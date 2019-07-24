Workday: Not Now

It is not the time to get it.

Workday (WDAY) is expected to deliver extraordinary revenue growth during 2019, and the market estimates it will be growing enviously in the following years.

Investing in the company presents a balanced risk-reward proposition with acceptable downside and good upside potential, and as for its price, it is highly overvalued.

Workday is a large-cap company with a market cap of about $47 Billion with acceptable financials. It provides cloud services of HR and finance and has been having an excellent run. It is a great company, and the future is bright, but it is not the time to get the stock

The edge of Workday

Workday provides cloud services for HR and finances. A niche market that companies rarely want to take in-house, as it typically is not part of their core business, and is in constant demand.

From the HR side, getting the right people and managing the careers of all the employees is a tough job which rarely gets the attention it deserves. Workday is betting that companies will pay a lot more attention in the future on how they manage HR and how they can get an edge in recruiting and retaining talent.

As Rainer Strack eloquently points out, migration patterns, low population growth in developed will drive talent shortages in many professions. The higher the lack of people capable of doing a job is, the higher the attention will companies put in recruiting and retaining that talent.

The analytics and products that Workday has will allow small and medium-sized companies to acquire talent and design policies of HR competitively. Some large companies might decide to take matters in-house, which could reduce Workday's market. However, many others will surely leverage both the in-house systems with Workday products.

While workday provides a superb service and job shortages might push the stock afloat, the current price is too high, and the valuation for the future does not hold much upside.

Valuation

Considering revenue growth is in the range of 23% and 25.2%, and gross margin has a minimum and maximum of 72.3% and 73.8%, projecting that R&D as a percentage of revenue could range between 39% and 38.4%, expecting that G&A as a percentage of revenue has a minimum and maximum of 19% and 18.8% we have the following chart.

Source: Author's Charts

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for Workday in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author's Charts

This valuation does not take into account the assets and liabilities of the company. The growth considered in the valuation is the expected growth for the next year. Considering Iterated growth allows us to analyze better stocks that have uneven growth rates in time, taking as reference non-GAAP earnings.

With this valuation, the stock is at worst overvalued by 83% and at best overvalued by 62%. So the stock is overvalued

Source: Author's Charts

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company

Source: Author's Charts

The risk profile shows there is a 49.78% probability that Workday will ever trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now, is of 0.1%

Let's explain in greater detail the statistical value of the opportunity to invest in a company. The statistical value is the sum of all the possibilities that an event or a proposition have multiplied by their respective output.

Betting heads on a coin flip, where if you win, you will get 100% return, but if you lose, you will lose 100%, has a statistical value of 0%. If someone were to bet an infinite number of coin flips, they would end up with the same money they began.

On the other hand, if the odds of the coin flip were heads, you win 200%, and tails, you lose 100%, the statistical value of the bet would be 50%.

In this case, the upside and downside potential are almost identical. There is little to no value inherent to investing in the company now. Its prospects are exciting, and a dip might change the scenario, but now, it is not the time to buy.

Conclusions

The core business of Workday is decent, but the current price is highly overvalued, and even if the workforce crisis of 2030 pushes Workday to the top side of the estimates, it might not give a payback big enough to justify holding the stock.

Although the downside potential is quite low, the last year's performance was excellent, and the level of risk is symmetrical, the company also has problems, the expected return for next year is terrible, the risk-reward is absurd, and the price is discouragingly overvalued.

Current holders of the stock might want to consider selling the stock. Workday could end up performing just fine for the next years, but the overvaluation poses the risk that if sentiment changes, the stock could have a significant downturn. In a past article, I proposed a similar strategy for IRobot (IRBT), and weak guidance if the stock sent it plummeting.

Investors who plan to hold the stock should consider if they have the stomach to hold their shares in those kinds of situations.

If there is anything in this article, you agree or disagree with or would like me to expand further on; I would sincerely appreciate you leaving a comment. I will address it as soon as possible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.