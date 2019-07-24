Looking At Aramark's Place In The Uniform Industry And Where It Could Go From Here

Aramark (ARMK) is a large company that provides food and facility services across the United States and throughout the world, and is looking to expand their position in the uniform space.

While the food and facility services (FFS) segments make up an overwhelming majority of the company's revenue, ARMK is clearly looking to aggressively take market share in the highly competitive and growing (and projected to grow) uniform industry. This was made no more clear than by the acquisition of AmeriPride Services on January 19, 2018, which combined with the Avendra acquisition added 4% to the company's top line in 2018. Before we examine the contribution of AmeriPride and the competitive environment of the uniform industry, let's highlight the context of the Uniform Segment to the company's two other FFS Segments (United States and International):

Source: ARMK Annual Report

As stated, the Uniform segment makes up 13% of the company's total revenue and is a major focus for the company in 2019. From the company's latest quarterly earnings call (Q2 2019 SA Transcript Link):

Our second imperative for the remainder of 2019 is to continue to unlock the value of 2 great companies we acquired just over a year ago. The integrations of both Avendra and AmeriPride are progressing well, and we're on track to capture at least $30 million in synergies this year as we fully integrate our procurement activities while we're driving further reductions in our purchasing costs. In our Uniform business, we're combining supply chain and systems as well as optimizing the plants, warehouses and route structures of the 2 companies while also benefiting from redundant overhead expense reductions.

Throughout various industry statistics and projection reports, the future of the Uniform industry looks bright and is primed to continue growing as the global economy does. This is particularly true in the growth of women in the workforce driving demand for women work wear, and in emerging economies such as China where double digit or close to double digit growth has been reported. From Global Industry Analysts:

Source: The Global Workwear Market

As shown above, ARMK is a key player in this space as the Millennial population continues to expand the workforce, the Food service industry continues to grow, construction has seen a resurgence and regulations to protect workers and prioritize their safety and health issues in the workplace has come to the forefront. As you can see in the chart as well, the percentage of women in the workforce continues to grow in many different countries over the last 10+ years, and it seems that their preference for smart business casual is contributing greatly to the driving of this market. According to the report by Global Industry Analysts, the global Work wear market is expected to expand into an over $41 billion market by 2024, for all of the reasons discussed.

A recent March 2019 report by Research Reports World also paints a bright future for the industry, lumping Uniforms into the Work wear market and estimating the current value of the market to be $56.7 billion in 2018 and exceeding $79 billion by 2025's end of year. This would represent a 4.2% CAGR for the industry and include many parts of Asia and Europe in addition to the North American markets that include the United States. Major players here also include Aramark and UniFirst (UNF), among big brands that are also popular on Amazon such as Carhartt.

Uniform Market Competition

Both industry reports list a variety of names and brands as "key players" in the uniform space. According to the annual report of Aramark, the company has 2 main competitors- Cintas (CTAS) and Unifirst (UNF). According to each of these two companies' annual reports, they also confirm that the Uniform industry is essentially comprised of ARMK, CTAS, and UNF, with around 400+ small companies making up the rest of the market. Based on this knowledge, I will highlight the financials for each of these:

CTAS Uniform Segment

Source: CTAS Annual Report

UNF Uniform Segment

Source: UNF Annual Report

As you can see here, the revenue for UNF from the Uniform market directly came out to around $1.5 billion in Fiscal Year 2018. CTAS was the large market leader in 2018 with over $5.2 billion, and is experiencing major growth in this segment 24.8% from 2017 - 2018 and 11.8% from 2016 - 2017. ARMK rounds out the industry with the #2 leading position in the North American uniform market, with a reported $1.995 billion in revenue for 2018 but an operating income that more closely matches UNF at $182 million.

How the company is able to capitalize on the bullish projections for the future of Uniform depends on their ability to stay competitive, but also agile and growth-focused without too much of a departure from sound financial practices. The company is really making an effort at being sensitive to how consumers perceive businesses in today's world, with their annual report filled with facts and figures about how the company plans to continue to protect the environment, provide eco-friendly and healthy meals and solutions, reduce food waste, and build and give back to the community.

As far as their plans to achieve success in Uniforms, management stated that debt payback was a priority as well as finding efficiencies within the segment, reducing costs and expenses through the synergies from the acquisitions, and hopefully see their acquisitions play out and have their businesses continue to grow organically. I always like to see debt repayment, particularly in times when business is good and new reinvestment opportunities aren't always priced at the most optimal levels. Of course I can't say for certain if that's the case, but you figure and have to trust that management is making those decisions in the most prudent way.

From ARMK's latest 10-q, you can see that it does appear that the balance sheet is strengthening through these debt repayments, as the stockholders' equity has increased (6.7%) and the Long-Term Borrowings has slightly decreased according to the quarterly unaudited results:

However, from a total company perspective, the leverage is still really high even compared to competitors. As it stands during the last quarterly earnings call the company reported a 4.1x leverage ratio, and though they plan to reduce that figure down to 3.8x by the end of the year, it still represents double the leverage ratio of CTAS (as I wrote in my recent article on CTAS) and doesn't compare to the strong balance sheet that UNF has from a leverage perspective (no long term debt at all).

As with all investments, it comes down to the investor's tolerance for risk. A prospective investor looking at ARMK could point to the generally rosy projections for the uniform industry and include the low price-based valuations relative both the industry and the company's history to state a bullish thesis:

Source: Gurufocus

But for me, my risk appetite is far less ravenous, and great reports during earnings about growth and margins gets stained by less-than-advantageous leverage and balance sheet positions. The company sure could continue on its way and have the stock price continue to cruise as it has since January 2019. As the company showed in their Q2 presentation slides, most of their debt is fixed rate and would be generally shielded from interest rate hikes. However, that doesn't solve the issue of what the company does if profits dry up during higher interest rates, which you can't discount completely. The liabilities would still be there- even at fixed interest rates, they're still liabilities. I prefer not to worry about these types of downsides and invest in company's with slightly sub-optimal growth and more conservative balance sheets, but take the analysis as you will. Consider caution in the months to follow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.