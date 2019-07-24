American Express: Bearishness Seems Overdone

AXP is about as expensive as it has been in the past 12 months, but I think the quality of the business justifies the price tag.

Revenue growth continues to look healthy, while margins seem well protected by a business model that is less impacted by the direction of interest rates.

Maybe it wasn't a perfect quarter. American Express (NYSE:AXP) delivered a 2Q19 EPS beat of five cents on July 19, but it came accompanied by a slight revenue miss. Media channels cited a couple of factors that may have dampened investor sentiment (shares ended earnings day down -2.8%), including failure to boost profit outlook and management's remarks about an economy that is growing only at a "modest pace relative to 2018".

But I can't seem to share the same level of pessimism towards the financial services company and its stock.

Starting from the top, revenue growth continues to look healthy (see chart below), driven by what the executive team has called "a well-balanced mix of spending volumes, lending income and card fees". The smaller, less penetrated international side of the business performed particularly well, with consumer (13% of billings) growing 15% and small- and medium-sized enterprises (5% of billings) advancing by an even more robust 17%.

The solid performance came despite the expected interest margin pressures caused by a declining rate environment that has been hurting bank peers like Citigroup (NYSE:C). But worth noting, those concerned with the impact of more accommodating monetary policy on banks' financial results may find comfort in knowing that about 80% of American Express's revenues come from non-interest sources like merchant and card fees - a benefit of the company's hybrid financial services and payment platform business model.

Further down the P&L, it looks like American Express continues to invest lavishly to maintain its top-line momentum. Reward expenses increased 9% YOY, roughly in line with revenue growth, while card member services (a much smaller cost center) shot up 35%. On aggregate, total operating expenses increased nearly 10%. I am not too concerned about the relatively rich expenses, however, as they seem to be more supportive of American Express's growth strategy than they are reflective of cost management challenges.

As mentioned earlier, outlook for the full year remained unchanged. Current consensus EPS estimate is set very close to the mid-point of the guidance range, at $8.13. The expectations seem reasonable to me, especially now that the management team has ditched its March projection that 2019 earnings would fall closer to the low-end of guidance and turned a bit more positive on the company's ability to deliver slightly better results.

On the stock

Considering the financial performance that I believe was nowhere near concerning, I find it hard to justify AXP's noticeable dip on earnings day. American Express continues to grow revenues at a solid pace, while its margins seem well protected by (1) a business model that is not overly dependent on the direction of interest rates and (2) high-quality credit that would probably enable the company to weather an eventual deterioration in macro-level fundamentals better than most of its financial services peers.

AXP currently trades at a fairly rich forward P/E of 15.4x and long-term PEG of 1.4x, both metrics hovering around their 12-month highs. But I support the idea that quality often comes at a price, which in this case, I believe to be quite reasonable.

From a short-term perspective, I remind readers that American Express also delivered an EPS beat and slight revenue miss in 1Q19, along with unchanged guidance, that sent shares lower about 2% post-earnings. The stock quickly recovered from the brief moment of weakness to climb 13% in the following three months. I find it plausible that we may see the story repeat in the second quarter.

