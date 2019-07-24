Shorting Beyond Meat: Proceed With Caution

Investors need to have a trading mindset. Shorts need to pay attention to lock-up expiration unless they want to lose money demonstrating their "valuation virtue".

Introduction

Beyond Meat (BYND) has skyrocketed, delivering IPO investors amazing returns (Figure 1).

While an early purchase has been lucrative for anyone who bought early, the question for longs is now how long to hold on. In this article I start by reviewing some excellent prior work by SA contributors on the fundamentals of BYND and its competitive landscape. I then move on to look at its shareholding structure and use this analysis to assess likely moves as we approach IPO share lock-up expirations.

Review of Products & Fundamentals

If you are just learning about BYND, an excellent place to start is with the first article on the topic by SA contributor Amit Ghate, see New Favorite Short. On the heels of his successful shorting of Tilray, Amit said BYND was his new favorite short back in early June, when (as you can see in the graph above) the stock had already skyrocketed to the mid 100s.

I begin by summarizing some key points from his analysis, with which I agree:

Product: Beyond Meat is a plant-product substitute meat producer which uses pea-protein based products. It has had some high profile companies launch the use of its product and been able to generate considerable hype in the media. Like the EV story with Tesla, the media is "into" the meat substitution story, both from a (purported) health benefit perspective and an environmental perspective. The best place to read about its products are here:

Product Details. I suggest clicking on each product link, looking at the nutritional information, and comparing to nutritional information on meat (which you can get comps on using a simple internet search).

Competition: BYND has competition both from other meat-substitute specialists as well as from the "healthy" lines of large existing meat companies. Specialist competitors include Impossible Burgers (which uses a genetically modified yeast to turn soy protein into a meat-like tasting product full of heme which is a component of real meat that gives it much of its taste), a still-private firm and Lightlife (owned by Maple Leaf Foods, ticker OTCPK:MLFNF ). In particular, once Impossible increases its distribution network and goes public, we expect both product competition and competition for investor dollars.

On the establishment side, Tyson's Foods (TSN), Kellog's (K) Morningside Farms, European giant Nestle ( OTCPK:NSRGF ) all have jumped on the meatless meat bandwagon, the latter even supplying McDonald's (MCD).

No company in this space has a true brand moat, irreplicable IP; the large ones do enjoy narrow moats of scale.

Pricing: Due to supply/demand technicals, BYND has an absurd valuation that, as I write, is in the process of becoming beyond absurd.

Tyson Food's P/S has been between 0.2 and 0.7 for the last 10 years. No large foods company, whether conglomerate or specialty, has a P/S above 1, as this is a slow-growing industry with relatively thin margins. Maple Leaf Farms, a Canadian meat products company which went public in 2010, has the highest P/S in this sector that I found, at a P/S just above 1. While BYND is still at the stage of doubling or tripling YOY revenue each quarter, the stock has already priced in years of this pace of growth.

2020 Revenue is projected to be $360 million but the market cap is already closing in on $12 billion (for comparison, Tyson Foods is at $29 billion market cap). $12 billion is 33x estimated 2020 revenue. Assuming the torrid pace of growth slows to a mere annual doubling after that, the current price gets us to a P/S of 1 in 2025, with revenues doubling in each of 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024. And that would be just to get to the highest P/S of any comparable foods company on the planet. A belief consistent with this price is that about a third of the US and Europe is going for meatless meat within 5 years, and rather than buying from Nestle, Kellog or Tyson, they are all going to want to buy from Beyond.

Why Haven't I Shorted?

The first thing to consider with an IPO short is how much of the float is trading already and how much is locked-up; once you see how much is trading, you also want to see WHO owns the firm (Figure 2).

The first 4 large holders are all venture capital funds, with over 30% of shares. These are patient people who have been waiting a long time to make money. They can be patient in unloading their now 7x appreciated shares...except they know each other. They need to think about when the other venture capital funds want to cash out as well. Just remember: investors in venture capital funds make no money until the funds cash out their investments. This almost always occurs after an IPO. Investors private investments do not get distributed to each private investor as stock holdings from the IPO - they get cash back for the cash they put in.

Number 5 is Ethan Brown, CEO of BYND. Number 6 is Seth Goldman, its Chairman. In total, insiders own over 8% of this firm. Like the venture firms, they know each other and roughly how much each of them own. They also likely know all the things I covered in the valuation summary above.

Vanguard, through a variety of its index funds, owns 1.66%. At the top of the figure, note that only 19.49% of shares are currently trading, and almost half of those have been shorted. Next, let's take a look at trading volume (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Trading Volume since IPO

While average volume ranges between a couple of million and 7 million shares, there have been multiple days since IPO when volume exceeded float. This suggests that there are a lot of day traders, whether individual or hedgie, in this name.

Of the over 60 million shares of this company, only about 12 million are publicly traded. Until 10/29/18, when the lock-up period expires.

Next, suppose that you believe that until some time in early October, when all the day traders and pumpers begin to head for the exits and take their gains, this company is basically bitcoin with a little bit of revenue from selling fake meat, and you decide to try to profit from the coming correction. What should you do?

Figure 4 shows option premiums right now for Nov 15 expiration options.

There are several items of note. The implied vols on the right (puts) are all higher than on the left (calls). In fact, this is among the highest amount of skew I've seen in a stock in a long time. Hedging or shorting with puts near the money (say $195) is exorbitant, at a premium over $60. You would need the stock to fall from $197 to $137 just to break even. In fact, nothing under the stock price has a breakeven over $140, and even in the money puts have break-evens around $140. That works out to an implied borrowing cost of around 90% per year.

If you want to short the stock directly, shares are currently not available on Fidelity; at times they have been available, the rate demanded has been in the 80-110% range. Folks I've asked who are on Interactive Brokers report better rates, but still high double digits. Combine these put premiums or shorting costs with the ongoing rise in this low-float stock, and trying to short this name has been an exercise in losing your shirt in the name of valuation fundamentalism at worst and a demonstration of the ignorance of IPO dynamics at best. There is no value to simply signaling to the world that you think the valuation is appalling and it would be better to take out a full page ad in the WSJ telling people how overvalued it is than paying rates like these. You would probably get more satisfaction and bragging rights from the ad.

The Right Way to Play This

The coming earnings release on 7/29 is largely irrelevant given the revenue growth already priced in. If revenue comes in as or better than expected, it feeds the hype some more. If it misses, well, it is a brand new company and it is just a quarterly blip. The story can be spun any way you like and that is the point: this is at heart a story stock at a time of easy money. Bank CDs struggle to beat 2%, the Fed is most likely going to ease next week, and IPOs are once again all the rage. Only something that is fundamental to the universe, like the laws of supply and demand, can be on your side.

Some where around early October, the major holders of this stock, along with the short-term traders whose holdings depend on their actions, will start thinking ahead. It may be 4 weeks before Oct 29, it may be 2 weeks before - it is hard to say. They know who the other holders are. Venture funds only make money for their partners when they cash out. They know other venture funds work the same way. The CEO and Chairman can probably be expected to not liquidate all their shares right away, and probably use regular, pre-planned sales like most insiders tend to use.

The biggest unknown are the holders of shares that are not yet listed on the disclosure forms. 10.7 million shares are registered under the 2018 Equity Incentive Plan (see SEC Edgar ). There is a mysterious holder called KPCB XIV Associates, LLC that has filed as a 10% owner (which merely means it owns at least 10% of the float, with no details on exactly how much it holds) notice on the SEC site, which is not yet listed on the Bloomberg holders list.

Additionally, KPCB XIV Founders Fund, LLC also shows up separately as a 10% holder. Since the initials of the LLC match the Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Beyers name, we can safely assume that this venture fund had several series of funds with different partners (the founders, and the associates who joined the founders of the private partnership later, perhaps split as GPs and LPs). Indeed, some research (see here: Kleiner Perkins Alumni) quickly shows that Kleiner has a history of investing in several companies that became rather large and dominated their industries later. While Amazon, Google and Genentech are on their alumni list (companies they funded early), so are Netscape, Lotus and Sun Microsystems.

Even knowing all of the above, it is not a slam dunk. It is important to watch the charts of the incessant rally to finally break. On no condition should you take any action before October, even if you have to tie your itchy trigger fingers together with duct tape or take up smoking to have something else to do. A smoking cessation program will likely cost you less than shorting this stock too early.

Once October comes, pay attention to covered call premia. My best guess is that there will come a good time to start with a small position selling calls. Once enough shares join the float, borrow rates may finally permit shorting. If shorting becomes cheap faster than put premiums come down in price, short and sell out of the money puts weekly, trying to keep your put strikes below the falling stock price. Only start buying puts when the Nov 15 premia have come down to a break-even 10-15% below the strike price. Come October the price could still be at $200 or it could be at $300. Remember, until then, this is bitcoin. Would you have been long or short bitcoin at $5,000?

And if option skew, break-evens, and delta and gamma are all greek to you, just break out the popcorn (vegetarian, of course) and enjoy the show! Just remember, it is beyond stupid to speculate in something unless you understand even more than it takes to be a good long-term investor.

