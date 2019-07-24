All Hail The Breakout Kings: Texas Instruments, Coca-Cola, Stanley Black, Snap, Goldman, Edwards Lifesciences, Delta Air Lines

You can't understate the power of the consumer, they are spending because they are working and earning more.

All Hail the Breakout Kings!

I suspect there will be many more. The bar for success is very low, since we are expecting a nearly 50% deceleration in GDP in Q2, and all the economic negative news from China. I suspect with all the good numbers being reported, we may just run above 2% for GDP.

Either way, at this point, I suspect that market participants will look into 2020 and that there is no recession (remember everyone pushing that one?). I believe and maintained all along that there is no recession in sight and that we will likely reaccelerate to 3% in 2020. We are cutting interest rates! It's like throwing jet fuel on the barbeque. The consumer is already cooking; auto sales, housing, travel, it's party time for those sectors.

We are already seeing the resurgent consumer, even the likes of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has turned to the all-powerful consumer, with their Marcus credit business and their Apple Pay. So that is how we should look for future "Breakout Kings" and that is looking for names that are orienting to the consumer and what they want.

The Consumer is also king

At the end of this note is the Analyst Corner, and we have umpteen iBanks initiating positive coverage on RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL), a name on my "New eRetail" list. Here is a new tech company focusing on used luxury goods. They actually try to stand by the authenticity of the product. Since there is rampant counterfeiting, this is a huge value. It will expand the overall market and simultaneously build an unassailable moat for the business.

What are they doing in essence? They are focusing on the consumer's relentless pursuit of luxury at a discount. They are also using technology to massively customize product for the consumer since every item must be individually processed and vetted. I am hesitant to give a full-throated recommendation since I am skeptical that they can scale and efficiently vet every piece. Still, this is instructive of where the economy is going; service the customer and reap the rewards.

The Kings

Goldman Sachs: This was a very simple technical analysis on my part. Also, the fine earnings performance gave GS the motive force upward. I said (on July 12) that once GS clears $210 it should start to move sharply. GS is now trading a hair's breadth from $220; I could see another 10% upside here. If you are in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) or JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), you should do fine. I just think that, especially for faster money, GS is the right vehicle.

Delta (NYSE:DAL) and United (NASDAQ:UAL): I was a late-comer to this departure, but the strengthening consumer will keep them flying. DAL has decidedly broken out, and I think it has more upside. UAL should follow shortly. I only wrote about it after it smashed earnings so I am not about taking credit about forecasting it, but I am not above being reactive when it makes sense.

I am still looking for JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) to break out. This morning it's up again at $19.50; I want to see it close above $19.89 before it confirms the breakout. There are probably other airlines that should do well. Though I haven't studied it, Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) has strength in Hawaii and the overall west coast. The good news is that they don't fly the 737 Max. That might be an interesting name and it's about 10 points below its highs. I am not an expert in airlines, so please do your own homework. ALK does report tomorrow so be aware.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN): I made special note on TI - "The Texan", on July 18, let me save you the time looking it up...

"I like the Chips, Like Texas Instruments (TXN) Ever since I went back to support Micron (NASDAQ:MU) going into earnings, there have been drips and drabs of data that the chips have turned, or really they are starting to turn. I believe ASML Holdings (NASDAQ:ASML) had good earnings and they said they are seeing the turn. I hate to reiterate MU since it's run-up so much. I would not be surprised if it goes up, even more, I just hate to chase at this point. If the turn is happening, I think it makes sense to look at less hot names in the space like the venerable Texan - Texas Instruments"

I was wrong that MU was done going up, it moved up another 10%! Micron was getting all this attention so you were probably in MU already, whereas TXN needed some light shined on it, and boy did it ever shine yesterday. TXN is a fine holding for the long and the short term. There will probably be more gains to be had in the medium term since it is probably under-owned by institutions. Market participants here are certainly looking to 2019 Q4 for TXN to really outperform.

AMD, NOT INTC. Also MU, XLNX, and NVDA, and MRVL, and QCOM, but NOT INTC

Related to this in the chip sphere, I recently focused on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). It has not broken out yet, but just on the fundamentals, AMD should begin to run.

What are the fundamentals? How about the mess that Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is in. INTC is run by a CFO who is selling their Cell Modem business. This really sticks in my craw. An engineer CEO, as INTC has had since its founding, would never cede this sector to anyone. Remember, "Only the Paranoid Survive?" This was the favorite saying of the great CEO Andy Grove (of Intel). "Success breeds complacency. Complacency breeds failure." Isn't it utter complacency to walk away from the possibility of being a player in the whole 5G revolution? I imagine Andy Grove, Robert Noyce, and Gordon Moore all spinning in their graves right now.

Let me now just stop before I really get wound up. Intel will be a market share donor to AMD, because AMD is run by a fantastic engineering CEO who is focused on product and not bean-counting. I wrote about this as recently as this past month, but the news that INTC is looking to dump this division really chaps my hide. This is SO against Intel's corporate culture.

The other names that I liked in that note were: Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and add Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) as buys. I suspect we will hear good things from them. If you haven't gotten in Micron, there should be some upside still.

SNAP is Snapping

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was recommended in my buy list published June 4. I chose names that are 1) 20% below 52-week highs, and 2) had the potential for improving user growth and earnings metrics. Last evening, SNAP blew away all metrics and you can see below it has already gotten upgraded to an $18 PT. No doubt others today will follow suit with perhaps higher price targets. SNAP has already gone up mightily this year, but I bet there is another 10-15-20% in it soon.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) on the June 4 buy list, under our Health Tech list. It too was about 20% from its yearly high. Last night, EW had a fantastic earnings report and is now trading more than 10% from its all-time high. If you follow me, you'll probably would want to trim a small amount today.

Names I didn't see outperforming, but surprised to the upside anyway and should have more to give:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Coca-Cola was amazing. I wrote about it yesterday, but I can't in good conscience leave Coca-Cola. KO is a knockout (not my line), for such a large-cap name. It's a buy, it looks like it's contending with this new level so always ease into it. Buy a little today, and more in a few more days. If you are long-term investor, KO should be a basic building block in your portfolio if it isn't already. I think there is some relatively fast money as well.

Stanley Black and Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Black and Decker beat on earnings and had a 3% rise in revenue. In keeping with my thought about the consumer and how lower rates will raise home affordability, SWK should continue to perform

Analyst Corner

RealReal:

Covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an "outperform" rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. 30.0% upside from the current price.

Covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. 21.9% upside from the current price.

Covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an "overweight" rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. 26.0% upside from the current price.

Covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. 21.9% upside from the current price.

Covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a "neutral" rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. 13.8% upside from the current price.

Covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an "outperform" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. 21.9% upside from the current price.

Covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Current price of $24.61.

My Take: I wrote about REAL above. I know that iBanks all upgrade a company once the quiet period for IPOs is over. Still, the average upside is above 20%. I find this encouraging and the moment I get an idea that they have the vetting process of individual luxury items locked down and that it can scale, I would aggressively get behind this name. I have no idea how big the used car market is, but they sell many many more used cars than they do new ones. If you can certify that a Prada bag that goes for $4K new and you can sell it for $2K, think of the economics of that. If they prove not to be able to do that, REAL could go to zero.

Snap is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a "buy" rating and an $18.00 price target on the stock. 21.4% upside from the current price of $14.83.

My Take: Very sneaky of Rosenblatt Securities to sneak in an upgrade after SNAP reports fantastic numbers in the post-market. I expect a lot of upgrades even as early as today.

Insider Corner

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK): William M. Daley (Vice Chairman) bought more than $500K in shares.

My Take: With the financials moving into more of a growth stance, it might make sense to keep an eye on this name and look for confirmation to co-invest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.