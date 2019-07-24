Edwards Lifesciences Beats, Raises And Surges: Analysis

Only time will tell how EW's very high P/E will fare as it attempts a prolonged multi-year, multi-product set of growth initiatives.

Introduction

On May 15, with Edwards Lifesciences (EW) at $178, I provided an overview of the company. The reason I (again) went long EW and contributed an articles was the powerful clinical data from its PARTNER 3 study of patients with aortic stenosis who were good surgical risks. Surprisingly, the Edwards Sapien 3 catheter-inserted aortic valve provided superior to surgical therapy, not just non-inferior. Among my comments were the following hopeful one:

The secular opportunities and the company's leadership positions in transcatheter treatments may make the high P/E Edwards carries more than fair to investors.

After my article ran, EW ran into further profit-taking from its March-April $190+ all-time high trading range, and I added more EW to my starter position around the $180 level or below. Happily, the stock began surging, moving to all-time high closing territory in the $193-195 range when it reported after-hours Tuesday. The stock closed the after-hours session around $215, up about 10% from Tuesday's regular hours closing price.

This is EW's 3-year performance versus a health care ETF (XLV), a biotech index (BTK) and the S&P 500 (SPY):

(This chart may encompass most of the after-hours surge.)

Let's look at the quarter and see what excited the analysts and the algos.

Some good news and good potential for TAVR

The company wrote off its CENTERA transcatheter valve inventory. Adjusting for that and other discrete items, GAAP EPS of $1.14 was adjusted to $1.38. See p. 10 of the earnings report for details. As the Street uses non-GAAP adjusted earnings as its baseline, I will as well, but just for discussion purposes. EW often has lumpiness in its GAAP versus non-GAAP numbers, and sometimes they include material one-time legal gains.

The CENTERA inventory write-off was in a sense a good thing, because the SAPIEN 3 Ultra platform for EW's current major growth driver, TAVR or trans-catheter aortic valve replacement, is looking like the future at the company. Sales were unexpectedly strong this quarter, and analysts peppered the CEO with a variety of questions as to why this was so. His answer was that he could not know if the PARTNER 3 study increased patient volumes. He did point out that EW does not believe it gained share in TAVR procedures in Q2, and volumes were relatively weak in Q1. So, perhaps this was not a reliable surge.

I would be cautious about further gains in EW based on this particular data point given the 10% after-hours surge following the recent breakout to new closing highs.

There was other good news. Gross margins rose two points, partly from the strong dollar but also because of a more profitable mix of products. In open-heart procedures, EW markets a Resilia brand of aortic value, which is a high-end product and which did well in Q2. EW holds the line on price globally and competes on quality. This sort of company is where I want to be in my investments.

EW is seeing rapid growth in TAVR while still holding even or seeing very slow growth in open-heart procedures, which is a nice confluence of events.

EW points to its opportunities in TAVR across the globe, and plans additional attempts to persuade the EU to allow more generous reimbursements for its products, especially its TAVR products, and in Japan, where EW believes TAVR is greatly under-utilized. Additional centers will be qualified in the US, as well, which should help volumes.

Last on this topic, but not least, EW is engaged in late-stage discussions with the FDA to approve its SAPIEN 3 valves for patients with low surgical risk. Approval is expected by or before the end of September.

Rapid growth looms beyond TAVR

I expect rapid growth for EW in TAVR at least until 2025, probably beyond then given the global opportunity, but EW is trading at around 40X this year's projected EPS, which I estimate above guidance at around $5.50. Thus, EW has to have a growth driver beyond TAVR.

Here is the innocuous paragraph describing the "beyond TAVR" opportunity that keeps me optimistic about the multi-year investment opportunity in EW:

Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies (TMTT) Second quarter sales in TMTT were $7 million, lifted principally by commercial sales of the PASCAL transcatheter mitral system in Europe. The company continues to invest in opportunities to treat patients suffering from tricuspid and mitral valve disease with its transcatheter therapies. Edwards remains on track to achieve its 2019 milestones, including continuing enrollment in the company's CLASP IID Pivotal Trial, and expects to initiate three additional pivotal trials by year-end. Longer term, the company continues to estimate the global TMTT opportunity to reach $3 billion by 2024.

EW plans to spend about 17.5% of revenues on R&D this year, which is a robust number for a good-sized device company. Much, I think most, of that will go to these technologies, with substantial effort in the years to come.

The $3 B opportunity is, I believe, a smokescreen. Maybe it is only $3 B per year in 2024, given the time it will take to develop and gain FDA approval for various products and then have doctors and facilities trained to utilize the devices, but EW itself has estimated that the mitral valve transcatheter market is at least in theory much larger than the TAVR market.

I am looking for general success for EW in its TMTT clinical trials, for which I anticipate initial data in 2020 and 2021. If these are broadly successful, further generations of devices and catheter systems should follow.

The expanding global TAVR opportunity could be followed by an even larger, and longer, ramp of mitral (and also tricuspid) valve devices. If all this pans out, I can project low or mid double digit growth from these procedures into the 2030s.

Longer term, one of the growth areas for TAVR and TMTT could involve treating valve diseases sooner. Currently, the average age of a TAVR patient is said to be around 80. Presumably the aortic valve is severely narrowed in TAVR patients, but it just might be that the procedure becomes even safer and simpler, with durability, and might be expanded to moderately diseased patients. The same might occur for mitral disease. No guarantees here, but in my prior practice of cardiology, I saw the damage that was occurring to hearts before the valve disease became severe enough to benefit from surgery.

So it is at least possible in my mind that a further growth area for transcatheter valve devices could involve using them on non-surgical patients. That could enlarge the total available market substantially.

Moving on...

Critical care is surprisingly healthy

Deriving from its roots as a company plugged into the interventional cardiology and cardiac surgery sector, EW has a thriving critical care products division. It reported $184 MM in sales in Q2 and increased its guidance for full-year growth. At 16-17% of total sales, critical care is important; given the intensely competitive area it is in, its success suggests to me that EW is firing on all cylinders from a product and sales standpoint, likely reflecting its focus on well-defined markets (unlike its main competitors).

Critical care could have meaningful growth opportunities beyond the CCU/ICU, but it's too soon to comment specifically on them.

Risks to EW stock

My view is that EW is about as rock-solid as any company, anywhere. I see it as operationally powerful, with superb leadership and clear growth plans that I expect to come to fruition. So my view is that the key risk is valuation. A general shrinkage of P/E's could allow the company to succeed year after year but leave shareholders with a stagnant or declining share price, and note there is no dividend and no share count reduction planned.

Unlike a cloud computing company, there are limits to how fast EW can and will grow. Today's valuation of EW therefore appears to look far out to the future and foresees significant growth for years, and a healthy P/E after all that growth occurs. Please see the company's regulatory filings for a review of the many fundamental reasons that this growth may not occur.

Conclusion - EW as "right sector, right stock, right time"

Today's market is based on low interest rates and relatively low but steady economic growth. In this world in which utility stocks are often at and above 20X P/E's with only modest possible growth, a stock like EW can be justified at 2X that P/E if it can grow more than twice as fast as the utility.

Device companies such as EW are not in the Trump administration's crosshairs. (Deflationary forces may come to the fore here, as well.)

In view of the above points, EW may be in a sweet spot. Its surgical valve business has been succeeded by its TAVR business, which in turn could be supplemented and surpassed by the TMTT business. The critical care business could grow endlessly and might have large adjacencies.

Without trying to guess at the quarter-to-quarter fluctuations in EW's business, I think it is possible to justify EW's large premium to that of the S&P 500 and to other health care stocks (no guarantees!). But with a 20% move in just the past two months, if EW opens Wednesday around $215, I would not initiate a new position in this name. Some technical seasoning may be in order.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

