Cominar REIT Is Heading On The Right Path, But There Is Still A Long Way To Go

Investment Thesis

Cominar REIT (OTCPK:CMLEF) (TSX:CUF.UN) delivered another quarter of positive same property net operating income growth in Q1 2019. Looking forward, the company should be able to benefit from a strong economy in Quebec thanks to its exposure in the province. However, there is still a long way to go before the company finished its disposition program to improve the quality of its portfolio and strengthen its balance sheet. Cominar offers an attractive 5.7%-yielding dividend but its shares appear to be fairly valued on a relative basis. Investors may want to seek REITs with better growth opportunities.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Cominar delivered adjusted funds from operations of C$0.18 per share in Q1 2019. This was lower than Q1 2018's C$0.23 per unit. The decline was largely due to its dispositions in the past year. Its same property net operating income increased by 1.9% year over year. This was the fifth consecutive quarter of positive SPNOI growth. Its committed occupancy ratio also improved to 93.8% in Q1 2019 from 93.6% in Q1 2018.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Strong business activities in Quebec

Cominar's properties are mostly located in the province of Quebec (Montreal, and Quebec City).

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

The strategy to focus on its core Quebec markets is advantageous because Quebec's economy is less volatile than other parts of Canada. Unlike Alberta whose economy has been impacted by the oil market crash in 2015, Quebec's economic growth rate has been stable and steady in the past few years (see table below). In fact, the province's estimated GDP growth rate in 2019 is expected to be 60 basis points above the national average of 1.4%. This will be the second year in a row that Quebec's GDP growth outperformed the national average.

Source: RBC June 2019 Economic Forecast

In addition, Quebec is near full employment as the province's unemployment rate of 5.3% is the lowest since 1976. This low unemployment rate is also the second lowest among all Canadian provinces. As can be seen from the chart below, Quebec's unemployment rate continues to be lower than the national average.

Source: National Bank of Canada Q2 2019 Presentation

Looking forward to 2019, Quebec's projected unemployment rate of 5.5% will continue to be the second lowest among Canadian provinces. The province's projected retail sales growth rate of 2.9% in 2019 will be third only to Alberta's 3.5% and BC's 3%. These economic projections should support strong real estate demands. Cominar should be able to benefit from the strong Quebec economy.

The spread of 3% on renewal rate is not particularly impressive

Although Cominar delivered its 5th consecutive quarter of SPNOI growth, its renewal rate only increased by 3% in Q1 2019. Except its industrial portfolio which saw its renewal rate increased by 8.6% year over year, its retail and office renewal rates only increased by 2.1% and 0.4% respectively.

Properties under construction will generate above average yield

Cominar has 3 major projects that it is pursuing in Quebec City. Its Espace Bouvier project consist of 1 office building and 5 retail building with a total leasable area of 271,500 square feet. Five of six buildings have reached completion. The project's weighted average yield on cost is estimated to be about 6.5%. Its Ilot Mendel project covers an area of 2 million square feet and the first phase (which consists of about 500,000 square feet) is expected to reach completion in 2020. The third major project consists of about 1.5 million square feet of retail land and is currently going through application of a change of zoning. These projects should significantly increase its gross leasable area (currently at 37.4 million square feet).

Intensification opportunities will enable value creation

There are many intensification opportunities in Cominar's portfolio of properties. Many of these properties are located along existing and planned transit infrastructure. These properties have the potential to result in significant value creation through intensification and development in the long-run. Management will go through some in depth analysis of its portfolio and will share the results of the analysis to the investment community later this year. While these opportunities may not be realized quickly in the near-term, it has the potential to generate net asset values in the years to come.

More non-core asset dispositions will improve its balance sheet

By the end of Q1 2019, Cominar has improved its leverage to 54.7% thanks to its disposition of non-core assets in Q1 2019 (see table below). This was an improvement of 60 basis points quarter over quarter. Cominar's interest coverage ratio also improved to 2.35x in Q1 2019 from 2.32x in Q1 2018. We will be more comfortable if this ratio is above 3x. Its debt to EBITDA ratio of 10.6x is high. We will be more comfortable if this ratio can be reduced to below 7x. Management in the conference call that it plans to sell more no-core assets through 2020 and expects to sell C$300 million worth of properties in 2019. The disposition of its non-core properties will likely impact its revenue in the near-term.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Valuation Analysis

We expect Cominar to generate AFFO of C$0.90 per share in 2019. Therefore, it is trading at a price to 2019 AFFO ratio of 14.0x. This is slightly below H&R REIT's (OTCPK:HRUFF) P/AFFO ratio of 14.4x. Unlike Cominar that is still going through the phases of dispositions and deleveraging its balance sheet, H&R has completed most of its disposition plan and has several mixed-use and residential development projects under development. Therefore, H&R has a better growth profile than Cominar and deserve to trade at a higher valuation to Cominar.

Attractive 5.7%-yielding dividend

After several rounds of dividend cuts in 2017 and 2018, Cominar currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.06 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 5.7%. Cominar now has a sustainable dividend with a payout ratio of 87.8% in 2018 (based on its AFFO). This is significantly lower than the payout ratio of 113.9% in 2017.

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risk

Since we are now in the late stage of the current economic cycle, if an economic recession arrives, demand for industrial, retail and office properties will likely decline. This will negatively impact Cominar's occupancy ratio and rental revenue.

Earnings result may be volatile in the near-term

As Cominar executes its disposition plan by selling some of its non-core assets, its rental revenue may be impacted temporarily. Any disposition of its non-core properties may result in a temporary loss in rental revenue until the capital is re-invested towards new properties (either through acquisitions or developments).

Investor Takeaway

The worst may be over for Cominar. However, there is still a long road ahead to strong growth as the company still need to improve its portfolio quality and strengthen its balance sheet in the next few years. Although we still think investors will be rewarded in the long-term, given its recent surge in share price, its shares are fairly valued on a relative basis. We believe investors may want to wait on the sideline or seek opportunities elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.