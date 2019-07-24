WPP's Sale Of Kantar Helps Secure Its 6.7% Dividend Yield

Our analysis shows that the stock is worth at least $81.18, or 40% more than the present price.

The company's existing 6.7% dividend yield, which is well covered by free cash flow, is now even more secure.

WPP expects to use 60% of the proceeds to reduce net debt and return the rest to shareholders, either as share buybacks or a special dividend.

On July 12, 2019, WPP Plc announced that the sale of 60% of its subsidiary Kantar Group would bring $3.2 billion to WPP at the close.

WPP's (WPP) Sale of Kantar Provides Additional 2019 Dividend Security and Potential Share Buybacks or a Special Dividend in 2020

On July 12, 2019, WPP Plc, the UK advertising, media, PR and consulting/analytics conglomerate whose ADRs are listed on the NYSE, announced it had closed a deal whereby Bain Capital would buy 60% of its data analytics subsidiary, Kantar Group, at an effective $4 billion valuation (GBP 3.2b) for the whole company. By the time the deal closes in early 2020, WPP expects to receive about $3.1 billion, 60% of which it will use to reduce net debt. The remaining $1.24 billion will be used to return capital to shareholders. This payment to shareholders will be about $4.65 per ADR share or 8% of WPP's ADR share price, depending on the exchange rate at the time of the payout:

Source:

Hake estimates, based on the July 12, 2019, press release by WPP on the Kantar deal.

Note that WPP's sale of 60% of Kantar is at an implied EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.2x:

Source: Same as above

The deal will help reduce WPP's existing net debt of $5.2 billion, cutting it down to $3.2 billion. It will automatically lower the company's Debt/EBITDA ratios and also its enterprise valuation metrics. This can be seen in the following table I prepared showing the before and after valuations:

Source: Hake estimates based on the press release by WPP

Effect on Dividend. WPP now pays about 60 pence per ordinary share ("ords") per year in dividends. I expect that this rate will rise next year to 62 pence per ord. Since there are 5 ords per ADR and the $/GBP fx rate is now at $1.25, that works out to about $3.90 in dividends per ADR expected for 2019. Since there are 266.5 million equivalent ADRs, the dividend costs about $1.04 billion a year. The dividend cost is more than covered by the company's free cash flow of about $1.335 billion (see table above). So the dividend takes up only 78% of WPP's free cash flow.

With WPP's sale of 60% of Kantar, bringing in $3.2 billion, WPP shareholders will be able to receive another $1.2 billion either as share buybacks or in a special dividend. Here is what WPP said about that:

Source: WPP July 12, 2019 press release

So this makes the dividend even more secure. The company declared that it has not yet decided whether it will be a special dividend or an additional share buyback after the sale closes. It also declared that its normal dividend policy will continue to be followed. Bottom line, this is good news and provides added security for the company's present 6.7% dividend and buyback programs.

WPP is 40% Undervalued Compared to Its Peers

Based on a comparison with WPP's peers, the stock looks to be significantly undervalued. This analysis does not take into account the lower valuation that would occur upon the completion of the 60% of the sale of Kantar:

Source: Hake analysis using Yahoo! Finance statistics page for peers

This table shows that on a peer analysis basis, WPP is worth at least $81.18 per share, or 40% higher than today's price. The company's sale of Kantar and the subsequent payout of the special dividend or the return of capital through share buybacks will act as a catalyst that will help move the stock to that price.

Summary and Conclusion

WPP is a UK reporting company as it is listed on the UK stock exchange and does not have to report as much information as comparable US companies must report. So its Q1 2019 report was nowhere near as useful as comparable US companies reports. Normally UK companies only report full earnings statements, but usually not cash flow statements, and often not even balance sheets (other than major items like net debt) twice a year.

So this announcement by WPP that it had sold 60% of a major subsidiary and that it will use the proceeds to shore up its balance sheet and pay out the remainder to shareholders is extremely helpful. It is another level of security that allows shareholders to realize that the very high dividend yield at 6.7% is affordable. For example, the company's free cash flow covers the dividend payments, which only take up 78% of free cash flow. The sale of Kantar for an effective $3.2 billion by early 2020 adds to that security. The debt reduction helps lower interest costs and thus raise free cash flow, out of which the dividends are paid.

My analysis of the stock price shows that it is worth $81.18, or 40% above the present price. The completion of the sale of Kantar by early 2020 will act as a catalyst to push the stock to that level as that close approaches, especially if the company announces a special dividend for the remaining amount that it does not use to reduce net debt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.