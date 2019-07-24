The Strong U.S. Dollar And Strong U.S. Bond Prices

Unfortunately, at the present time, there seems to be little chance that the "wars" will cease.

This relationship is likely to continue as long as nations "war" with one another on trade and currency values.

During this same time period, massive amounts of risk-averse funds have flown into the United States seeking a "safe haven" given all the uncertainty that exists in the world today.

Since the end of last year, the value of the US dollar in foreign-exchange markets has risen, while, at the same time, prices of longer-term Treasury bonds have also risen.

On Tuesday, I wrote about the strong US dollar and the reason why I thought that it would stay strong over the near term.

The reason, I argued, was not that the United States was doing so well in absolute terms, it was that most other major nations in the world were dong so poorly.

As a consequence, the US dollar remains strong and given the picture of the economies of these other nations, the US dollar should continue to remain strong.

The strength of the US dollar, however, is not divorced from the strength in bond prices. That is, the reason for the dollar strength has the same source as the reason for US Treasury bond prices being so high…and interest rates so low.

Interest rates are as low as they are in the United States because the US bond market is serving as a safe haven for a lot of the risk-averse funds in the world.

To me, there are two reasons why the prices of longer-term US Treasury bonds are so high…and, also, why the yields on longer-term US Treasury issues are so low.

First, there is plenty of liquidity…plenty of money…loose in the world today.

Second, a lot of this risk-averse liquidity has moved to safe-haven markets around the world, with the United States Treasury market being one of the largest recipients.

The fact that the US has one of the strongest economies…even though it is not “that” strong…in the world, along with one of the most stable and secure financial markets in the world, are reasons for its “safe haven” status.

And, right now, these two factors contribute to the fact that the US dollar is so strong and also why bond prices are so high.

In Tuesday’s post, I covered the reasons for the strong US dollar.

Today, I want to talk about the strength in bond prices.

To do so, we look at the yield on the US Treasury Inflation Protected securities (OTC:TIPS). This is closely tied to the flow of the risk-averse monies into the United States.

In December of 2018, the yield on the 10-year TIPs was trading a little above 1.10 percent.

But, things changed that made the US dollar appear to be a place for money seeking a safer place to rest. The yield on the 10-year TIPs began to fall as foreign money was channeled into the United States..

By the end of February 2019, the yield was resting close to 70 basis points, and this represented a drop of roughly 40 basis points. The flow of funds into the US continued.

By the end of May, the yield was down to around 40 basis points, representing another 30 basis point drop.

Soon after the middle of July, the yield on the 10-year TIPs was below 25 basis points.

Early in January, it took more than $1.1500 to purchase one euro. Yesterday, it took a little less than $1.1150 to purchase one euro. Here is the stronger US dollar.

One other factor is often discussed when attempting to understand movements in longer-term bond yields and that is inflationary expectations. However, over the time period discussed in this post, the inflationary expectations built into US Treasury yields barely changed.

In December 2018, the inflationary expectations built into the 10-year yield were just under 1.80 percent. Over the past week, the inflationary expectations built into the 10-year yield were just over 1.80 percent. In other words, market participants now have roughly the same expectation for price inflation over the next 10 years that they did back in the middle of December.

Now, not all of the decline in the yield on the 10-year TIPs should be attributed to just flows in risk-averse monies. Economists also contend that the yield on TIPs bare some relationship to the expected rate of growth of the economy. Thus, some of the decline that took place between the middle of December to now could be attributed to a decline in the expected growth rate of the US economy.

My guess is that most of the decline in the yield on the 10-year TIPs was due to the inflow of the risk-averse monies and not due to a decline in expected growth. I think that the decline in the TIPs yield associated with falling expectations fo economic growth was maybe 20 basis points.

Thus, the international flows of risk-averse monies accounted for, maybe, 65 basis points. This would mean that the yield on 10-year TIPs could be around 90 basis points, still taking into account the fall in the expected growth rate of the US economy that occurred after the first of the year.

From my viewpoint, therefore, the US dollar will remain strong as long as the yield on US TIPs stays around 25 basis points. This would mean that the flow of risk-averse funds into the United States stays about where it has been. And, this will happen if there is little or no change in the uncertainty that exists in the world today surrounding a trade war, a “hot” war, and future monetary policy.

I don’t expect much change in the economic outlook for the United States because the low longer-term interest rates are a result of economic uncertainty and as long as this uncertainty remains, “real” physical capital investment will not increase to drive a faster pace of economic growth

The low, longer-term interest rates are due to this uncertainty and, therefore, are only a financial result, one that does not produce more capital spending and faster economic growth.

Thus the strong dollar and high bond prices seem to be a result of the same factors and, for the present, seem to want to move together. A decline in uncertainty might help to break the relationship, but the uncertainty will only decline when nations…and their leaders…begin to work together to build a world of cooperation rather than confrontation. I don’t see this happening soon.

