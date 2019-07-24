Self-Inflicted Wound In 2015 Is Still Making Stein Mart's Future Questionable

With a history going back to 1908, Stein Mart, Inc. (SMRT), is a 287-store, 30-state chain of retail apparel and domestics stores headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its stock is trading for less than $1.00 and it has received notification from the SEC that its shares risk being delisted from Nasdaq. At the current price, its total market capitalization is less than $50 million, qualifying it as a nano-cap stock.

Stein Mart is in a precarious situation. It isn’t the only retailer seeing a deterioration in its same store sales and margins. Some troubled retailers are going to survive, because they have the management strength to adjust to the threats and they have the financial strength needed to buy time to turn their operations around. Those companies may ultimately prove to have been good candidates for investment at their current price.

Stein Mart doesn’t fit that description. While its managers seem to be working hard to improve the operating performance, they are doing so with the handicap of an unnecessarily leveraged balance sheet and interest burden. A case could be made that the ultimate destination for Stein Mart is a reorganization in bankruptcy – if, indeed, a reorganization could be effected.

The share price would suggest that the company is well along that path right now. The timing of when that destination is reached is as much dependent on the decisions of its unsecured trade creditors as on how well management is executing. Based on the first quarter financial statements and management conference call comments, it appears that trade creditors were supportive as of May 22 and I am unaware of anything to the contrary since that time.

While highly speculative investing is not currently my primary strategy, a special situation like Stein Mart, whose market capitalization is less than its book value, is a tempting speculation, if only as a short-term trading idea. Longer term, a change in the trend of Stein Mart’s operating performance and an improvement in its balance sheet could reward today’s speculator with a 100 percent return in relatively short order. It’s a risky idea, not suitable for a conservative investor who would react emotionally to a loss of principal or for one whose financial well-being would be undermined by a loss.

I’m pulling for Stein Mart to succeed, even though I own only 20 shares of its stock. (If you are curious, you can read about how it came to be that I own 20 shares –worth about $17 -- at my blog here.) Stein Mart’s stores are my favorite sources for reasonably priced sportswear and I would miss them if they were closed. (I shop the Gilbert, Arizona store in winter and the Algonquin, Illinois store the rest of the year.)

How Stein Mart management made today’s challenges more difficult

The sad news is that the state of the company’s current balance sheet is not the result of several years of negative earnings, though they have been negative for the past two fiscal years. It is, for the most part, the creation of its board of directors. The chairman of the board that approved the questionable strategy of converting a pristine balance sheet into a balance sheet highly leveraged with secured debt is still chairman of the board. Before considering even a small speculative investment here, the investor should not ignore the relationship between the current condition of the balance sheet and the current role of the management who designed it.

To illustrate: the following table of balance sheet highlights shows what happened to the company’s financial condition between January 31, 2015 and May 2, 2015.

($ thousands):

January 31, 2015 (Fiscal2014) May 2, 2015 (Q1 2015) Cash and equivalents 65,314 17,190 Total Assets 553,091 528,466 Total Liabilities 268,153 457,705 Stockholder’s Equity 284,938 70,751 Liabilities to Equity Ratio 0.94:1 6.46:1

Note the severe depletion of shareholder equity and the drastic change in the company’s leverage over the 90 days immediately following the fiscal closing. The Board accomplished this balance sheet “transformation” via the mechanism of a $5.00 per share special dividend financed by a $250 million secured asset-based credit facility from Wells Fargo Bank along with company cash. The dividend declaration shook the retained earnings tree for about $226 million (91% of its value at 1/31/2015) which landed in the pockets of shareholders, approximately 32% or about $79 million of which went to the interests of Jay Stein, chairman of the Board both then and now. While the dividend enriched all shareholders, it added risk to other stakeholders essential to a company’s future, particularly unsecured trade suppliers and employees.

As I viewed it at the time (I was not a stockholder), the timing of the special dividend, coming as it did as most brick and mortar retailers were becoming increasingly aware of the competitive threats of online retailing, was particularly enigmatic. I concluded that the decision was driven either by a heightened awareness of the increasingly treacherous competitive landscape or by a curious lack of awareness and understanding of the increasingly treacherous competitive landscape. Either way, it seemed the board was in a hurry. Naturally, as an outsider, I have only hindsight to judge the wisdom of the decision.

In preparation for this article and to explore management’s take, I wrote on June 12, 2019 to the company’s investor relations contact for comment. I related my struggle with trying to figure out why the Board of Directors would suddenly deplete so much of the company's reserves and replace them with secured debt in one fell swoop when there are multiple ways to return value over time, one of which would simply have been to increase the regular quarterly dividend.

In response to my inquiry, management’s spokesperson replied: “Here’s what I can share with you regarding your observations. Preceding the decision, there had been strong operating results for three consecutive years (2012-2014), excess cash and no debt. At the time, the Board felt it was appropriate to use that position to increase shareholder return for all.”

As confirmation of the company’s description of then-recent operating results, the following table highlights the company’s operating results for the 4 fiscal years preceding the payment of the special dividend:

($ thousands)

Fiscal Year 2011 2012 2013 2014 Total Revenue 1,177,951 1,232,366 1,263,571 1,317,677 Gross Profit 319,616 342,630 367,353 386,736 Gross Margin (%) 27.1 27.8 29.0 29.3 S, G &A Expenses 287,184 306,407 326,520 342,027 Operating Profit 55,336 36,223 40,833 44,709 Interest Expense 286 225 265 266 Pre-tax Earnings 32,146 35,998 40,568 44,443 Net Profit (Loss) 19,931 25,027 25,555 26,906

It may seem curious that I have devoted even this much space to the decisions of four years ago. After all, it is on the future that we investors are expected to focus. True enough, but the same people running the company then are running it now and it’s reasonable to consider past decisions to make an assessment of the wisdom of their past decisions.

To be fair and to keep things in perspective, Mr. Stein, 73, has guided the company since 1979, so some props have to be given to him for taking the company to where it was before the raid on the retained earnings. And, the company’s current CEO, Hunt Hawkins, who has been an executive at the company since 1994, was not a member of the board in 2015 when the special dividend decision was made. In addition, in 2017, the leadership ranks were strengthened when the company hired as president Mary Anne Morin, who had a long apparel merchandising background, latterly as chief merchant, executive vice president with Lord & Taylor and Hudson Bay Co before joining Stein Mart.

Subsequent Operating Results

The following table summarizes Stein Mart’s earnings for the four fiscal years since the payment of the special dividend: ($ thousands)

Fiscal Year 2015 2016 2017 2018 Total Revenue 1,359,901 1,360,518 1,332,569 1,272,372 Gross Profit 385,287 358,979 344,877 352,920 Gross Margin (%) 28.3 26.4 25.8 27.7 S, G &A Expenses 343,724 355,413 376,111 348,061 Operating Profit 41,563 3,566 (31,234) 4,859 Interest Expense 3,283 3,884 4,788 10,882 Pre-tax Earnings 38,280 (318) (36,022) ( 6,023) Net Profit (Loss) 23,711 400 (24,324) ( 5,998)

Whatever momentum the company may have had leading up to and justifying (in the Board’s opinion) the special dividend, it didn’t take long for reality to apply the brakes to it. In the two years following the board’s special dividend decision, the stock price fell from over $16.00 to $3.50. By the time the second quarter 2017 10Q report was published, showing a 6 month loss of $13 million (28 cents a share), the stock had fallen to under $1.20 a share, ultimately reaching its low of 51 cents a share on February 5, 2018.

Investors weren’t the only group to notice. No doubt its suppliers and their factors, had also noticed and reacted. I am not privy to the details of Stein Mart’s relationships with its suppliers and factors, but, having been a factor myself for 25 years, I am familiar with the typical response to a customer’s deteriorating financial condition: a scramble for access to management, a demand for financial information not necessarily publicly disclosed (even by a public company), a reduction in credit availability via a shortening of credit terms and sometimes a request for letters of credit to secure an otherwise unsecured exposure. The fact that a customer’s balance sheet is highly leveraged and all of its assets are pledged to its lender only heightens a trade creditor’s concerns and reluctance to accommodate the customer’s credit needs. Trade creditors know that when a company with limited equity finds itself in bankruptcy, only the secured lender is likely to recover all of its exposure. Moreover, every dollar of inventory sold on credit to the debtor before bankruptcy goes to enhance the secured lender’s collateral position.

In its commentary on the second and third quarter 2017 10Q reports filed with the SEC as late as November 29, 2017, management mentioned the possibility of negative reactions by its trade creditors to unfavorable operating performance and the adverse effect it could have on its liquidity, but did not report that it had been experiencing any issues. That was soon to change: management reported in its 10K report for fiscal 2017 (issued on May 4, 2018) that

“Subsequent to yearend our vendors and factors constricted our credit terms and limits significantly. This was a reaction to our third quarter results as well as concern about the general retail environment at time which included multiple bankruptcies and restructurings. This constriction caused us to make payments to our vendors and factors more quickly than in prior periods thus increasing our debt levels during that period. “

The increased debt levels ultimately caused Stein Mart’s loan balance to exceed the maximum amount allowed under the loan agreement with Wells Fargo Bank (“Wells”) under its availability formula, a violation of the agreement. Wells did not agree to increase its funding level to address the cash flow issues the unsecured creditors’ restrictions were causing.

Management reaction to the illiquidity situation

To at least temporarily and partially solve the liquidity issue Stein Mart obtained a $50 million secured term loan from Gordon Brothers Finance Company (“Gordon”), $25 million of which went to pay down the Wells loan permanently, i.e., the Wells facility was reduced from $250 million to $225 million and the pay down created no additional liquidity. Only $25 million of the Gordon loan created additional availability under the borrowing formula at Wells. The Gordon note carried an interest rate of LIBOR plus 8.5%. So, for an increase in borrowing availability of $25 million, Stein Mart was forced to borrow $50 million at around 11% interest.

In addition, Stein Mart availed itself of $13.7 million of short-term financing from SunTrust Bank, trustee of a trust holding whole life insurance policies related to the company’s deferred executive compensation plans.

As a result of the added liquidity, vendors and their factors eased up on their restrictive credit lines, adding even more liquidity, for the time being at least, enabling operations to continue and avoiding a bankruptcy filing.

In addition to the new financing and improved vendor relations, Stein Mart has since been reducing inventory levels and drastically trimming capital expenditures. As a result of these measures, in September 2018 Stein Mart renegotiated its arrangements with Wells and Gordon. The high rate Gordon loan was reduced from $50 million to $35 million and the Wells facility cap was raised from $225 million to $240 million, providing some improvement in interest cost.

Recent results

As a result of the steps management took over the preceding 12 months, at February 2, 2019 debt had been reduced by almost $3 million, despite a $29 million reduction in accounts payable during the 12 month period just ended, which impacted operating cash flow. Even so, thanks in major part to the high interest rate on the Gordon financing, interest costs rose ~$6 million to $10 million. The increased interest cost was approximately the same as the net loss for the year.

The most recent financial results are for the first quarter:

13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended May 4, 2019 May 5, 2018 Net sales $ 314,157 $ 326,605 Other revenue 5,225 4,382 Total revenue 319,382 330,987 Cost of merchandise sold 226,698 230,621 Selling, general and administrative expenses 86,136 90,509 Operating income 6,548 9,857 Interest expense, net 2,526 2,463 Income before income taxes 4,022 7,394 Income tax expense 53 60 Net income $ 3,969 $ 7,334

The operating numbers are disappointing, as both total sales and gross profit margin compare unfavorably to the prior year results. Comparable sales were down 1.7%. On the other hand, operating cash flow was ~$15 million, thanks to reductions in inventory and increases in accounts payable.

Outlook

At best, the company appears to be treading water. On the first quarter conference call, management stated it expects gross margins to improve and for current year margins to approximate fiscal 2018 levels. That is consistent with management’s outlook expressed in the 10k report, but in the same report management also opined that full year comparable sales would be flat to up slightly from 2018. Clearly, based on first quarter numbers there is a lot of catching up to do if those full-year expectations are going to materialize. Management has a number of strategies it is implementing in an effort to boost store traffic and sales; its competitors are doing the same thing and while I can be hopeful that the results will be positive, I have no reason to expect them to meaningfully improve operating results.

Conclusion

There is little justification for predicting that Stein Mart can return to the level of profitability it enjoyed prior to 2015. For starters, it is now bearing an interest load of $10 million that it didn’t have to carry before. While the company can survive for the medium term if it can continue to generate cash by improving inventory turns and maintaining its vendor credit lines, there is a limit to how far that can go absent consistent profitability. Significant negative variances from management’s forecasts have the potential to re-create the liquidity crunch of early calendar 2018. There is no guarantee that such a liquidity crunch would have a favorable outcome. The company’s ability to borrow from Wells Fargo is limited by the borrowing base formulae, the excess availability requirements and by financial covenants.

Those risks and the absence of any positive operating trends make an investment in Stein Mart shares unsuitable for any risk averse investor. A brave speculator might be tempted, however, by the considerable upside potential of the share price should the quarterly numbers surprise to the upside. I have made similar speculations in the past that have turned out well for me. However, I am not likely to establish a trading position here until there is confirmation that some of the strategies now being implemented are bearing fruit. Confirmation would come in the form of at least some of the following:

positive comparable sales numbers;

an improvement in gross and net margins;

continued control over inventory levels;

evidence of continued vendor support;

maintenance of excess availability at Wells Fargo;

removal of the possibility of delisting by Nasdaq

some evidence of insider purchases of shares.

Absent any of these developments, a hint of which should be evident in the second quarter financial reports released next month, I will be an interested bystander, my 20 shares notwithstanding.

