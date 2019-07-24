PayPal Spurs Scale Efficiency Through Venmo Monetization

The company raised its full-year EPS guidance to $2.94 from $2.91 as a result of stronger TPV and capital returns from M&As.

PayPal remains bullish on the international markets and looks to tap the $110 trillion total addressable market opportunity across payments.

There is a considerable opportunity for PayPal Inc. (PYPL) in the digital marketplace. The company has been quite successful penetrating the US digital commerce platforms and marketplaces and that opportunity outside the US is considerable and remains untapped.

The forecasted 2021 total addressable volume of marketplaces not currently served by PYPL is estimated at $413 billion. It remains big even if Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and China's enormous marketplaces are excluded in the total addressable volume. Potential volume growth could translate to an 8% upside to PYPL's earnings if PYPL can maintain a 15% (or higher) penetration rate at a 2.0% take-rate.

Industry players such as PYPL with global processing footprints are increasingly being required by regulators to build out and maintain redundant systems/platforms on a country-by-country basis to promote transactions monitoring. Hence, PYPL developed and introduced some innovative products to the market such as Venmo.

Bullish On the Global Addressable Market

PYPL remains bullish on the international opportunity. The company's strategic focus in terms of international growth is to increase existing user engagement in core non-U.S. markets such as Canada, Australia, U.K., and Germany. At the same time, in the Emerging Markets, the increasing net active users are the primary growth lever.

The company looks at the $110 trillion total addressable market opportunity across payments, noting that market share is presently below 1%. PYPL expects global internet users could reach 6 billion (presently at 3.5 billion) in the longer term. PYPL hopes it can achieve 10% to 15% market share.

According to a comScore online panel, PYPL online checkout conversion is roughly 80% higher than the e-commerce average. This statistic is 60% higher than other digital wallets, driving value for merchants and consumers that should continue to drive significant market share gains for the business (in addition to customer choice and partnerships across a selection of stakeholders worldwide).

The top 100 online marketplaces in the world sold $1.86 trillion in 2018, up 23% from 2017. This accounted for over 95% of global marketplace sales. The majority of these marketplaces are located in North America (61 marketplaces of the Top 100). Asian marketplaces are disproportionately represented by sales volume largely due to Taobao, JD.com (JD), and Tmall.

Venmo Monetization: Absolute Driver of TPV

There are three Venmo monetization-related products: Instant Deposits, The Venmo Mastercard Debit Card, and Pay With Venmo. Market trends revealed increased progress on Venmo monetization. PYPL still expects that Pay with Venmo would eventually outpace Instant Deposit as the largest monetization contributor given that Instant Deposit is currently the biggest contributor to monetization based revenues.

I remain positive on the Venmo monetization. It represents a significant earnings growth driver in the near term. Venmo monetization has already strengthened the company's strategic efforts, indicating 29% of customers have already taken part in the monetizable experience (up from 24% in the third quarter of 2018).

After 2018, the company already had a revenue run-rate of $200 million with the contribution from Instant Deposits along with Venmo Card/Pay with Venmo split evenly. Venmo is still on breakeven, while it is not yet profitable on a standalone basis.

Venmo remains to be an absolute driver of Total Payment Volume (TPV) growth over the next several years. Its merchant base remains underpenetrated at an estimated 18 million merchants globally. The product was only rolled out to 2 million merchants initially. PYPL generated $1 billion of instant transfer volume on the Venmo platform in September 2018, while taking into account the 1% fee for users.

The company now expects greater than $100 million annual revenue opportunity. The user base of Venmo is skewed towards the millennials which provide a big cross-sell opportunity for businesses that were not previously customers but want to access Venmo's unique user-base. One good example, Venmo's dedicated button on Uber highlights the value of a consumer's ability to split payments with friends through the platform.

I noted that bank card issuers have already expressed interest in Venmo-branded credit cards. I'm sure Venmo-branded credit cards could represent another potential monetization.

2019 Guidance: Raised Full-Year EPS

PYPL reiterated its 2019 revenue guidance of $17.85 to $18.10 billion translated to year-on-year growth of 16% to 17% (excluding the impact of forex risks). This revenue guidance compares with the analyst consensus estimate of $17.99 billion. Operating income was $934 million, slightly below the analyst consensus of $947 million due to higher non-transactional operating expenditures.

The company raised its full-year EPS guidance to $2.94 to $2.91 (versus prior guidance of $2.84 to $2.91) with the analyst consensus of $2.88. The company manages the business towards the transaction and operating margins rather than take-rate.

On the customer service side, the number of contacts to customer support decreased in that period as the company has introduced chat and implemented other efficiencies. This despite adding more than 70 million users over the last three years and increasing customer engagement across the overall user base.

Net Total Payment Volume (TPV)

In the first quarter of 2019, PYPL's net TPV amounted to $161.5 billion, representing a 22% year-on-year growth (+28% in the fourth quarter of 2018). Although the average payment volume (APV) declined by 4.8% year-on-year. TPV was generated through the 2.8 billion transactions which PYPL processed during that period. In 2018, the payment provider's annual payment volume came to $578 billion.

eBay and Amazon: Restricted Transactions

As the company's contract with eBay (EBAY) rolls-off in 2020, PYPL is on track to maintain a presence on the platform with its branded offering. Around 14% of PYPL's transaction volume today is generated by eBay. The company is still able to maintain some 35% to 40% of overall eBay TPV. The elimination of costs associated with unbranded processing including large customer service costs will then lessen the adverse impacts on margins.

However, the existing operating agreement with eBay restricted PYPL's ability to perform business with certain marketplaces in varying capacities. As per existing agreement:

eBay is entitled to "most favored nation" status, where eBay must be offered economics comparable to those governing newer marketplace contracts which expired in 2020.

PYPL has been prohibited from serving specific eBay competitors as merchant of record.

The company has been prohibited from offering its proprietary marketplace offering while PYPL has developed relationships with competing marketplaces over the past several years.

Several eBay sellers (per forums) have now seen a large fall in sales after being moved to intermediate payments (which does not include PYPL as a purchase option).

Meanwhile, the opportunity with Amazon is tough to assess. PYPL has noted in the past that they would like to be a payment option. Conversely, Amazon made it clear that the company is not hearing from its customers that they would like to use PYPL on the AMZN marketplace. The company is currently fielding its PYPL competitor, which is Amazon Pay, which may complicate the possible addition of PYPL as a payment option.

Capital Allocation: A Cleaner Balance Sheet

PYPL generated $809 million in free cash flow in the first quarter of 2019. The company expects more than $3 billion in free cash flow (FCF) for the full year 2019.

The company targeted $1 billion to $3 billion in M&A per year, with a capital return plan of 40% to 50% of FCF. The company maintains a positive outlook on its "risk-as-a-service" capabilities due to its acquisitions. Further, the acquisition of Swift Financial also bolstered PYPL's merchant working capital business. It will also sustain the required geographical exposure and cross-sell opportunities from the company's acquisition of iZettle.

After the company announced the acquisition of iZettle, PYPL expects to have roughly $15 billion in cash available to invest in 2019. It is estimated to generate more than $4 billion to $6 billion in FCF annually over the next four years. With this level of capital, PYPL is targeting roughly $1 billion to $3 billion in M&A per year. Capital returns are expected to be around 40% to 50% of FCF.

I anticipate a potential year-on-year 23% earnings growth over the next three years as a result of these M&As. The company is strongly positioned across mobile with considerable incremental growth opportunities in peer-to-peer ((P2P)) monetization, wallet, merchant adoption, Braintree, and recent partnerships like MercadoLibre (MELI). Its strong engagement levels on Alipay/Wechat in Asia would also achieve greater traction in payments.

The company called out priorities for capital allocation as being higher returning growth opportunities. It involves organic/inorganic opportunities, including driving growth for the Synchrony Financial (SYF) acquisition or M&As that could tap a variety of potential attractive assets found abroad.

PYPL acquired the $6.8 billion receivables of SYF including $5.8 billion of consumer credit card receivables and $1 billion in participation interests in receivables held by investors and Comenity Capital bank. SYF maintained its 20% operating income growth guidance in 2019.

I believe that once a significant portion of its debt is offloaded from PYPL's balance sheet and SYF assumes responsibility of future debt issuances, PYPL will benefit significantly from: (1) risk reduction without credit on its balance sheet, (2) liberating $1 billion in annual FCF which was previously used to fund the debt and capital requirements, and (3) the opportunity to deploy the $6 billion in cash associated with strategic capital return.

Stock Valuation

PYPL shares rose by 36% in the first six months this year and have more than doubled over the past 2 years. I noted that PYPL is extremely well-positioned to take advantage of all aspects of earnings growth around eCommerce, services, and digital payments.

I also noted that the company's accelerating EPS growth rate from 2018 to 2021, substantial cash optionality and high FCF justifies a valuation premium to industry peers. Notwithstanding that the Venmo monetization is still an underappreciated growth opportunity.

Trading at an EV/EBITDA of 24.8x, I recommend a buy rating on PYPL stock with a price target of $124/share.

My Takeaway

To recap, PYPL has made early progress in moving-up the payments experience of customers in an eCommerce transaction and reducing friction for consumers by introducing and innovating on Venmo monetization-related products.

The Venmo monetization-related products have a strong potential for serving customers in financial services cheaper than traditional banks. The significant engagement levels on PYPL has much more traction to gain in socially-integrated payment systems.

The company manages the business towards the transaction and operating margins rather than take-rate. PYPL is well-positioned to address its untapped and addressable market by building on platforms to improve scale efficiencies across payments, particularly as mobile commerce penetration increases.

I believe that PYPL has one of the most compelling secular growth stories on the internet. I can see that the company is eager to invest in or acquire companies that advance its strategic agenda. I would not be surprised to see additional strategic investments or acquisitions to be made over the succeeding quarters. While the company reiterated its previous guidance on potential M&A allocations, I believe this would not prevent the company from doing a larger transaction given the right opportunity.

With regards to PYPL's operating agreement with EBAY, I believe that the transition may take longer than expected. The PYPL brand remains at checkout on EBAY merchants through at least 2023. Transaction volume will be driven by consumer choice, while EBAY remains indifferent given the restrictions on its operating agreement with PYPL.

