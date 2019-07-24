Revisiting Masimo: Strong Company With An Unrealistic Valuation

Financial performance has been terrific, and the company's innovation pipeline looks likely to add value.

Shares of Masimo (MASI) have performed exceptionally well in 2019, with shares up over 46% year-to-date, trouncing the major indices, in spite of a major headwind from the end of its Nellcor royalty agreement. Although its Q1 financial performance certainly contributed to the return, I believe investors are even more excited about what’s on the horizon for Masimo. Let’s take a look at recent financial performance, as well as the fundamental developments that have driven Masimo to a new all-time high. Masimo’s new pipeline opportunities look compelling enough for me to raise my fair value to $105-120 per share, but I believe the company trades at an unrealistically high valuation, thus I’d wait to buy the stock lower.

Q1’19 – A Strong Start with the Royalty Headwind

The end of the royalty agreement with Medtronic (MDT) subsidiary Nellcor has been long anticipated and understood by investors, but the revenue stream nevertheless contributed $28.4 million in revenue and $27.7 million in gross profit in FY2018. Up against a challenging Q1, reported revenue grew 9% y/y to $231.6 million. However, product-related revenue, the most meaningful sales metric at Masimo, jumped 13% y/y on a reported basis and 14% y/y when excluding the impact of currency, showing acceleration from FY18. Some of the growth was driven by the adoption of ASC 842 as the new accounting standard, which changes revenue timing, but the bulk of the growth was driven by strong underlying growth. In fact, Masimo shipped quarterly record of 63,700 non-invasive technology boards and monitors.

On the P&L side, product gross margin declined 80 basis points y/y to 65.4% of sales. However, 120 basis points of the decline was driven by ASC 842, thus product gross margin net of the accounting change actually improved by 40 basis points y/y. This is consistent with Masimo’s ability to drive operating leverage from capacity utilization and product mix.

SG&A expense was similarly well managed, falling 210 basis points y/y on an adjusted basis to 32.1% of sales. In my view, Masimo has long operated with a higher than necessary cost structure, and the company’s long-term 30% operating margin goal seems completely attainable.

R&D spending declined 30 basis points y/y as a percentage of sales to 9.3%, even though spending on an absolute basis jumped nearly $2 million. Masimo spends a considerable amount on R&D relative to medical technology peers, but its R&D productivity, which I will cover shortly, has yielded valuable products for years, demonstrating its value.

In aggregate, Masimo’s Q1 non-GAAP operating margin was up 160 basis points y/y to 22.4%. Masimo maintains a long runway of operating margin expansion that I believe will come as a result of higher sales leverage fixed expenses and continued gross margin expansion.

Recent Approvals and Investor Day Pipeline Demonstrate R&D Value

When organizations become larger, R&D risks becoming less productive and less innovative. Masimo has not let increased size weigh on productivity. Masimo continues to churn out new products, and its recent investor day demonstrated why its reasonable to remain excited about the company going forward.

The core of what Masimo does is simple to understand though difficult to execute. Masimo works on expanding its core non-invasive portfolio offerings by coming up with new measurements that provide clinical value for healthcare professionals.

Masimo’s 2019 has been off to a great start with a number of new products:

Overall, Masimo’s 2019 is off to a great start in terms of product approvals. There are a few key themes to take note of. For one, Masimo is focused on leveraging its existing technology in lower acuity settings, which gives the company the ability to significantly grow its business beyond critical care. Secondly, the company is increasing indications for patient types, opening up a new universe of addressable patients in pediatrics and neonates. I think the expansion into new adjacencies makes perfect sense, and I will be interested to see how Masimo grows these markets.

While the 2019 pipeline deliveries have been strong, I am even more excited about what may be around the corner. Masimo understands the hospital setting well, and therefore the company is focusing on a Middleware solution that aggregates data and connectivity from various sources into one architecture that enables superior patient monitoring and reduced IT complexity for hospitals. This is encapsulated by Masimo’s Iris Platform, which could be a great solution if it is able to gain a foothold and works as well as management suggested it does.

Lastly, Masimo is working on a system to help battle against the opioid crisis, known as Opioid SafetyNet. Opioid SafetyNet is an app that provides clinicians with warning signs about typical signs of opioid overuse, specifically respiratory depression. This device leverages Masimo’s existing technology, and it seems like it could gather support from the government as a mandated device that helps mitigate the risk of prescribing opioids.

In aggregate, I like the direction of Masimo’s pipeline and the company’s ability to deliver innovation seems proven. I think a non-invasive glucose monitoring approval would be a huge win for the company, even though Abbott (ABT) was the first mover, and I appreciate how the company innovates off its core platforms to deliver value to patients and clinicians.

Why I am not long

Masimo is one of the best companies I’ve followed over the past few years, with a path to sustainable high single to low double digit revenue growth, operating leverage, and consistently strong innovation. That being said, the share price continues to reflect an even more optimistic future.

Masimo cites generating $300 million in free cash flow as a long-term goal, which seems reasonable given the $1 billion+ runrate of sales and 30% operating margin target. However, Masimo remains about $100 million below this level as of FY18, and even if they do achieve $300 million, the current enterprise value is about $7.7 billion, so Masimo trades at over 25x aspirational free cash flow, and nearly 40x actual free cash flow. Even using fairly aggressive assumptions, I believe the company is worth $105-120 per share – well below today’s current market price.

I remain on the sidelines at this time, but I would not short the company only because it carries a high valuation. Execution has been excellent, and the company sits on an enviable cash hoard of nearly $600 million with no leverage. This could translate to upside from M&A. However, optimistic it may seem, I hope to get Masimo shares at a much lower price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.