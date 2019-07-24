For Nike, China's Been Doing It

China's slowing growth combined with demographic factors could cut Nike's China segment growth rate in half in the next five years compared to the previous five years.

Nike's China segment has contributed for the bulk of the company's revenue and earnings growth during the past five years.

(Nike branded Chinese National Soccer uniform.)

After bottoming in 2009 after the financial crisis, Nike (NKE) has been on an incredible 800% decade long rally. During this period, revenues at Nike increased by 85% while earnings more than doubled from $1.49 billion in fiscal 2009 to $4.03 billion in fiscal 2019. Since the magnitude of NKE's rally outpaced its earnings growth, the stock's P/E also expanded from 2009 through lows of 13 to as high as 36 earlier this month. Much of NKE's multiple expansion occurred in the past five years with the emergence of China as a major revenue and earnings contributor. In the past two fiscal years alone, China contributed over 39% of Nike's revenue growth, and without China's contribution Nike's revenue grew at a paltry CAGR of 4.6% during the same period. Given China's slowing growth combined with demographic factors, Nike's current high market valuation is pricing in earnings contribution from China that may take much longer to materialize than investors currently expect.

Recent Revenue And Earnings Trends

In fiscal 2014, Nike's core North American segment contributed to 48.1% of total revenues while China accounted for just 10.7%. In fiscal 2019 which ended last May, Nike's North America segment accounted for 42.8% of total revenues while China expanded to 16.7%. The following table shows Nike's revenues for the past five fiscal year period.

Segment Revenues

North America Segment China Segment Others Segment Total Segment Revenues North America % Of Total China % Of Total 2015 $13,740.00 $3,067.00 $11,779.00 $28,586.00 48.07% 10.73% 2016 $14,764.00 $3,785.00 $11,885.00 $30,434.00 48.51% 12.44% 2017 $15,216.00 $4,237.00 $12,707.00 $32,160.00 47.31% 13.17% 2018 $14,855.00 $5,134.00 $14,408.00 $34,397.00 43.19% 14.93% 2019 $15,902.00 $6,208.00 $15,066.00 $37,176.00 42.77% 16.70%

(Data from Nike's 2015, 2017, and 2019 earnings reports. Segment revenues in millions of dollars.)

As the table shows, China's revenue contribution more than doubled in the past five fiscal years and contributed for 36.6% of total Nike revenue growth during this period. Nike's North America segment posted just 3.7% CAGR during this period, or less than 2% inflation adjusted.

More importantly, segment gross margin in China is far above all other segments. In the past fiscal year, gross margin for China's segment was 38.3% compared to North America's 24.7% and just 22% for Nike's other geographical segments combined. China now represents almost a quarter of Nike's segment gross profits and accounted for 54.5% of the company's earnings growth in the past five fiscal years.

Segment Gross Profits

North America Segment China Segment Others Segment Total Segment Revenues North America % Of Total China % Of Total 2015 $3,645.00 $993.00 $2,442.00 $7,080.00 51.48% 14.03% 2016 $3,763.00 $1,372.00 $2,789.00 $7,924.00 47.49% 17.31% 2017 $3,875.00 $1,507.00 $2,487.00 $7,869.00 49.24% 19.15% 2018 $3,600.00 $1,807.00 $2,776.00 $8,183.00 43.99% 22.08% 2019 $3,925.00 $2,376.00 $3,318.00 $9,619.00 40.80% 24.70%

(Data from Nike's 2015, 2017, and 2019 earnings reports. Segment gross profits in millions of dollars.)

GDP Share

Nike's North America revenues as a percentage of North American GDP has been fairly constant in recent years. In other words, Nike's main market is mature and is only growing at rates comparable to the region's GDP growth. In contrast, Nike's main competitor Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) has been gaining North American market share in the past four years. The following tables shows regional GDP and each company's revenue trends during the past four fiscal years.

North America Region

North America GDP Nike Revenues Nike Revenues / GDP Adidas Revenues Adidas Revenues / GDP Nike Constant Currency Growth Adidas Constant Currency Growth North America GDP Growth 2015 $19,778,000.00 $14,764.00 0.075% $3,000.77 0.015% 8.00% 5.00% 2.66% 2016 $20,240,000.00 $15,216.00 0.075% $3,582.60 0.018% 3.00% 24.00% 1.52% 2017 $21,139,000.00 $14,855.00 0.070% $5,130.00 0.024% -2.00% 27.00% 2.29% 2018 $22,210,000.00 $15,902.00 0.072% $5,345.46 0.024% 7.00% 15.00% 2.76%

(Data from Nike's 2015, 2017, and 2019 earnings and Adidas's 2016 and 2018 earnings. Nike's fiscal calendar is seven months ahead of Adidas. All dollar figures in millions. Adidas dollar figures converted from Euro reported figures at exchange rates at the time of their earnings report. GDP figures from The World Bank.)

Greater China Region

China GDP Nike Revenues Nike Revenues / GDP Adidas Revenues Adidas Revenues / GDP Nike Constant Currency Growth Adidas Constant Currency Growth China GDP Growth 2015 $11,016,000.00 $3,785.00 0.034% $2,691.21 0.024% 27.00% 18.00% 6.91% 2016 $11,138,000.00 $4,237.00 0.038% $3,160.50 0.028% 17.00% 28.00% 6.74% 2017 $12,143,000.00 $5,134.00 0.042% $4,546.80 0.037% 18.00% 29.00% 6.76% 2018 $13,608,000.00 $6,208.00 0.046% $5,182.44 0.038% 24.00% 16.00% 6.60%

(Data from Nike's 2015, 2017, and 2019 earnings and Adidas's 2016 and 2018 earnings. Nike's fiscal calendar is seven months ahead of Adidas. All dollar figures in millions. Adidas dollar figures converted from Euro reported figures at exchange rates at the time of their earnings report. GDP figures from The World Bank.)

Both Nike and Adidas have been gaining market share in China by outpacing China's recent upper 6% annual GDP growth. If investors are only looking at Nike figures, China revenues have grown to 0.046% of China's GDP and still below Nike's North America revenue to GDP ratio of 0.072%. Some may infer Nike's China revenues still have further to expand just with this simple comparison.

However if we look at the combined revenue to GDP share for both Nike and Adidas in China, the percentage increases to 0.084%. This is much closer to the combined North America percentage of 0.96% for both companies. This is important to recognize because the demographics in China are much different than in North America. China's income gap disparity will likely put a near term growth cap for both companies.

China Demographics

Although China's GDP has reached over 61% of total North American GDP in 2018, GDP per capita is much lower in China. Less than 100 major municipalities in China average over $10,000 per capita. In other words, about 66% of China's population live under what the US considers poverty levels.

Additionally, a large portion of China's urban population earns under $15,000 annually. Under Chinese urban living standards which range between 40-50% lower than the cost of living in the US, this portion of China's urban population is considered working poor. Only about 17% of China's population mostly within its top 30 municipalities earn over $15,000 annually and are considered middle class. Nike and Adidas products in China are considered luxury goods and are essentially out of reach for 83% of China's population.

Buy America

So how is it possible China's middle class which is approximately 75% of the total population in the US able to purchase a disproportionately large amount of high end goods, relative to their purchasing power defined by GDP?

Part of the answer is a very small portion of China's population is rich, very rich. These crazy rich Chinese buy a lot of high end foreign brands, including many US global brands. US brands that wouldn't even be considered luxury brands in the US are viewed very highly in China. Spending by these crazy rich Chinese often disproportionately target very high end items, thus partly explaining Nike's much higher gross margin in China.

The other part is often referred to as the lemming effect. Those familiar with Asian culture will understand how trends and fads quickly consume an entire culture. While most Americans might consider Nike and Adidas products as mid-range, to most Chinese they are luxury brands that can lift your social status. Buying and consuming US brands in a sense moves the Chinese consumer to the upper class, beyond the majority of China's poor. It would not be uncommon for a middle class worker to save their discretionary income for an entire month just to buy a single foreign branded product to display proudly as a status symbol.

For these reasons, global brands have been extremely successful in China. Due to the premium Chinese put on global brands, companies such as Nike have been able to sell at volumes seemingly beyond what China's market could presently support.

Forward Looking Earnings

I think the most common mistake many US investors make is to extrapolate earnings without putting sensible limits. This could be more extreme when extrapolating a more foreign Chinese factor that I think most US investors spend very little time researching. It's easy to make a general fallacy of citing China's population is over four times the size of the US and thus that is the market potential.

As highlighted above, the actual addressable size for Nike's products in China is actually a quarter smaller when compared to the North American region. Despite a smaller population having a GDP per capita anywhere from 50-75% lower than in the US, Nike and Adidas's China segment has already been pulling more than its weight relative to other global regions. With such a premium branding advantage, much of the easy low-hanging fruit has already been grabbed. China's GDP growth has already been slowing in the past few years with second quarter 2019 GDP falling to the lowest rate in almost three decades at 6.2%. Recently quarterly growth trends for Nike's China segment has shown it. In its fiscal Q4 2019, Nike's China segment grew at 22% annually on a constant currency basis compared to 24% in the third quarter and 31% in the second quarter. Adidas's most recent quarter showed China segment revenue growth slowing to 16% compared to 23% in 2018 on a constant currency basis.

While 20-30% revenue growth in China may be the extreme and not the norm for Nike moving forward, demographics still suggest the company's China segment can still double in the next 5-6 years to eventually reach 75% that of its stagnant North America segment. This would still represent a very healthy 13-15% CAGR for Nike's China segment.

If we assume:

13-15% CAGR for Nike's China segment in the next four years.

North America 3.7% CAGR in the past four years hold for the next four years.

Other segments CAGR of 6% in the past four years hold for the next four years.

Gross margins remain constant for each segment.

Converse revenue and profits remain stable.

Operating expenses remain stable at around 4.5% of revenues.

Tax rate of 21%.

Then Nike would post fiscal 2023 revenues of $50.3 billion and a net income of $5.2 billion. If we further assume Nike's recent share repurchasing trend holds, total diluted share count for fiscal 2023 would be around 1.45 billion shares. 2023 EPS would be approximately $3.6 per share. At $86, NKE would be trading at around 24x 2023 earnings. In my opinion, the segment CAGR assumptions listed above are very generous and discount any recession possibility in any major geographic segment.

Conclusion

The next decade will likely look very different from the past decade where Nike enjoyed relatively higher levels of revenue growth from its more mature markets coming out of the financial crisis in 2008. China which contributed greatly to Nike's earnings in the past decade will likely slow considerably in the next few years and possibly hit a wall in about 4-5 years based on its demographics and recent slowing GDP growth rates.

Current Wall Street average estimates call for NKE to post $2.90 this year, or close to 30x current year's earnings. Current estimates also call for NKE to earn $3.39 in EPS next year, or slightly over 25x next year's earnings. Even under a stable global economy, NKE is trading at 2-3 times its growth rate so based on historical valuation metrics, the stock is extremely expensive. Investors need to remember in a time long long ago after the financial crisis of 2008, NKE traded at a trailing P/E of 13.

If the global economy slows further than expected, needless to say current Wall Street estimates are extremely generous. As a consumer cyclical, it is not uncommon for earnings to contract when some of its major markets enter into a recession. For this reason, mature consumer cyclicals rarely trade at a P/E above 20. The following chart shows NKE's historical P/E trend which as mostly bordered around 20. Excluding an unusual tax item in 2018 which caused a P/E blip up, NKE would have traded around 30x earnings last year.

(Chart from macrotrends)

With the recent trade tensions with China, there are additional risks should relations between the US and China deteriorate further. Based on news headlines as tariff threats increased, investors seem to ignore the potential threat of lost revenues in China. Instead the main concern was the risk of lower margins in the US due to higher China tariff rates on Chinese imports. The direct higher tariff risk is actually very limited since Nike diversified its global manufacturing out of China in recent years. Based on Nike's 2018 annual report, China only represented 26% of its global manufacturing. More than half of that could be for Chinese consumption based on Nike's China segment revenues.

As I highlighted in a recent article, the greater risk is the Chinese consumer reversing their perception of US brands. So far based on Nike's results, there are no signs of negative consumer sentiment towards Nike's brand. Still, the risk is ever present if tensions escalate further since the Chinese consumer has had a history of boycotting foreign brands. With a quarter of Nike's segment gross profit now derived in China, the potential earnings impact is even more significant.

Lastly on a technical level, NKE's rally is showing signs of waning. On both the daily and weekly charts, there are negative PMO and MACD divergences during NKE's most recent rally. Bearish crossovers also either already exist or are about to take place on both the daily and weekly charts. Unless NKE rallies to new highs in the next week or two, $90 could be a double top with PMO and MACD bearish confirmations.

NKE Daily Chart

NKE Weekly Chart

After a decade long economic expansion and bull market, many investors have seemingly forgotten how companies have been traditionally valued. In past peak cycles, owning a consumer cyclical at 35x earnings while growing at under 10% annually was financial suicide. Not only are there signs of a potential global economic slowdown, but additional political risk also exist for US companies with high exposure in China. These factors make Nike a more risky investment at this point in the economic cycle.

While Adidas is also not cheap and currently trades at roughly the same multiples as Nike, it would at least be insulated from potential Chinese consumer backlash should trade tensions intensify between the US and China. It could even be argued any market share Nike would lose from a Chinese boycott could result in market share gains for Adidas.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.