Liability-Sensitive Signature Bank Investing In Next Growth Drivers

Signature is taking on more risk in the pursuit of more growth, but the risk-adjusted valuation still looks appealing.

Venture capital lending could be a significant driver of loan and deposit growth for Signature in the coming years, but the team they hired generated sizable charge-offs at PacWest.

At a time when asset-sensitive balance sheets are starting to really take a bite out of bank earnings, Signature Bank’s (SBNY) liability-sensitive balance sheet certainly stands out. That isn’t to say that Signature is going to reap a windfall as rates decline, but whereas many banks are look at 10bp-20bp of spread compression (or worse) over the next year or two, Signature will likely see some modest improvement. On top of that, Signature has been investing fairly aggressively to expand its private banking and venture/private equity banking capabilities.

With what I think will prove to be manageable exposure to New York multi-family real estate and new growth opportunities to pursue, I believe Signature is undervalued. Pre-provision profit growth over the next couple of quarters won’t look very exciting, and could well limit share price appreciation, but by early 2020 I believe the Street will start rewarding the stock for the above-average pre-provision profit growth it should start delivering.

Mixed Results, Depending Upon Your Math

Relative to expectations, Signature had a mixed quarter. Net interest income was inline, a rarity this quarter, as the bank overcame a slight net interest margin miss with higher earning asset growth. Fee income growth, albeit a tiny part of the revenue base, makes some difference when calculating the performance relative to expectations – if you include securities gains, revenue outperformed and compensated for higher expenses, driving inline pre-provision profits. If you exclude those gains, revenue was just slightly better than expected, higher expenses take a bigger bite, and Signature missed by around $0.03 to $0.04 at the pre-provision line.

Signature saw 3% yoy and qoq growth in reported revenue, with net interest income up 2% yoy and a little less than 3% qoq on almost no sequential NIM compression (1bp) and a 20bp yoy decline. Core performance, excluding prepays and the like, was broadly similar, and average earning assets grew 9% yoy and 2% qoq. Fee income was up more than 50% yoy and almost 50% qoq on a core basis, but still represented only a low single-digit percentage of revenue.

Operating costs rose 17% yoy and almost 6% qoq, coming in above expectations, in part due to the competitive hire-aways of new banking teams. That in turn pressured pre-provision profits, leading to a 5% yoy and almost 2% qoq decline on a core basis.

Shuffling The Balance Sheet

Reported year-over-year loan growth of 11% (period-end) and 12% (average) looked good, though the sequential numbers (1.2% and 2.5%, respectively) weren’t as strong. Within that, though, there are some important moving parts. Not only did Signature sell another $46 million in taxi medallion loans, it basically put the brakes on multifamily lending, leading to a modest qoq decline in CRE loans. All of the growth this quarter came from the company building its private equity capital call business, with grew a whopping 35% (or about $600 million qoq) to $2.3 billion (to about 6% of loans).

Loan yields actually improved slightly on a sequential basis, an uncommon event for banks this quarter.

On the deposit side, growth was more moderate – up 7% yoy, and up 2% qoq on a period-end basis and a little more than 1% on an average balance basis. Within that, though, non-interest-bearing deposits grew 2% yoy and 4% qoq (average balance), and that’s a strong relative performance this quarter. Interest-bearing deposit costs rose 7bp qoq to 1.77%, and overall deposit costs rose 3bp to an okay-looking 1.19%.

Credit quality remains quite good, with the bank actually posting net recoveries this quarter (or a “negative” charge-off ratio).

As I said in the open, Signature Bank’s liability-sensitive balance sheet should come into its own more now that rate cuts are on the horizon – while the Street expects two, and Signature is guiding on the assumption of one, some banks are planning for as many as three cuts in 2019. As those cuts lead to lower loan yields in the near-term and likely less downward pressure on deposits, Signature will likely see its net interest margins improve while most of its peers see margin contraction.

Paying To Grow The Business

Signature management is clearly trying to restructure the bank to drive a new run of growth. The taxi medallion business (and its credit issues) is basically gone, and the company’s overweight position in multifamily lending is not going to be built upon further; management has said they expect to keep the multifamily portfolio flat to slightly down over the next couple of years and pricing loans at a premium to the market (incremental good news, perhaps, for companies like Bank OZK (OZK) ).

In place of the growth that once came from multifamily loans, Signature is pivoting to aggressively build its private banking, private equity, and venture capital lending operations. Signature has been making private equity capital call loans for a little while already, but has recently grabbed teams from PacWest (PACW) and SVB Financial (SIVB) to grow a venture capital banking operation. Signature has also hired away private client officers from Citi (C) and a mortgage servicing team from Wells Fargo (WFC).

None of this is exactly new; Signature has long built itself by poaching successful teams from other banks, offering them an attractive cut of what they earn for Signature, and promising a relatively hands-off management style.

I’ll be curious to see how the expanded effort into venture capital lending goes. First Republic (FRC) has been doing pretty well for itself building its private equity/venture capital lending business, but the team Signature grabbed from PacWest had what I’d call a mixed track record – the team was very successful at generating large amounts of deposits and loans in a short period of time, but it also generated net charge-off ratios of 1.2% to 1.8%, roughly half of all of PacWest’s charge-offs for the time, and from a loan portfolio (around $2 billion) that only represented about 12% of PacWest’s total loans. I realize Signature wants to grow, and I realize they’re committed to a hands-off style, but they’re going to need to manage the underwriting/credit risk here.

The Outlook

With its different spread exposure risk and its pursuit of growth opportunities in areas like private banking and private equity/venture capital, I still believe that Signature can generate long-term core earnings growth in the high single-digits, supporting a fair value above $140. Credit costs definitely need to be monitored, not only in the legacy multifamily portfolio, but in this new venture banking business as well. I believe management will find the right balance of oversight and independence, but I also believe it is a fundamentally higher-loss business than most of Signature’s traditional operations.

The Bottom Line

Pivoting toward a riskier, high-growth lending opportunity is perhaps a bold decision, but Signature hasn’t been afraid to take big swings before. With long-term stock returns comfortably ahead of its peer groups, I’d say those swings have largely worked out on balance. Between new growth opportunities, a liability-sensitive balance sheet, and an attractive valuation, Signature still looks worth a look for investors who can accept a higher risk profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.