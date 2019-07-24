Hope Bancorp Taking Initiatives To Reverse Earnings Decline

Hope Bancorp (HOPE), a bank holding company that wholly owns Bank of Hope, offers a very attractive forward dividend yield of 3.91%. However, outlook on the company's earnings is not bright, and we expect its earnings to dip by 7.7% in 2019. HOPE's earnings have already declined by 8.2% in the first half of 2019, compared to the first half of 2018. Due to our earnings outlook, we expect HOPE's rising dividend trend to somewhat plateau this year. We do not expect a cut in dividend because HOPE's payout ratio is already low at around 40%. According to disclosures made in the 2Q2019 earnings conference call, the management is looking to reverse the earnings decline by focusing on high yielding assets and deposit cost control. We believe that positive effects of these measures are unlikely to be visible this year.

Management Taking Measures to Boost Interest Income

While discussing the performance of the first half of 2019, the management insisted that it is taking initiatives to stem the earnings decline. According to the latest conference call takeaways, the management is now focusing on higher yielding loans. It is limiting its exposure to commercial real estate (CRE) and increasing focus on commercial loans (C&I) and small business (SBA).

The management also mentioned in the conference call that the decline in net loans in 2Q2019, of around 1%, was attributable to higher payoffs and paydowns in the quarter. The payoffs were driven by aggressive pricing by mainstream banks, who wanted to acquire high yielding assets before a possible interest rates cut. HOPE took advantage of this market dynamic to exit some lower rated credits. It also exited from some retail mortgages because of its new strategy to position the portfolio in higher yielding assets. We believe that once the increased competition from larger banks normalizes the pressure on net loans will also subside.

In view of HOPE's strategy and market dynamics, the management expects loan growth of 2% to 3% in 2019. We are a little more conservative, and believe the company will be able to increase its net loans by 2% only in 2019. The table below gives our projections for HOPE's financial position.

Expecting 17bps decline in NIM in 2019

Another reason for earnings decline in the first half of 2019 was the reduction in net interest margin, NIM. The decline in NIM was mostly attributable to a 5bps increase in cost of deposits. Further, pressure on yields on new loans has already become visible ahead of a possible interest rate cut by the Fed. For the first time since 3Q2017 average rate on new loan originations dipped quarter on quarter. The chart below, taken from the 2Q2019 investor presentation, shows the trend of rates on new loan originations.

The management disclosed in the 2Q conference call that it estimates that a 25bps cut in interest rates will initially lead to a decline of 5bps to 8bps in NIM. As we expect Fed to cut rates by 50bps in the remainder of 2019, we have assumed that HOPE's NIM will reduce by 17bps in 2019.

The management believes that its focus on high yielding assets (as discussed above) and deposit cost management strategy will lead to better margin in 2020.

Administrative expenses likely to continue to grow, albeit at a lower rate

We expect HOPE's non-interest based expenses to grow 4% in 2019. Our expectation is based on HOPE's history as well as management's guidance. The management mentioned in its latest conference call that CECL (current expected credit losses) implementation fees will continue to keep non-interest expense high. As the CECL implementation date is January 2020 for public banks, we expect CECL fees to remain high for the remainder of 2019. The management also expects an increase in salaries in the remainder of the year, which is understandable given the tight labor market.

The upward pressures on non-interest expense is likely to be somewhat countered by a reduction in operational expenditure related to six branches that HOPE recently consolidated. The management expects cost savings from the consolidation to become visible in 3Q2019, which will help offset increase in other non-interest based expenses.

Provisions for Credit Losses Likely to Remain Subdued

We expect HOPE to book provisions charge of $15 million in 2019, which is almost unchanged from that posted in 2018. The company has booked provisions charge of only $4.2 in first half of 2019. Due to the company's history, we believe that credit losses will continue to not be a problem. Moreover, we expect asset quality to improve after HOPE was able to exit from its lower rated credits following the aggressive pricing by large mainstream banks.

The table below gives our earnings projections for HOPE as well as key ratios.

Dividends Expected to Plateau this Year

Due to our expectation of a decline in earnings for 2019, we expect HOPE's rising dividend trend to plateau this year. Consequently, we expect HOPE to payout only $0.56 this year, implying a forward dividend yield of 3.91%. Due to a low payout ratio, of only around 40%, we do not think that the company's dividends are under threat from earnings decline. It is highly unlikely that the company will cut dividends in the next two to three years.

To create greater value for investors in time of market disruption, HOPE has also announced a $50 million stock repurchase program. To put this number in perspective: HOPE had 127 million of common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2019, and $50 million makes 2.7% of HOPE's market capitalization. The announcement also notes that "The repurchase authorization does not have any expiration date and may be modified, amended, suspended or discontinued at the Company's discretion at any time without notice… The timing of purchases and the number of shares repurchased under the new program will depend on a variety of factors including price, trading volume, corporate and regulatory requirements and market conditions". Due to the uncertainties we are not factoring in the stock repurchase program in our investment recommendation.

Valuation Analysis Implies Only Slight Upside

HOPE has traded within a price-to-book ratio range of 0.8x to 1.2 in the past five years as seen in the table below.

We believe that a price-to-book multiple of 1.0x is appropriate for HOPE in 2019 given our projected ROE. Using a P/B multiple of 1.0, and multiplying it with our projected 2019 book value per share of $15.2 gives us a target price of $15.2. This target price implies potential upside of 6.2% only. The table below gives sensitivity of our target price to different levels of P/B multiple.

Conclusion: Adopting Bullish Stance on HOPE

While HOPE's potential price upside is only 6.2%, when combined with a forward dividend yield of 3.91% the stock's return becomes attractive. Consequently we are adopting a bullish stance on the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.