As part of the earnings release, Eagle referred to certain elevated legal expenses tied to a government investigation of its former CEO Ron Paul and various related party transactions. I believe this is the first explicit discussion of any sort of investigation, and management refused to answer further questions to any meaningful extent, other than to say that the “scope expanded significantly” in the spring.

I want to be clear that this is speculation, but I believe this investigation is tied to the corruption investigation currently underway with D.C. councilman Jack Evans. Evans has been under investigation for his role in using his position to enrich himself, and the Feds raided his home about a month ago. Evans is alleged to have taken money under the guise of “consulting” services, and Evans has long been very active with D.C. property developers and has long been considered “pro-business”.

This memo published by the Washington Post is where things get troubling for Eagle. Apparently Evans approached Ron Paul for a job with Eagle in 2016 and was advised instead to become a consultant, after which Eagle hired him for a $50,000 fee (the number $50,000 pops up a lot in reference to other deals/transactions between Evans and D.C.-area companies). There is nothing more that I can find about the relationship between Evans, Paul, and Eagle. Consulting arrangements themselves aren’t illegal, even if they’re worthless, and I haven’t yet seen any allegations that Eagle attempted to use this relationship to get preferential treatment.

Of course Mr. Evans deserves the presumption of innocence, as do Ron Paul and Eagle Bancorp. That said, this situation smells bad, and Eagle’s stonewalling isn’t helping, though I think every lawyer I’ve ever known would be advising the company to say absolutely nothing about this right now.

How do you price the risk of something like this? I don’t even know what Eagle may be alleged to have done, let alone whether they actually did it (or whether it can be proven that they did). Likewise, the potential ramifications/penalties are complete unknowns. Unfortunately, this will probably hang over the bank for quite some time, more as a nebulous fear of what could go wrong rather than an imminent threat.

Muted Near-Term Positives

With that overhang, a lot of the positives with Eagle go out the window for the time being. This bank has a very strong deposit franchise in the D.C. area, a strong commercial real estate lending franchise focusing on “B” credits, great margins, and a surplus of capital. Not only could Eagle choose to use M&A to expand its franchise if it wanted, it could itself be a takeover candidate for a company looking to enter/expand in the D.C. area – names ranging from F.N.B. (FNB) to M&T (MTB) spring to mind. None of that is particularly relevant now though – I can’t see any buyer wading in at this point, and there’s a risk that this investigation could ultimately tarnish the bank’s hard-won reputation in the D.C. area.

The Outlook

Eagle recently initiated a dividend, but I expect other cash returns to shareholders to be limited in the near term. Given the significant oncoming spread pressures, I believe Eagle may well see virtually no growth between 2018 and 2020 and possibility into 2021. While lending opportunities should remain attractive in the D.C. area, working down its construction portfolio will take some time and Eagle will need to shore up its funding situation. I do believe that Eagle can return to double-digit core earnings growth after 2021, and I’m still looking for mid-to-high single-digit long-term core earnings growth even with the dip we’re likely to see soon.

I’ve upped my discount rate to try to account for some of the investigatory risk (including higher legal expense and distracted senior managers), but I still arrive at a core earnings-based fair value of over $50, and likewise with my ROTCE-driven P/TBV approach.

The Bottom Line

I want to reiterate that Eagle Bancorp, its current management, its former CEO, and Evans all still deserve the presumption of innocence. The investigation will take its course and if there are actual charges, then those will be dealt with as circumstances dictate. That said, commercial lending is a reputation and connections-driven business, and I am concerned what this could mean for Eagle (sometimes uncertainty is just as bad as an actual charge/settlement) over the longer-term. What’s worse, the short term has plenty of challenges that will tax even a fully-engaged management team with no distractions. Although I do believe Eagle is undervalued here, the next few quarters are likely to be increasingly challenging and it’s tough to recommend a stock with such a significant overhang.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.