Swiss Franc Could Rise, But Risk-Reward Not Favorable

The risk-reward for the CHF/USD does not look particularly favorable at this point in time.

The Swiss National Bank is getting ready to further lower interest rates to prevent the franc appreciating further.

Earlier this month, I made the argument that the Swiss franc could rise further against other major currencies, in spite of fears that the currency is overvalued.

The main reason for making this argument was that a risk-off sentiment would continue to fuel demand for the currency in spite of low interest rates, and the Swiss National Bank could move to rise rates to prevent potential overheating in the Swiss property market.

With this being said, a comment on my previous article made a good point that while rates might have to rise in the longer-term, this is not something set to happen in the immediate future:

Source: Previous Comment on Seeking Alpha

Since July, we can see that while the franc has risen slightly against the euro, it has weakened against the greenback and Japanese yen:

Source: dailyfx.com

The dynamic surrounding the currency markets has been changing recently. Specifically, with the ECB and the Federal Reserve now indicating that quantitative easing will be extended further to boost sluggish economic growth, this has caused somewhat of a conundrum for other countries.

Specifically, if Switzerland were now to raise rates, it would have the effect of 1) posing significant risk to economic growth given the slowdown we have been seeing globally, 2) appreciating the Swiss franc against other currencies even further, which would likely harm exports.

As a result, the Swiss National Bank is now considering pushing rates even lower in order to quell further appreciation in the franc. With this being said, the long-term trend for the Swiss franc has been to the upside, in spite of the fact that rates have been lower than the U.S. and Europe.

It is fair to say that an overly strong franc does negatively impact economic performance in Switzerland. For instance, we can see that back in 2017, the SWI20 declined by over 5% when the CHF/USD appreciated by 6%:

Source: investing.com

However, with the CHF/USD having appreciated by less than 1.5% this year, the SWI20 is up by almost 18%:

Source: investing.com

There is a very good chance that the Swiss National Bank would step in and lower rates further to prevent further appreciation. However, there is limited bandwidth to do this - as it would simply encourage citizens to store cash rather than spend.

While there is talk about the franc being overvalued, we see that the CHF/USD is trading significantly below the high seen in 2018:

Source: investing.com

The franc could rise further, but from a risk-reward perspective the majority of growth appears to have occurred for the time being, with the currency having risen significantly since April. Should a strong franc excessively weaken the Swiss economy, then the currency could be due for a depreciation.

