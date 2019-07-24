America's Car-Mart: A Place (And Time) To Buy Stocks, Too

Comparisons of CRMT with the other stocks of interest to investors in CRMT are quite favorable, along with market-wide prospects comparisons.

Our records of what they have said about America’s Car Mart, Inc. (CRMT) over decades suggest the odds for attractive price gains in the next 3 months should be captured.

So say the actions of Market-Makers (MMs), responding to their assessments of big-fund volume block-trade orders.

What MMs are now saying by their actions

They say being short CRMT in the next few months could cost over 14%, with odds of it costing something are 96 out of 100. Look at the other side of the trade for a buyers’ prospects. No guarantee of any specific profit but a history of forecasts like today’s gets about as close an assurance as can be had to a guarantee of not likely to be hurt.

In fact, of the roughly two dozen prior MM forecasts of the past five years for CRMT with upside-to-downside proportions like today’s, the worst hurts experienced in the following three months averaged market quotes being -2.2% below cost of position entry – at some point – not necessarily at position exit.

The exits produced a net average gain of +16.4%, better than the +14.3% now being seen. That average included the one loss of the 23 prior forecasts, and typically took 34 market days (seven weeks) to achieve. A CAGR of +205%.

How does that compare with other of-interest buy candidates? Figure 1 shows some of the alternatives, along with CRMT, and SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) on a reward-to-risk trade-off basis.

Figure 1

Intersections of these expected Reward (green horizontal scale) prospects and experience-demonstrated Risk exposures (red vertical scale) are the products of the current self-protective actions of the best-informed investment market professionals. Those above the dotted diagonal have more prospect of price-change downside than of upside.

Most-favored positions on this trade-off map are down and to the right. Note the locations of SPY at location [4] and of CRMT at [2].

The position of SAH at [5] is a product of its being at a balance of upside-to-downside price change prospect not seen before in the past 5 years. That means we have no history to compare with other stocks so it is effectively excluded, not just ignored. The imbalance is an excess of downside.

While the Reward-to-Risk tradeoff should be a primary concern, there are several related aspects to investing comparisons. Often they relate to the investor’s experiences and preferences. Figure 2 examines some which can be compared.

Figure 2

This table lists current near-term investment attributes of the holdings of several automobile re-sellers derived from proprietary analysis of the behavior of Market-Makers [MMs] as they seek to protect their firm capital necessarily put at market price change risk in the course of filling large volume block trades for big-money-fund clients.

Columns [B] and [C] are the extremes of price deemed likely enough to justify the cost of hedging deals in derivative securities markets. Column [E] measures the gain potential between [B] and [D]. Column [G], the Range Index, [RI] measures the percentage of the [B] to [C] range between [D] and [C] to have a sense of the proportions of upside to downside change seen likely. A 50 RI indicates equal up-to-down prospects, a 25 RI would suggest 3 times as much upside as downside.

All of the other columns are products of each security’s past 5-year daily histories where prior RIs were similar to today’s. [L] and [M] tell how large is the current RI sample from the available history.

Of particular importance is [H], the proportion of [L] resulting in profitable outcomes from buys in the up to 3-month holding periods subsequent to each forecast. The [H] odds and the [ I ] % payoffs condition the reward side of the tradeoffs shown in Figure 1. Its other side, the [F] Price Drawdown experience tells how severe a scale of price risk has been encountered during holding periods of [L] experience.

The [H] odds and its complement, 1-[H], weight Reward and Risk in [O] and [P] to be combined in the single-figure Net of [Q]. An adjustment for the average holding period time involved [J] helps to allow comparisons between alternative securities choices by means of [R] basis points per day of [Q]. Rows of Figure 2 beyond the ETF are ranked by [R].

The credibility of current [E] upside forecast is measured in comparison to prior payoffs [ I ] on a today vs. prior average basis. It may (or may not) be a comfort of the analysis producing [Q] and [R] outcomes. There likely will be a correspondence generally between [R] and CAGR history [K].

In the current case, CRMT displays great attractions in a 93 (of 100) Win Odds, a 166% net CAGR history from 14.7% payoffs in only 35 market day average holdings, and a top-rank 38.7 basis-point per day tradeoff score. For reference, a 27.5 bp/mktday = 100% of CAGR.

CRMT totally outclasses all other investment alternatives in Figure 2, including the market average ETF of SPY. The credibility of its profit achievement %Payoff [ I ] of +14.7% in comparison with its forecast upside price change Sell Target [E] of +14.0 as shown in [N] as above 1.0. That flows through to its Odds-Weighted Net of +13.5% while all the others are in negative prospects, given their histories.

Recent trends of MM forecasts for CRMT

Figure 3

What is shown here in the vertical lines of Figure 3 is the range of possible prices for CRMT for which MMs were willing to buy hedging price protection against, each market day of the past 6 months.

Since its late May price drop MM expectations have been for a recovery to earlier 2019 levels. Judging from earlier experiences, as seen in Figure 4, that may be about to happen.

Figure 4

The only difference of Figure 4 from Figure 3 is that the forecast vertical lines are once a week observations drawn from the past 2 years experiences. It appears that there may be little advance warning of price adjustments. So when a condition where MM forecasts suggest a rise is likely it may be good practice to board the train before it starts moving.

Similarly, once a position reaches its Sell Target upside price, it is wise to take the gain and let any over-run be available to greedy risk-takers, as advocated by the TERMD risk-management discipline.

Conclusion

America’s Car-Mart stock looks like a favorable buy at this point in time.

