Colony Capital: Shares In This Under Siege REIT Could Double

IPO Edge editor in chief John Jannarone told viewers of Real Vision’s Trade Ideas that Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY), a beaten-down REIT, is set to recover from a merger that sent its stock tumbling off a cliff in 2017.

The three-way merger was “misguided” and the company struggled from the beginning to match up smoothly with the other two companies, Jannarone said.

The turnaround point for CLNY began earlier this year, when an activist investor, Blackwells Capital, got involved. Jannarone has a source close to Blackwells who told him that the activist investor will require Colony to either “do something drastic,” like selling assets or running a real auction process, or they will try and replace the remaining directors and board.

The Trade

So, why is this positive for Colony’s stock? Jannarone did a sum of the parts analysis where he studied the seven different groups of the company:

He found that CLNY is worth at least $11 per share, more than double its current trading price of around $5.

Jannarone says that the pressure from Blackwells is “enough to be a catalyst” for the stock. “I think they want to see this thing approaching what the sum of the parts value is, and that’s over 100% higher than the current price,” he said.

He likes buying CLNY at $5 with a stop loss at $3.50. He sees upside potential to $11 over the next year. “The downside is super limited,” Jannarone added. “And this thing yields around 10%... so, especially with interest rates going down, it can't fall that much more.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

