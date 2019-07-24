EQT Corporation: Too Cheap To Ignore

Nonetheless, the brutal absolute share price declines, and relative performance vs. the broader stock market, has brought a renewed focus to EQT, and that's a good development.

Year-to-date in 2019, EQT shares are down 17.5%, since Jan. 1, 2018, EQT shares are lower by 49.5%, and since January 1st, 2016, EQT shares are lower by 44.6%.

EQT Corp, the largest dry natural gas producer in the United States by a comfortable margin, ahead of second place Exxon Mobil, has seen its shares pummeled.

A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years …We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10." - Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017) Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria" - Sir John Templeton Life and investing are long ballgames." - Julian Robertson

Introduction

After a long hiatus, I penned a recent entry in my Too Cheap To Ignore series, and I'm back with a second added entry in this series, this time profiling EQT Corp. (EQT), returning to the well so to speak, as I continue my focus on out-of-favor energy equities.

Before I get started, I have a confession to make.

Specifically, even though I have covered them privately for some time, I did not want to like EQT Corporation as a total return equity candidate.

Whether it's due to residual lingering issues with their 2017 merger with Rice Energy, which itself had unfair dealings with the former Alpha Natural Resources, in my opinion, or whether it's due to their status as the largest natural gas producer, the proverbial Big Dog so to speak, who has led a production glut that is in the process of being resolved, I simply had reservations with EQT.

However, upon revisiting my valuation work, and combining this with potential upcoming catalysts, including a recent board takeover by the Rice brothers, I have come to the conclusion that EQT common shares are too cheap to ignore.

Investment Thesis

There has been a complete dislocation in out-of-favor equities, and the price collapses are offering opportunity that is better than late 2015/early 2016, in my opinion, and in some cases, on par with the better opportunities in late 2008/early 2009.

A Sharp Decline

EQT Corp. common shares have declined 17.5% in 2019, trailing the broader equity market, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which has gained 20.3% year-to-date, by a significant margin.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

The relative performance vs. the broader equity market has been even worse since Jan. 1, 2018, with EQT shares lower by 49.5% over this time frame, while SPY is higher by 14.8%.

Additionally, EQT shares have underperformed energy prices, both $WTIC and natural gas prices, while also underperforming the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), which is a barometer of smaller capitalization energy companies.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Going back to Jan. 1, 2016, this same narrative has held true, with EQT shares under-performing the broader market, energy prices, and energy equities by a material margin.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Clearly, EQT shares have been under pressure, and this has sparked change, both at the operational level, with a focus on disciplined growth and free cash flow generation, and the management level, most recently with a hotly contested proxy fight, with the founder of the previously-acquired Rice Energy, Toby Rice, and his brother, Daniel Rice, fighting for control of EQT's board of directors.

A Change Of Control

The Rice brothers recently won the proxy fight, taking over seven of the 12 board seats of EQT Corporation.

(Source: Reuters)

In practicality, what does this mean?

First, Toby Rice has replaced Robert McNally, who assumed his post only in the fall of 2018, as the Chief Executive Officer, with McNally leaving the company.

Second, previous changes in motion, specifically cost cutting, are going to be accelerated as this quote from the above linked Reuters article illustrates.

Toby Rice told Reuters last month that he needs more influence on the board to create changes like cutting costs and bringing in new executives for key parts of the business after EQT let most of Rice Energy’s senior management go after the merger.

Bottom line, an accelerated transition in now in progress.

A Hidden Positive - Excellent Q2 2019 Results

In a preemptive action to fend off the challenge for control of the company, EQT Corporation previously released its preliminary second quarter 2019 results.

Compared to expectations, they were very good, with improved cost cutting, a demonstrated application of technology, and accelerated free cash flow projections, which are the holy grail in the downtrodden energy sector right now.

Here's a snippet from the company's press release that highlights a few of the second quarter 2019 achievements.

(Source: EQT Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results)

Robert McNally's quote from this release, which was issued on June 17, 2019 prior to his departure, is telling.

"We have incredible momentum and are firing on all cylinders at EQT. We are on track to deliver strong financial and operational performance, including second quarter volumes at the high end of guidance and continued improvements in operating efficiencies."

Read the quote above, and think about the performance being delivered, in the context of very difficult natural gas prices.

Really, what's not to like here?

Nonetheless, the preemptive move to release positive results failed to keep the current management team in their jobs.

Relative Out-Performance

Lost amid the proxy fight noise is the fact that EQT's equity has not fallen as much as peers.

For a comparison, I'm using Range Resources (RRC), which was my previous Too Cheap To Ignore subject company, and Southwestern Energy (SWN), which I wrote a public update on recently. For the record, I really like the common stock of both of these companies, particularly at today's downtrodden price levels.

Year-to-date in 2019, EQT's shares are clearly performing better than their Appalachia peers, at least on a relative basis, as the following performance chart illustrates.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

This relative outperformance has held true since Jan. 1, 2016, too.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Adding to the narrative, the relative outperformance is even more striking over the past decade.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Clearly, the market is ascribing some value to EQT's leading natural gas production, which is a staggering 49% larger than Exxon Mobil (XOM), which is the second largest dry natural gas producer.

(Source: Natural Gas Supply Association)

Bottom line, maybe the Rice brothers did not have too much to complain about. However, that is water under the bridge at this point.

A Double Down On Cost Cutting Is Coming

EQT already was leading their Appalachia peers when it came to 2019 cost cutting, as highlighted by this slide from Antero Resources (AR) Natural Gas Fundamentals July Presentation, which shows EQT drilling and completion costs down by 33% from their 2018 levels.

(Source: Antero Resources)

With Toby Rice campaigning, and then winning control of EQT on the premise of more cost cutting, alongside technological implementation, expect EQT's official second quarter earnings results, which are going to be released before the market opens on 7/25/2019, to make further inroads into another round of cost cuts, which will have the impact of further balancing the natural gas supply/demand dynamics, leading to higher natural gas prices, which is my primary forecast.

Valuation Is Cheap

Despite the relative out-performance, EQT shares are still very cheap on an absolute basis after losing a significant portion of their value the past three years.

Tangible book value currently sits at $43.42 per share, which is roughly 180% higher than EQT's closing share price on Monday, July 22, 2019, of $15.53 per share.

(Source: YCharts.com)

With a current enterprise value of roughly $9 billion, and a market capitalization of $4 billion, EQT is trading for roughly a 3.9 times EV/EBITDA multiple, which is very cheap compared to the broader markets, and even cheap to the energy sector, which trades for roughly a 6 times EV/EBITDA multiple right now, down from a 7 times EV/EBITDA multiple last October.

(Source: EQT June 2019 Investor Presentation)

More importantly, free cash flow generation is picking up, and coming in ahead of schedule, per the preliminary second quarter 2019 results reviewed earlier.

(Source: EQT June 2019 Investor Presentation)

With significant natural gas hedges in place in 2019 (over 63% of projected production hedged at much higher prices compared to current prices), and roughly 50% of natural gas production hedged at higher prices in 2020, EQT is somewhat insulated from the recent decline in natural gas prices, particularly in front month prices, and as a result, their free cash flow generation plan remains on track, creating an attractively valued equity.

(EQT April 2019 Investor Presentation)

From a bond perspective, EQT remains the only investment grade Appalachia E&P company, though Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) has a much better balance sheet.

Adding to the undervaluation narrative, my base case scenario is for higher natural gas prices, spurred on in part by the previously reviewed natural gas capital expenditure production cuts, which I expect to be added to collectively, once second quarter 2019 financial results are announced.

From a risk perspective, the primary risk is that low natural gas prices are not temporary, and if this were the case, EBITDA projections, free cash flow projections, etc., would all have to be dialed materially back, and frankly this is what the financial markets are pricing in right now, with the performance of downtrodden natural gas equities, including leading producers like EQT Corporation.

Closing Thoughts - A Compelling Valuation

After putting an extremely messy proxy fight in the rearview mirror, really only roughly a year after the previous CEO was hired, EQT has aired most of their dirty laundry, and the end result is that corporate results are not as bad as feared, the common equity is very cheap, and EQT remains positioned for a price resurgence in dry natural gas prices, as the largest producer by a significant margin.

There's no question that the common stock of EQT has suffered, as the long-term chart below shows.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Despite this absolute pain, EQT has held up pretty well on a relative basis, actually outperforming their peers over all time frames, including during the past year of boardroom drama.

From a valuation standpoint, EQT trades significantly below its tangible book value and significantly below my intrinsic value price targets, and this discount is occurring while EQT is in the heart of its transformation from growth at all costs to free cash flow generation.

There are additional levers to pull to unlock the discount to intrinsic value in EQT shares, including a sale of the roughly $1 billion held in Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN), which was spun off from EQT in the fall of 2018.

Having said that, the primary catalysts to higher EQT share prices will be the company's success in pursuing free cash flow generation, and higher natural gas prices, which will spur even higher free cash flow generation in a virtuous cycle.

Ironically, spending cuts across the leading producers, which are being led by EQT on a percentage basis, should lead to higher natural gas prices, and this cycle is imminent, in my opinion.

Ultimately, the depressed valuations for EQT Corp., Range Resources, or Southwestern Energy will not last, as the quality of reserves are too good, the long-term prospects for natural gas demand are too bright, and there's too much arbitrage opportunity, given today's downtrodden valuations, the abundance of cheap capital, and the relative and absolute price advantages that North American natural gas offers, which will facilitate greater demand growth.

In closing the risk/reward is excellent for EQT shares, in my opinion, and exploration and production companies offer extreme absolute and relative value, especially compared to the pipeline companies that have been favored by yield hungry investors, reaffirming my belief that shares have the potential to be a very large winner in the near term, and over the long term, which is in contrast to their performance over the past decade. Simply put, shares of EQT are too cheap to ignore.

Bigger picture, commodities are historically undervalued compared to equities and bonds. Bonds are at a dangerous precipice even compared to the building mania for passive investments. Fundamentals still do matter, fundamentals were always the wrong scapegoat, and I still believe 2019 is going to be a banner year for value equities, similar to 2000, as price discovery, after more than a decade of growth outperforming value, is poised to return with a vengeance.

To close, even though it has been a very difficult, almost decade-long stretch for value-oriented investors, with pockets of significant out-performance, including 2016, I think we are about to enter a golden age for active value investors who do the fundamental work who can find the future free cash flow-leading companies in the most out-of-favor sectors, and the most out-of-favor equities, including this public write-up, will be at the forefront of this opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQT, RRC, SWN, AR, AND SHORT SPY IN A LONG/SHORT PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.