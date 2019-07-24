Magellan Midstream: Profitable Growth

The slew of organic growth projects may help extend profitable growth well beyond 2020, giving income investors additional peace of mind.

Thanks to expanding shipment (and improving operating margins), it delivered revenue that grew at 12% and DCF that increased at 14% per year, insuring a well-covered and growing cash distribution.

Through well-timed entry into crude transportation, it managed to benefit from the explosive expansion in oil production in the Permian and DJ basins.

Magellan Midstream was able to grow the shipped volume of petroleum products consistently from 2008 to 2018, providing stability to its business.

So the stability of our business, the discipline with which we run it, and the service-oriented nature of how we interact with our customers, [compound] pretty powerfully over a long period of time." - Aaron Milford, COO of Magellan

Previously, I presented evidence as to why I think Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) commands a competitive advantage (see here) that is sustainable (see here).

Below, let's look at its growth profile, an important topic because, without profitable growth, secure and expanding cash distribution is out of the question.

Growth in operations

Petroleum products volume shipped: Petroleum products transportation is the core business for Magellan. In the 10 years leading to 2018, total petroleum products shipped increased from 296.0 MMbbl to 510.6 MMbbl, at a CAGR of 5.61% (Fig. 1).

During this time, distillate shipment increased by 4.70% per year, while gasoline shipped increased at 6.51% per year. It is worth mentioning that gasoline shipment dropped by 2.91% in 2018, which was more than compensated for by distillate shipment due to "stronger demand for distillate in crude oil production regions" (see here, page 50).

The shipment of aviation fuel and liquefied petroleum gases, minor in volume relative to gasoline and distillates, increased by 3.40% and 5.81% per year, respectively.

Fig. 1. Petroleum products shipped per year by Magellan. Source: Laurentian Research, based on Magellan annual reports.

Crude oil. Magellan greatly expanded its crude oil transportation business through the acquisition in 2009 of the former Longhorn petroleum products pipeline which leads from Houston to El Paso, TX.

In 2010, the company reversed and converted the 18" Longhorn to crude oil service from Crane, TX, to its East Houston Terminal portion at up to 200,000 b/d, while maintaining refined products transportation options to the U.S. Southwest markets (see here and here).

to crude oil service from Crane, TX, to its East Houston Terminal portion at up to 200,000 b/d, while maintaining refined products transportation options to the U.S. Southwest markets (see here and here). In the same year, the company constructed 2 MMbo of crude oil storage at Cushing (see here) and acquired 7.8 MMbo of crude oil storage and over 100 miles of active petroleum pipelines from BP Pipelines Inc. (North America) for $289 million (see here).

In the next year, the company constructed another 2.25 MMbo crude oil storage at Cushing (see here).

In late 2012, in a joint venture with Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), Magellan started to construct the 20", 300,000 bo/d-capable BridgeTex crude oil pipeline from Colorado City, West Texas to its East Houston terminal. BridgeTex was commissioned in mid-2014 (see here).

crude oil pipeline from Colorado City, West Texas to its East Houston terminal. BridgeTex was commissioned in mid-2014 (see here). In early 2015, Magellan partnered with Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) to construct the 550-mile, 20", 400,000 bo/d-capable Saddlehorn crude oil pipeline from the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado to the Cushing hub (see here), which entered service in 2016.

Through these well-timed acquisitions and construction projects, Magellan was able to capture growth opportunities in crude oil transportation made possible by explosive growth in crude oil production in the Permian Basin and, subsequently, in the Rocky Mountains. Thanks to these strategic moves, Magellan enjoyed 51.52% per year growth in total crude transportation from 2010 through 2018 (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. Petroleum products shipped per year by Magellan. Source: Laurentian Research, based on Magellan annual reports.

It is worth noting that Magellan's entry into crude oil transportation introduced an element of volatility to the stable business of petroleum products transportation. Crude oil transportation is a business driven by the push of oil production, which is typically hyper-cyclical, as opposed to petroleum products transportation, which is pulled by relatively-secular demand growth.

By 2018, a swarm of private equity investors and midstream players have rushed in attempting to take a slice of the pie of crude oil egress from the Permian Basin. Surging production in the basin outstripped the capacity of existing pipelines, such that the Midland-Cushing WTI differential widened to ridiculous levels (see here and here). At this juncture, Magellan, having benefited from the Permian boom as the first mover, decided to sell a 20% stake in the BridgeTex pipeline for $575 million, taking advantage of the seller's market condition (see here). In March 2019, Magellan also resolutely pulled out of a proposed joint venture of a crude pipeline from Wink, West Texas to Houston (see here). As of June 2019, the company was reportedly exploring the sale of a 35% stake in the Longhorn crude oil pipeline, seeking to generate as much as $2 billion (see here).

Terminals. A slew of acquisitions and construction since 2009 helped Magellan significantly increase its crude oil storage capacity at the Cushing hub and its East Houston terminal. The company is now one of the largest owners of crude oil storage in the Cushing hub (see here). Due to these investments, crude oil terminal utilization increased on average by 33.81% per year between 2009 and 2018 (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. The terminal average utilization in MMbbl per month. Source: Laurentian Research, based on Magellan annual reports.

On the other hand, utilization at its five wholly-owned and one JV marine terminals, located along coastal waterways, hovered around 23.54 +/- 0.63 MMbbl during this time. This can be explained by the constraint of the total storage capacity (27 MMbbl; see here). As will be discussed below, marine storage is an area Magellan is currently allocating capital to.

Growth in revenue

Operating margins. As I previously examined in detail, Magellan has enjoyed an ever-increasing operating margin on shipping petroleum products on a per-barrel basis. Meanwhile, although less stable than that of petroleum products, the operating margin on crude oil shipment improved substantially as well until 2018 (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. Operating margin per barrel of refined products (upper) or crude oil shipped (lower), reduced into components of transportation sourced and of ancillary services including storage and so on. Source.

The operating margin on crude oil ancillary services, including product sales and affiliate management fees, decreased from 2010 to 2013, probably reflecting weaknesses at the Cushing hub. However, it began to recover in 2014 and continued until this day, which coincided with the commissioning of the BridgeTex pipeline (West Texas to the East Houston terminal) in mid-2014 and Saddlehorn pipeline (DJ Basin to Cushing) in 2016.

The operating margin in refined products-related ancillary services shrank in 2015-2016 (Fig. 4), which as I explained elsewhere was caused by the cyclical fluctuation of product sales (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. Operating margin of product sales. Source.

Revenue. Thanks to the increase in the shipped volume (Fig. 1; Fig. 2) in combination with generally improving operating margins, on a per-BOE basis, on petroleum products and crude oil shipment (Fig. 4), Magellan was able to achieve consistent growth in revenue, which increased at a CAGR of 11.97% (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. The revenue of Magellan by type of services. Source: Laurentian Research, based on Magellan annual reports.

Revenue generated from product sales clearly experienced cyclical fluctuation, while the affiliate management fees, though insignificant in volume as compared with that from transportation, terminals, and product sales, grew at 44.08% per year (Fig. 6).

As a result, the overall revenue increased at a CAGR of 12.06% between 2009 and 2018.

Growth in profits

Magellan commands a sustainable competitive advantage in the transportation of and terminal services for petroleum products and, to a less extent, crude oil transportation. Such an advantage manifested itself in the form of low financing costs, high net margin, and superior capital efficiency, which, in turn, leads to profitable growth.

Between 2009 and 1Q2019, Magellan was able to achieve a CAGR of 12.39%, 13.52%, 13.15%, and 14.12% in operating profit, net income, adjusted EBITDA, and distributable cash flow (or DCF), respectively (Fig. 7).

Fig. 7. The operating profit, net income, adjusted EBITDA, and distributable cash flow of Magellan, where a, adjusted for gains on the disposition of assets; r, at run-rate. Source: Laurentian Research, based on Magellan annual reports.

Cash distribution coverage

Income investors love growing cash distribution; however, it is a matter of constant concern whether the underlying business can cover that expanding cash distribution.

In the case of Magellan, profitable growth provides healthy cash distribution coverage, which gives investors the best of both worlds: security in yield and growth in distribution.

On the back of growing DCF, Magellan was able to distribute an increasing amount of cash, which increased at a CAGR of 11.92% from 2009 to 1Q2019; in the meantime, cash distribution as covered by DCF averaged 131% during this time (Fig. 8).

Fig. 8. The distributable cash flow (or DCF) by year as compared with paid-out cash distribution, shown with cash distribution coverage by year. Source: Laurentian Research, based on Magellan annual reports.

Growth outlook

Magellan expects to spend $1.1 billion in 2019 and $150 million in 2020 on currently-underway construction projects in pursuit of organic growth. The company also foresee at a minimum $500 million of potential growth projects beyond 2020 (Fig. 9).

Fig. 9. Historic strategic investments of Magellan. Source.

Pasadena Marine Terminal, a 50/50 JV with Valero Energy (VLO) at Pasadena, TX, currently has Phase 1 (1 MMbbl of storage and a Panamax-capable dock) operational. The partners are constructing Phase 2 (4 MMbbl of storage, 3-bay truck rack, Aframax-capable dock, and connectivity to Valero's refineries in Houston and Texas City), with a capital budget of $410 million net to Magellan, which is expected to be operational by end-2019. The Pasadena Terminal can be expanded eventually to 10 MMbbl and 5 docks for a net investment of $700 million.

Seabrook Terminal, a 50/50 JV with LBC Tank Terminals, LLC, currently has 2.4 MMbbl of crude oil storage, Aframax dock with 300,000 b/d capacity, and connectivity to Magellan's Houston crude oil distribution system. The partners are constructing an additional 0.8 MMbbl of crude oil storage and Suezmax dock with 400,000 b/d capacity, set to be operational by early 2020. Future expansion includes up to 2.5 MMbbl of additional storage and a second pipeline connecting to its Houston crude oil pipeline system (see here).

East Houston-to-Hearne refined petroleum products pipeline, 20' in diameter, 85,000 b/d-capable, and 135 miles from East Houston to Hearne, TX, is an ongoing project with an investment of $425 million. It is expected to be operational by late-August 2019 (Fig. 10).

Fig. 10. East Houston-to-Hearne refined petroleum products pipeline. Source.

The West Texas refined products pipeline expansion project, a $500 million investment, will expand the capacity of the western leg of the Texas refined products pipeline system from 100,000 b/d to 175,000 b/d, catering to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The 140-mile, 20" pipeline from Hearne to Alexander is scheduled to be operational by mid-2020 (Fig. 11).

Fig. 11. West Texas refined products pipeline expansion project. Source.

The Voyager Pipeline, a JV between Magellan and Navigator Energy Services, is a proposed crude oil pipeline for transporting crude oil from Cushing, OK and Midland, TX to Houston, with the open season due on August 30, 2019 (see here). As of June 2019, the proposed project includes the construction of 20" pipelines from its Cushing and Midland terminals to its terminal in Frost, TX, and a 24" pipeline from Frost to the East Houston terminal (Fig. 12). Voyager is expected to have an initial capacity of up to 400,000 b/d, expandable in the future. It is tentatively expected to be operational by early 2021.

Fig. 12. The proposed Voyage Pipeline. Source.

Magellan continues to evaluate various options regarding the Voyage project in response to customer requirements:

At Cushing, Voyager would provide shippers with optionality to originate crude oil deliveries from the Rocky Mountains via Saddlehorn Pipeline, from the Mid-Continent Basin through Navigator's Glass Mountain Pipeline, or other connections in the Cushing hub. Additional storage and operational capabilities to move other grades of crude oil and condensate to the Gulf Coast are also being evaluated.

At Midland, various facility options are being reviewed, which may include repurposed existing pipeline operated by Magellan, the rights-of-way, new-build pipeline, or a combination of both.

At the destination, Magellan offers delivery of multiple grades of crude oil, via its Houston crude oil distribution system, to refineries at Houston or Texas City, or to crude oil export facilities, such as the Seabrook terminal.

Investor takeaways

In view of its consistent growth trajectory and considering the organic growth projects as described above, Magellan seems to be well-positioned to extend its profitable growth beyond 2020.

It is such a growth outlook that provides income investors with confidence as to the security and future increase of cash distribution.

