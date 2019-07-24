Vail Resorts' Purchase Of Peak Resorts: A Sensible Acquisition

July 22nd shaped up to be a big day for shareholders in both Vail Resorts (MTN) and Peak Resorts (SKIS), with news breaking that the former will be acquiring the latter in an all-cash transaction valuing Peak Resorts at a premium of 115.7% over the $5.10 per unit the business closed at the day before. This development may strike some fear in shareholders in Vail who may believe the company might be overpaying for the smaller rival, but even though the financial condition of Peak Resorts isn't fantastic if what Vail projects turn out to be accurate, the transaction is at least sensible for the acquirer.

A look at the transaction

According to the press release issued by Vail Resorts, its purchase of Peak Resorts is occurring at a price of $11 per unit, payable in all cash at the time of close. This translates to an equity purchase price for the firm of about $264 million, but that's not the only way to look at the deal. Net debt for Peak Resorts as of the end of its latest quarter stood at $199.60 million. This translates to an EV (enterprise value) on the business of $463.60 million.

As a result of the acquisition, the investors in Vail Resorts will see its number of ski resorts rise by 17, with locations ranging from major markets like Boston and New York to smaller markets like Cleveland and Columbus (both in Ohio). In addition to these cash outlays, the management team at Vail Resorts stated that it will continue to invest into Peak Resorts' operations, with one-time capital expenditures aimed at improving customer experiences amounting to $15 million over a two-year period. In addition to these expenditures, the firm is estimating that ongoing capital expenditures will average about $10 million per annum moving forward. Though this may sound like a lot, it's quite low considering that capex spent by Peak Resorts last year was $30.52 million, and that the company spent $97.51 million toward capex over the five years ending with its 2019 fiscal year (or about $19.50 million per annum), some of which was growth-oriented in nature.

A sensible purchase

When I first began to look at the fundamentals behind Peak Resorts, I felt that it would be difficult for management at Vail Resorts to justify this transaction, but upon further assessment, I believe my rationale was wrong. In the graph below, you can see some select financial data about Peak Resorts. The data shown includes revenue and EBITDA for the firm. As you can see by looking at this, the past few years have seen strong growth at the company, with revenue soaring from $104.86 million to $184.43 million. EBITDA remained mostly flat for three of the five years, but, in 2019, it came out to an impressive $49.77 million.

*Created by Author

Part of this improvement on both the top and bottom for Peak Resorts came from M&A oriented growth, but certain user-oriented metrics have shown an uptick in the willingness and ability of the company's customers to spend. In the graph below, for instance, Peak Resorts showed that, while the ride has been bumpy, both the revenue/skier/visit grew and the revenue/visit grew. Back in 2015, for instance, the revenue/skier/visit stood at $67.45. Today, that figure is about $87.32. Over the same period of time, the revenue/visit grew from $61.34 to $76.11.

*Created by Author

According to the management team at Vail Resorts, by the 2021 fiscal year (which ends in July of 2021), the first full year for which the company will own Peak Resorts, the company should bring into them $60 million worth of EBITDA annually. Though management did not provide any further data, they did say that this will be due in part to synergies, both from the cost side and from the revenue side. The cost side is easy enough to figure out: with its larger market presence, Vail Resorts will be able to achieve better economies of scale on various goods the business needs to survive than if Peak Resorts were a separate entity, plus the business will do away with any overlapping functions that the parent company can do.

On the revenue side of synergies, one possible option might be the expansion of the company's Epic Pass program. With the Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass, and Military Epic Pass, Vail Resorts offers visitors seasonal packages. These pass options will be made available for customers at any of the 17 locations currently owned by Peak Resorts, serving essentially as an extension to the company's existing offerings. The best part is that the passes work at any and all of the resorts owned and operated by Vail Resorts, so this is really an attractive and reasonably-affordable way to access a network of resorts to visit regularly.

Assuming that management is correct about the projected EBITDA associated with Peak Resorts, the transaction appears to be logical. With the financials we know today, the EV/EBITDA multiple on the purchase will be 7.7 without the one-time $15 million capex allocation and about 8 with it factored in. While this is one way to look at the transaction, perhaps a better way might be to compare it on a free cash flow basis instead since we have some idea what that might be.

You see, as of the end of its latest fiscal year, Peak Resorts spent about $15.79 million on interest expense. Stripping that from the EBITDA figure gives us $44.21 million that is essentially comparable with operating cash flow. As of the end of its latest quarter, Vail Resorts had cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash of $8.88 million) of $68.51 million. I do not believe the firm is likely to allocate any substantial portion of its own cash toward the purchase, so instead it looks like the company will be paying for Peak Resorts using its credit facilities, which currently bear interest rates of between 3.73% and 3.78% per annum. To keep things simple, let's just assume that the rate will be about 4% on the $264 million. That's a further reduction in cash flows of $10.56 million, bringing us to cash flows of $33.65 million. Now take out the annual maintenance capex figure estimated of $10 million and we have free cash flows from the deal worth about $23.65 million.

Given the equity price paid for Vail Resorts, we arrive at a price/free cash flow multiple of 11.2 if we don't account for the one-time $15 million investment. Including it will bring our multiple up slightly to 11.8. The corresponding price/operating cash flow multiples for the purchase come out to 7.8 and 8.3, respectively. In all, this data suggests to me that while Vail Resorts didn't pick up Peak Resorts for a song, it did get a perfectly reasonable deal, while shareholders in Peak Resorts should be ecstatic at the huge premium they received.

Takeaway

Right now, investors in Peak Resorts should be ecstatic while investors in Vail Resorts should be, at the very least, reasonably happy with this development that just took place. Even though the transaction is not a home run for Vail Resorts, it does appear to be a logical move that will expand its market presence while proving to be accretive to cash flows. Obviously, if synergies are not realized and EBITDA falls far short of the $60 million projected, this picture could change, but until we see the data as it comes in, to guess along those lines would be to doubt management at Vail Resorts and to speculate baselessly on the outcome of the deal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.