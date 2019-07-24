Fuelcell Energy Company: A Viable Business Plan Is Needed By August 9

Investors should do their own due diligence. Much could happen between now and August 9th.

FCEL has significant market opportunities but needs to have the financial standing to move forward in an expeditious manner. FCEL is lining up future projects that appear to be technologically-advanced and cost-competitive.

Tulare does have a PPA. Once complete, IPPs supported by PPAs should be financeable on a project finance basis with only a small equity contribution by the owner.

For specific projects, the COD is the time to arrange permanent financing. Triangle St. doesn't have a PPA, but utilities in CT are able to own utility-scale fuel cells.

August 9, 2019 has become an important milestone for FCEL to meet with respect to restructuring FCEL's financial arrangements with Hercules, NRG, and others.

FuelCell Energy has, over the past several years, tried to transition to become a financially-successful commercial products manufacturer, services provider, and developer in the utility-scale fuel cell sector, while also continuing its R&D work.

FuelCell Energy, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FCEL) business model has big problems in the short-term and they need to come up with a viable business plan by August 9, 2019. FCEL needs to have construction loans that support the build-out of its backlog and orders while also being able to raise the funds needed to pay construction costs not covered by the project-specific construction financing as well as to provide the funds needed for other corporate purposes. With proper funding, FCEL could become financially successful over time.

On June 2, 2019, FCEL entered into an engagement letter with Huron Consulting Services related to FCEL's restructuring and contingency planning initiatives. Subsequently, Chip Bottone left FCEL, and Jennifer D. Arasimowicz was selected to serve as FCEL's Interim President, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary and will function as FCEL's CEO. It is safe to say that FCEL and Huron must be scrambling to restructure FCEL's financial arrangements by August 9, 2019.

FCELB is a preferred stock with a 5% indicated dividend, trading at about 14% of face value. FCELB's prospectus can be found here. FCEL paid and then retracted FCELB's May 15, 2019 dividend and suspended FCELB's dividend going forward. The FCELB dividend is cumulative.

The C and D convertible preferreds that have been extraordinarily damaging for FCEL are now essentially gone, but FCEL now has 107.7 million shares of common stock outstanding.

FCEL has operating plants totaling 26.1 MW, including the recent acquisition of 14.9 MW Bridgeport.

FCEL has backlog of 52 MW ($1.3 billion) and orders for an additional 32.4 MW ($636.4 million), totaling 84.4 MW, but currently appears to lack the financial capacity to build these projects successfully.

In addition, service and licensing backlog totals $265.2 million ($189.9 million 12 months earlier). Advanced technology backlog totals $32.9 million ($39.4 million 12 months earlier).

On July 18, 2019, FCEL filed a Form 8-K that reported that FCEL had received a notification of non-compliance with a NASDAQ rule that required that FCEL's stock price be above $1.00 for the past 30 days. If FCEL is not in compliance by January 14, 2020, then FCEL can file to transfer its securities from the NASDAQ Stock Market to the NASDAQ Capital Market and request an additional 180 day period to regain compliance.

Recent 8-Ks

On July 11, 2019, FCEL filed an 8-K that explained, among other things, that:

(1) If FCEL is no able to refinance the Hercules credit facility by August 9, 2019 then it may not be able to meet some of its covenant requirement and therefore may be forced to default on its obligations to Hercules.

(2) FCEL again disclosed that it may sell up to $42 million of common stock under its at-the-market (ATM) sales plan, which could add 100 million or more shares to its outstanding shares. FCEL needs to do everything it can to avoid default between now and August 9, 2019. [On July 19, 2019, FCEL disclosed that it had raised $12.7 million from ATM sales of 33.3 million FCEL shares during the week ending July 19, 2019. FCEL can issue an addition $29.3 million of common stock under its ATM plan.]

(3) As previously disclosed, NRG agreed to extend the maturity date on its loan to the earlier of August 9, 2019, the COD (commercial operation date), or SCD (substantial completion date), or closing of refinancing of indebtedness. Moreover, if NRG had determined that FCEL is not making sufficient progress toward completion of the 2.8 MW Tulare project (including the delivery of a mutually-agreed plan of completion no later than July 19, 2019), then NRG can accelerate the maturity date.

(4) Generate Lending agreed on June 28, 2019 to extend its due date to the period August 1, 2019 to August 11, 2019.

Needless to say, much needs to happen between now and August 9, 2019. There needs to be a "grand bargain" that resolves FCEL's short term financial crisis while setting up the foundation for long-term financial success.

On July 3, 2019, FCEL disclosed in an 8-K that FCEL entered into a settlement with POSCO Energy Co., Ltd representing an amicable resolution to the pending arbitration in South Korea, thus ending the arbitration. In its 10-K dated January 10, 2019 FCEL disclosed that:

[O]n or about November 2, 2018, POSCO Energy served FuelCell Energy with an arbitration demand, initiating a proceeding to resolve various outstanding amounts between the companies. We have made counterclaims and believe we have valid defenses to the claims made by POSCO Energy. The Company does not currently expect the results of this arbitration to have a material adverse effect on the Company.

While the phrase "amicable resolution" is vague, it seems possible that FCEL now has the opportunity to compete to provide fuel cells in South Korea.

On June 11, 2019, FCEL disclosed in an 8-K that FCEL had entered into a License agreement with ExxonMobil (ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company) dated June 11, 2019 that grant ExxonMobil a:

a non-exclusive, worldwide, fully paid, perpetual, irrevocable, non-transferrable license and right to use the Company’s patents, data, know-how, improvements, equipment designs, methods, processes and the like to the extent it is useful to research, develop, and commercially exploit carbonate fuel cells in applications in which the fuel cells concentrate carbon dioxide from industrial and power sources and for any other purpose attendant thereto or associated therewith. Such right and license is sublicensable to third parties performing work for or with EMRE or its affiliates, but shall not otherwise be sublicensable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCELB.

