Given The Higher ROTEs, U.S. Bancorp Shares Deserve Higher Multiples

USB is among the best return-generating companies in the US banking space. Our fair value estimate range of $60-65 implies an upside of 10-15%.

USB has a large non-interest income stream, contributing over 40% of yearly revenues. This will act as a nice counterbalance to the expected fall in NIM.

USB reported $1.7B in profits, rising 4% year on year, largely in line with consensus expectations. The fall in margins was lower than peers, and the solid non-interest income stream acts as a nice counterbalance to the fall in NIM. The stock is undervalued compared to our fair value estimate of $60-65 and we view further stock price corrections as an opportunity to accumulate the stock.

Margins narrow, but fare better than peers

Unsurprisingly, net interest margins (NIM) narrowed 3bps sequentially, but was much better than the 7bps contraction for peer bank, PNC (NYSE:PNC). However, a 4bps decline in loan yield and 4bps run-up in deposit costs led to an 8bps hit on loan-deposit spreads.

Loan growth has been lacklustre, with the average balances rising just 1% QoQ (+4% YoY) with both the commercial and retail book rising at similar paces. Commercial real estate remained a drag, marginally contracting sequentially - with USB being a bit cautious on this segment and expecting paydown pressure to restrict growth.

Deposit growth outpaced loan growth, growing 3% QoQ/ YoY, with the entire growth happening in the interest-bearing deposits, as the migration from noninterest-bearing still continues. The proportion of noninterest-bearing deposits fell further by 70bps QoQ.

NII is expected to grow in the low single-digits YoY in 3Q, despite the management’s expectation of a high single-digit decline in margins. The bank clarified that half of this margin decrease could be due to increased liquidity (LCR) requirements that will not impact the NII, but only increases the average interest-earning asset base. The rest of the impact will be due to rate cuts and changes in long-term yields. USB factors in two rate cuts – one in July and another in September.

Rate cuts almost immediately drip down into the loan yields, but deposit costs respond with a lag. This means that USB is headed for margin compression for the next two quarters. If the Fed cuts rates, the impact on NII is $40-45M for the short end of the rate curve, and $80-90M for a parallel shift in rates. This translates to around 0.65% of annual NII. We notice that the bank has been reducing interest rate sensitivity over the past years when the sensitivity numbers were higher at 0.7% at the end of 2018 and 1% at the end of 2017.

Non-interest income to help partly offset upcoming NII pressures

USB has a large non-interest income stream, contributing over 40% of yearly revenues.

Non-interest income too put up a resilient show this quarter, with 3% YoY growth. Most of this was driven by the other non-interest income line, boosted by higher equity investment income, tax-advantaged investment syndication revenue as well as transition services revenue from the sale of the ATM servicing business (which will decrease over time). However, the overall fee income franchise appeared weak due to a significant fall in deposit service charges (-17%) – due to the sale of the ATM servicing business in Q4 2018, which is a one-off decline.

Excluding this line, other fee income streams were resilient, rising 3% QoQ. Card fee (+4%), payments (+6%) and merchant processing (+4%) were helped by higher sales volume. Trust/investment (+3%) was up on business growth and favourable market conditions and could rise in a falling rate environment - as client funds flow into non-deposit assets. Mortgage origination fee inched down marginally due to unfavourable changes in the valuation of mortgage servicing rights, only partly offset by strong origination and sales volumes. Commercial products revenue grew 6%.

Given the expected slowdown in NII with the upcoming US Fed rate cuts, the bank’s strong non-interest income generation capacity will be the saving grace to revenue growth. USB guided for Q3 fee income growth to be in the mid single-digits on a YoY basis.

Valuations are undemanding

USB is among the best return-generating companies in the US banking space, clocking above 18% on an average in the past five years. At the current valuation of 2.1 times one-year forward tangible net asset value, we believe that the stock is undervalued, against our fair value estimate range of $60-65. This implies an upside of 10-15%. Our fair value estimates use a combination of sustainable return on tangible equity (ROTE=16%) based target price-to-book, and historical average multiples. We are positive on the stock and view further stock price corrections as a buying opportunity.

Sources: Company reports, Finalytiks estimates

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This post is aimed to inform readers about our views on the stock mentioned. Please use this as only one of the many sources you consider while making the investment decision. Kindly consult your financial advisor before taking buying/ selling/ holding decisions.