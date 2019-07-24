Durect's Deal With Gilead: An Unexpected Bonus For Shareholders

The deal calls for GILD to pay DRRX $25 million up front with the possibility of $145 million in development, regulatory and sales milestones, plus royalties.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) announced an agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) for a Long-Acting Injectable HIV Investigational Product using the company's SABER® technology. This is an unexpected bonus for shareholders that resulted in a 34% increase in the stock price on Monday, helping to offset a downtrend and flatline that has plagued the stock over the past year.

Data by YCharts

What makes this deal so great for DRRX shareholders?

DRRX receives the following in this agreement:

$25 million upfront payment

Up to $75 million in development and regulatory milestones

$70 million in sales-based milestones plus royalties

Gilead has the exclusive option to license additional SABER-based products directed to HIV and HBV for an additional $150 million per product in upfront, development, regulatory and sales based milestones as well as tiered royalties on sales

DRRX was able to leverage its SABER® technology into an immediate cash flow while outsourcing all costs of the program to its larger partner for an investigational product that was nowhere near a priority for DRRX and its shareholders. While the milestone payments and royalties are something to possibly look forward to in 2020 and beyond, the most obvious benefit for the short term is the receipt of the $25 million. This money can be used to fund DRRX's clinical research on DUR-928, the lead product candidate in DURECT's Epigenetic Regulator Program.

DRRX recently commenced patient enrollment in a Phase 1b trial with oral DUR-928 in patients with Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis, or NASH. This is in addition to its ongoing Phase 2 trials for Alcoholic Hepatitis and Psoriasis.

These trials are not going to be cheap. DRRX had $28 million in cash and equivalents at the end of Q1 with a quarterly burn rate in the $6 million to $7 million range. Assuming that burn rate increases to $10 million going forward, the $25 million from GILD plus $15 million in proceeds from a financing that closed last month should keep the company funded until mid-2020. The hope for shareholders would be that the data from the trials during that time will be favorable and that DRRX can either find more partners to fund one or more programs through to commercialization or finance at a better valuation than today and continue on with further studies independently.

The investment thesis on DRRX: hold, or buy on a pullback

While technical traders might love the trend reversal on the chart, I have already bought and sold the stock on the day of the news. The $40 million increase in DRRX's market cap on Monday likely encompasses most of the risk-adjusted present value of this deal. The $25 million is solid, but the remaining $145 million doesn't have a lot of value until Gilead moves forward with a trial that shows efficacy. The $15 million financing that was completed last month comprised of 29 million shares at $0.52. DRRX may see some selling pressure from the 18% of the shares outstanding owned by participants in the financing who like the idea of locking in gains on nearly a double in a month.

DRRX may benefit from some additional "hype" value of having signed a partnership with a large biopharmaceutical like Gilead that could move the stock temporarily higher. But I will not be chasing and I don't recommend that others do either. However, this development is undeniably great news for long-suffering shareholders looking for a pot of gold at the end of this rainbow. I wouldn't blame them for holding through this recent bump in the stock price that is still nowhere near the 52-week high and holding out for much larger gains. And if DRRX pulls back, I will be looking at a possible re-entry. At a minimum, DRRX should keep the $25 million upfront payment as an increase to its market capitalization.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.