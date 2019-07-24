Buy Uranium Shares Before October 12

The problem is to reach a price of at least $50/lb to $55/lb for domestic producers. The solution is quotas, tariffs or subsides or a combination of two or all three possiblities. A Trump tweet to that effect would have no binding legal effect.

If nothing is done to support domestic US uranium producers, it is unlikely that many of them will survive for much longer with a spot price between $20 and $25.

The prices of shares of US domestic uranium producers fell significantly due to the failure of the Administration to do anything positive to help these companies as explained in the Government Memorandrum. The institution of a Working Group that has 90 days to advise the President as to what to do has been seen by investors as an attempt to bury the issue. This author is of the opinion that now is a good time to buy the shares of US uranium producers because the shares can be bought at a large discount in comparison with the prices before 12th July 2019. The Memorandum makes it clear that uranium mining is part of the production chain of electrical energy and as such concerns national security. It is reasonable to assume that the Adminstration will do something to save domestic uranium producers from extinction, and it is unlikely that President Trump will consign these companies to oblivion.

An earlier article on uranium suggested buying uranium shares before July 15. This article examines the Memorandum and subsequent results it caused. It also considers what investment strategy could be applicable to uranium shares.

The Memorandum gives the Working Group 90 days to make recommendations to the President. There is some doublespeak about domestic uranium production not being a security threat according to Section 232, but then the Memorandum states that there are “significant concerns” about national security “regarding imports and domestic uranium production.” It seems that the Administration at least has understood that there are some problems for national security regarding domestic uranium production.

The Memorandum issued by the White House came out on Thursday, July 12 2019. Negative news was leaked out a bit in advance of the release of the Memorandum, and there immediately followed panic selling of uranium shares as the Memorandum suggested that quotas were not the action favored by the President. Uranium shares suffered severe price losses. One can see this in the charts below.

Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT:UUUU)

Uranium Energy Corporation (NYSEMKT:UEC)

Ur-Energy (NYSEMKT:URG)

There is an in-depth article on Ur-Energy by Dandho Investor that indicates that Ur-Energy is well positioned to survive at least a few more years.

It should be noted that US uranium production decreased in 2018. This can be seen in World Nuclear News. It is an indication of the sad state of US domestic uranium producers.

The question for investors remains as to the future of the domestic uranium production industry. Before the Memorandum was issued, one could assume that the Administration would do something as the Section 232 report made a specific suggestion, namely, imposing a quota of 5% on the purchases of uranium by domestic nuclear facilities with a yearly increase of 5% with a maximum of 25%. If the quota solution is not accepted, then the only other real options are tariffs and/or subsidies. Subsidies would avoid having the price increase to $50 or more per pound since domestic uranium producers need such a price to be able to produce profits. Even if production costs were $30 a pound, the retail price has to be significantly higher in order to cover the cost of financing, capex, etc. in addition to making a profit.

Given the present lamentable financial condition of the federal government with a national debt over $22.5 trillion, it is unlikely that the Administration would favor subsidies even for a few billion to maintain and support domestic uranium producers. If the President does not like quotas and subsidies are not a valid alternative, the third possibility, tariffs, is even more problematic. With the uranium spot price around $25/lb, the Government would have to impose tariffs of 100% in order to have a uranium price of $50/lb. Even though the purchase of uranium fuel makes up only about 6% of the costs of producing electricity for nuclear facilities, doubling the price of all uranium purchases would mean a significant increase in the cost of acquiring nuclear fuel.

It is probable that the Department of Commerce made its suggestion of imposing quotas on a limited amount of the uranium acquired by nuclear facilities after having taken into consideration the alternatives available. As noted above, tariffs and subsidies would cause more problems while quotas could mean that the extra costs that would result could be absorbed more easily by nuclear plants. It is thus questionable what other alternatives the Working Group is going to be able to suggest.

The earlier article on the price of uranium was based on the assumption that the Administration would be likely to do something to save the domestic uranium industry, and the most reasonable solution seemed to be a two-tier price system that would make it possible for domestic uranium producers to survive and make at least a modest profit. Nuclear facilities would not have to put out a lot more money for the purchase of fuel. The fall in uranium share prices was not anticipated just like a postponement of taking action was not expected. The Administration had plenty of time to think about what should be done. As explained above, the Working Group does not have an unlimited choice of possible alternatives. As seems likely, nuclear facilities were against any concessions made to domestic producers, but such a position makes the US all the more vulnerable when it comes to supplying a strategic commodity.

One could ask why six cabinet ministers are called upon to participate in the Working Group. When Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State, the acquisition of 20% of US uranium reserves was approved in favor of a Canadian company, Uranium One, which is controlled by Russian interests. That action did not do much to further the interests of domestic uranium producers. It might be too much to hope for that the Working Group makes proposals that exclude uranium producers that are controlled by foreign interests from the benefits of whatever steps are to be taken that could help US domestic uranium producers. That would mean that the Working Group should check on the stock ownership of uranium producers and fix a limit on the amount of stock that would constitute “foreign control.”

This is a political consideration that was not taken into account in the earlier article on uranium prices. It might be an answer as to why so many cabinet-level people were included in the list of participants in the Working Group. This assumes that the Administration is serious about wanting to do something about US domestic uranium production.

In any case the problem remains as to what is going to happen to uranium share prices as a result of suggestions made by the Working Group and then the action taken by the President. There will be an immediate effect on the price of uranium shares if what happened just before and right after the Memorandum was communicated is any indication of what could happen. If no action at all is taken, which is unlikely, then the prices of uranium shares will take another hit. Uranium shares can now at the present time be bought at a discount in comparison with the prices before the issuance of the Memorandum. It could therefore be a good time to buy uranium shares. Ironically the advice given in the earlier article to buy uranium shares before July 15 was not good advice up until July 12 but was good advice after the prices of uranium shares tanked because of panic selling, which was before July 15.

Investors will now have to decide whether or not to avoid buying uranium shares until the President comes to a decision as to what to do about domestic uranium producers. If nothing is going to be done, then the price of uranium shares could fall further. If some positive action is going to be taken, the price of uranium shares should logically increase, and it would be advisable to buy uranium shares at the present discounted price. It is a truism that the stock market is not always logical.

