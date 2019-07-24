Lincoln Electric's Shares Look Stronger Than The Business

Wall Street is an expectations game in the short term, and I think that’s likely the best explanation for Lincoln Electric’s (LECO) roughly 10% move over the past couple of weeks (including a 4% move after reporting second quarter earnings). Management’s relatively calm guidance certainly didn’t hurt, but underlying results weren’t so strong and I’m a little surprised that the Street took a margin shortfall without much consternation.

I do believe that Lincoln is a quality company and certainly a high-quality industrial, and the shares have done well over the long term despite the cyclicality of the business. I don’t think we’re in the clear yet with respect to the industrial sector, but if the shares pull back again below $80, I think this is a name to consider.

Not As Good Of A Quarter As It May Seem

Analysts cut their expectations about a month ago on a relatively bearish mid-quarter update, but Lincoln’s final results were still relatively weak. Not only did the company miss the revised revenue estimate by about 1%, the company missed by around $0.04 to $0.05 at the operating line, with taxes, other income, and a lower sharecount preserving the bottom-line performance relative to expectations.

Revenue fell 3.5% on an organic bass, the sixth straight quarter of weaker year-over-year results, though the first to actually see contraction. That’s becoming more of a “theme” this quarter, with other quality industrials seeing their numbers go into contraction – Atlas Copco’s (OTCPK:ATLKY) Industrial Technique went negative, and Compressor is close, SKF’s (SKFVY) Industrial business went negative, and Sandvik’s (OTCPK:SDVKY) machinery business went from down slightly to down mid-single-digits.

Turning back to Lincoln, equipment sales were flat (which I regard as a moderately positive surprise), but automation sales were down double-digits. Given what tooling suppliers like Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) have seen/reported this quarter, that’s not surprising at all. Consumables sales were down low single-digits, and I think that’s the more relevant number to remember, as it is not only a reversal of the first quarter (up low single-digits), but a better gauge, I believe, of what’s going on “on the shop floor” in the end-markets the company serves.

By segment, Americas was down 1.1% (organic) on a 3.6% volume decline, which was a better result than I expected. International, down 8.5% on a 9.7% volume decline, and Harris, down about 1% on a 0.5% volume decline, were worse than I’d expected.

Gross margin was better than expected (by around a quarter-point), with 50bp of year-over-year improvement. Operating income, though, was disappointing at a 1% contraction with just 10bp of year-over-year adjusted margin improvement. Although International (segment margin up 50bp) and Harris (segment margin up 320bp) were both better than I expected, Americas was notably weaker with a 130bp decline (I’d expected a very slight decline).

A Pause, Or A Turn?

The big debate with industrials remains whether this midyear weakness is just a “rough patch” and the second half rebound hypothesis is still valid, or whether this marks real evidence of a downward turn. I’ve been pretty explicit with my believe that there was a worse underlying erosion underway in the industrial sector than the Street realized, and nothing I’ve seen so far in Q2 has changed my mind on that front. To that end, I think management’s guidance may be too bullish for the second half, even though they said they saw an uptick in business in June.

Lincoln Electric doesn’t give annual guidance, but management did guide to flat-to-up low-single-digit volume performance in the second half. The year-ago comp for the third quarter (overall revenue up over 7%, Americas volume up 6%) is challenging, but the fourth quarter comp is much easier.

Management acknowledged that most sectors it serves decelerated in the quarter. Auto and construction markets were down mid-to-high single digits, and most of the news out of the auto sector and auto suppliers (ranging from Atlas Copco to Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) to Yaskawa) hasn’t been too positive. Lincoln management also cited softness in heavy industry, general fabrication, and energy, though it seems capital machinery sales to the energy sector have otherwise been holding up okay.

Listening to other industrial companies’ calls, weakness is spreading through Europe, and China is still in a challenging place. About half of Lincoln’s declines in International seemed to come from the Chinese auto and heavy fab segments, and I think it’s premature to assume that the Chinese auto sector has stabilized. The more alarming data point has been the signs of slowdowns across North America, which had otherwise been the one strong market for most of these companies.

The Outlook

I believe U.S. inventories need to correct further before we get to that “clearing point”, and I think there could still be downside in industrial share price valuations as that process works itself out. Like I said, I don’t share the “big second half rebound” outlook that more bullish analysts do.

As it concerns Lincoln Electric, it’s mostly a question of timing. I continue to believe this is one of the best-run industrials I follow, and I believe management is making prudent (if somewhat risky) investments in new technologies like automation, additive manufacturing, and design/fabrication to stay ahead of its customers’ future needs. My primary issue is paying close to $90/share for a stock that could trade at $80 or below if industrials pull back again.

Lincoln was a little weaker than I expected for the quarter at the operating line (my expectations were lower than the Street), but I’m not making major modeling changes. I still expect 2019 to be a relatively weak year, with below-trend revenue and FCF performance, but I also still expect long-term annualized revenue growth of 3% to 4% and mid-single-digit FCF growth. I also believe Lincoln’s margins and returns (ROIC, etc.) still support a double-digit forward EBITDA multiple.

The Bottom Line

I don’t believe Lincoln Electric is overvalued here, but I also don’t believe it is particularly cheap. Below $80, this is a name to consider but at today’s prices it’s more of a watchlist candidate in my opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.