Southwest Airlines Is Way Too Cheap

Very steady performance is not being sufficiently priced in.

Investment Thesis

Southwest Airlines (LUV) makes for a compelling investment.

Although its shares are cheaply valued, it is not the case that I'm expecting its shares to reprice on a higher multiple. Instead, I posit that the company's fundamentals will continue to improve and, in time, its shares will reprice higher.

What's On Offer?

This idea builds on the excellent groundwork Julian Lin laid out in several of his coverage of this sector, but predominantly his Best Of Breed piece. What follows is my attempt to build on his work.

The most astonishing aspect of the Southwest story is that despite their steady growth in profits, airline stocks have continued to be out of favor with investors.

Over time, despite some bumpiness in performance, Southwest's earnings continue to migrate north. On the face of it, the above graph does not appear to be all that alluring. It shows that since the 2015-2016 time frame, earnings have grown by approximately 20-30% - which is hardly a reason to cork open the champagne.

However, what this superficial analysis misses is the fact that unlike many of its peers, Southwest's free cash flow continues to steadily increase over time.

Below, we can see how Southwest's FCF continues to improve over time, particularly when compared with one of its biggest competitors.

What's more, despite some unanticipated maintenance schedules as well as Boeing (BA) MAX's groundings, which I argue are very temporary in nature, the company continues to plow large amounts of cash towards shareholder returns.

Recent Financial Performance

Below, we can see that Southwest's total shareholder return continues to steadily increase.

Source: Investor Presentation

The latest figures for Q1 2019 point towards a steady $2 billion being allocated towards buybacks, which implies a 7% return on capital for investors plus a 1.3% dividend yield (at the time of writing).

Further evidence of Southwest's drive to return large sums to shareholders comes in the form of its accelerated shareholder return program, announced at the end of April 2019.

Balance Sheet - A Clear Leader

Next, I'm not typically attracted to companies with heavy capex needs. In fact, this line of thinking put me off getting involved with airline stocks when Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) was buying them like they were going out of fashion.

And to be absolutely clear, just because Buffett buys something doesn't automatically preclude that he is correct and that we too will come to hold gains in the stock. What's more, Berkshire has been holding airline stocks for more than 2.5 years already, so, understandably, it has already captured some of the gains.

Moving on, as equity investors, we are typically less concerned with credit ratings than bondholders.

Source: Investor Presentation

However, given that Fitch has deemed Southwest to have an investment-grade credit rating, certainly is a positive, particularly when it comes to access capital markets.

Southwest finished Q1 2019 with a net cash position of approximately $850 million, giving its balance sheet a lot of flexibility to weather any hiccups in execution.

Valuation - My Strongest Argument Always Boils Down To Price

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

On the face of it, Southwest is not the cheapest amongst its peer group. The company trades on 6x cash flow to operations multiple compared with the peer group's 4.5x.

Having said that, on a second appraisal, we can see that Southwest, in fact, trades at a small discount to historical valuations. For example, it presently trades for 1.3x to trailing revenues compared with 1.5x for its historical average. Similarly, on a P/CFO, it trades for just 6x compared with 8.3x historically.

Moreover, if we compare Southwest's financial performance with that of American Airlines (AAL) or United Airlines (UAL) and you will further sense why Southwest trades at a premium to its peers.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) is a superior company to either American or United, but I still argue that it is not a match to Southwest.

On the other hand, Delta has bought back 10.7% of its shares since 2016, which is the same percentage of shares repurchased to Southwest over the same time period. However, Delta's fundamental performance demonstrates that it does not have the same quality of execution as Southwest.

The Bottom Line

Southwest is not an investment with a hard catalyst which will cause its shares to rally. Southwest's total shareholder return is more of a case that investors are not overpaying to participate in its shares while the company continues to compound gains over time.

Finally, Southwest will release its highly anticipated Q2 2019 earnings this Thursday.

