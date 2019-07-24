Watsco: Growth Is Slowing, But It Hasn't Stopped

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) is an air conditioning and heating company with an established history of growth. The company has recently experienced declining growth on a quarterly basis, but a strong second quarter has reversed this trend. However, the stock is expensive, so I’m on the sidelines.

Second Quarter Results

Watsco’s second quarter results have reversed the recent declining trend seen in the company’s revenue and earnings over the last four quarters, alleviating any concerns I had that the company’s decade-long growth may have ended.

Watsco’s second quarter revenue came in at $1.37 billion, which was up 47% from the first quarter and up 2.9% from the second quarter in 2018. The company’s second quarter earnings come in at $2.62, which was up from the $0.88 reported in the first quarter and up 8.7% from the second quarter in 2018.

The following chart shows Watsco’s quarterly revenue and earnings trend over the last two years.

Watsco data by ADVFN

Referring to the above chart, Watsco’s revenue showed a declining trend over the last eight quarters. However, the strong second quarter result has put Watsco’s revenue back on track. Similarly, Watsco’s earnings followed the company's revenue downwards. The strong second quarter result shows me that the earnings growth trend is still intact, with second quarter earnings up 8.7% from Q2 2018, which was up 16% from Q2 2017.

Watsco operates with moderate debt, with its total liabilities representing 38% of its total asset value. The company’s working capital ratio is 2.9, meaning that its short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) easily covers its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay). I personally prefer generous working capital ratios so that the company’s bills can be paid with cash rather than having to constantly dip into its long-term finances. The company’s working capital ratio of 2.9 is higher (better) than its industry average of 1.7 (determined from csimarket.com for the Industrial Machinery and Components industry).

Watsco’s trailing PE multiple is 24.2x with a stock price of $157. The company’s book value multiple is 4.0x. The average trailing PE for its industry is 23.7 (based on csimarket.com data for the Industrial Machinery and Components industry), which means that Watsco’s trailing PE is marginally higher than its industry average.

The Long-Term View

Watsco has produced decent growth over the last decade with the company’s profit margins averaging around 5% and its return on equity averaging around 15%.

The chart below visually shows Watsco’s revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Watsco data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, Watsco’s annual revenue has increased over the last decade with an upwards trend that the analysts are expecting to continue into 2020. Watsco’s annual earnings have also trended higher in line with the company’s revenue growth. The analysts are expecting Watsco’s earnings to continue increasing through to 2020.

Over the last decade Watsco’ revenue has increased at an average rate of 9% per year and its earnings have increased at an average rate of 17% per year.

Watsco has a history of decent growth. However, the analysts are expecting this growth to slow heading into 2020, with revenue growth of 4.6% and earnings growth of 5.9%.

Prior to the strong current quarter, Watsco’s quarterly chart showed some declining trends over the last two years and investors taking a short term view might be convinced that the company’s growth has ended. Based on the analysts’ expectations, I think that Watsco is still a growing company, even if that growth is slower than the fast paced growth seen over the last decade. Personally, I think it’s a mistake to place too much emphasis on the quarterly results (as these can be quite volatile) and I always look at the long-term picture using annual data along with the analysts forecasts.

Acquisitions To Boost Revenue

Watsco distributes air conditioning and heating systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

To provide some diversity, Watsco recently acquired the Canadian-based technology company Alert Labs, which produces IoT hardware and software, including cloud-based and mobile solutions aimed at protecting homes and businesses from damage and unnecessary expenses. Watsco uses the IoT devices with its ducted air conditioning systems to remotely analyze vital performance analytics. In my opinion, it’s more costs effective and time effective for companies to acquire new technology than it is to develop it themselves.

During April this year, Watsco completed the acquisition of DASCO Supply, which is a distributor of air conditioning and heating products based in New Jersey. DASCO produced $56 million in revenues for the 2018 fiscal year. While this may be small compared to Watsco’s revenue of $4.55 billion for 2018, it’s all the small revenues that add up to produce a large result. It always seems more impressive when a company acquires a large organization, but the reality is that most acquisitions are quite small and the reason is simple – there are lots of small companies and only a handful of large companies. When it comes to growth, I think that every dollar counts.

Watsco has signed an agreement to acquire the HVAC business of Peirce-Phelps, Inc. which is one of the largest HVAC distributors in North America with current annual sales of approximately $206 million. Again, while the revenue seems small it all adds up to boost Watsco’s revenue.

Stock Valuation

Watsco has a history of strong growth, with its revenue increasing at 9% per year and its earnings increasing at an average rate of 17% per year over the last decade. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 5.9% heading into 2020. The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its expected earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 5.9% gives a forward PEG of around 3.8 with a 2020 PE multiple of 22.5x with a stock price of $157.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that Watsco is overvalued with a stock price of $157. Its fair value would be around $45.

A forward PEG of 3.8 means that Watsco is expensive, as most growth stocks have forward PEG’s in the 1.5 to 2.5 range.

Stock Chart

As an active investor, I personally like to view stock charts so that I can see whether the stock has been responding to its fundamentals.

Watsco chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade Watsco’s stock price has trended higher and peaked in 2018. The stock then pulled back along with the decline seen in the stock market. The stock market recovered at the start of this year and the stock rallied.

The stock has responded to Watsco’s growth over the last decade having steadily increased along with the company’s revenue and earnings trend. The company’s quarterly declining growth trends are not evident on the stock chart. This means that the stock market is still bullish on Watsco. The stock even rallied this year even though the company reported a poor first quarter. While earnings declined in the last two quarters of 2018, the decline in stock price was merely the result of the general pullback seen in the stock market.

Over the longer term, I think that Watsco’s stock price will continue higher as long as the company continues to produce growth, even if that growth is at a slower rate.

Conclusion

Watsco has a solid history of growth which is expected to slow. The company’s quarterly revenue and earnings have shown some declining trends, but the current strong quarterly results have alleviated my concerns over declining growth. Watsco has been active, having made three acquisitions within the last year, which I suspect is to help bolster the company’s growth.

The stock is expensive with a forward PE of 22.5x, considering that growth is expected to slow from the solid pace seen over the last decade. I think that Watsco will continue to grow at a more modest pace, but at current prices I think the stock is too expensive, so I’m on the sidelines.

