Adobe Is Pricey But Here's An Option For Investors

Proposing to write put options at $250 strike to receive option premium upfront with enough buffer if the company under performs.

Adobe Inc. is a growth stock and strategic acquisitions and partnerships has propelled its stock to all-time highs.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) reported record quarterly revenue of $2.74 billion for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 which represents 25% year-on-year growth. This revenue growth extends from fiscal year 2018 performance where the company generated revenue of $9.0 billion which represents growth of 23.7% over the previous year.

Q2 2019 diluted earnings per share was $1.29 as compared to the same period last year of $1.33, due to higher provision for income taxes. However, for the six months ended May 31, 2019, Adobe Inc. reported diluted earnings per share of $2.65 as compared to $2.50 last year. In fiscal year ended November 30, 2018 diluted earnings per share were $5.20 as compared with fiscal year 2017 dilute earnings per share of $3.38 (53.8% growth).

The phenomenal growth has ADBE shares trading at 54x PE and at an all-time high. At such prices, ADBE has to grow earnings per share at 17% CAGR over the next 5 years, assuming a fifth year PE multiple of 25x. The 2024 PE of 25x was taken from more mature software companies such as SAP and Microsoft.

Historical P&L

Source: company annual reports

Adobe's has demonstrated a solid record of sales growth and expanding operating margins. Management spent well on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, adding on ADBE's suite of services to be more comprehensive to marketeers and e-commerce customers.

While I do like the transformation that ADBE has undertaken to be a major player in e-commerce, I see this stock as being a risky investment at such prices. ADBE however does have a strong balance sheet (debt-to-equity of 0.4x) and it generates healthy cash flow for further acquisitions and share repurchases. Free cash flow in 2018 was -$2.6 billion due to significant capital expenditure of $6.6 billion, but that is expected to be non-recurring in nature.

I have therefore adjusted my growth assumptions and am proposing a trade idea based on selling a 1 year ADBE call option at $250.

Source: broker account

Source: Yahoo! Finance Option Chain

The strike price at $250 represents my safety buffer derived by imputing a 10% EPS 5 year CAGR instead of 17% (my fair value estimated growth rate). The difficulty however is in getting the right price for the option as it is not liquid. I would also be writing a one year option with cost of funds charged through my brokerage. Hence depending on margin available and holding costs, my returns would be quite different from other investors.

Assuming a 10% margin requirement ($2500), the $10.50 option premium received amounts to $1050, and the gross return is 42%. This is leveraged however. If you are ready to set aside the required funds of $25,000, this return drops to 4.2% over the holding period.

While options are unconventional investing tools and risky to some, it may be a viable way to go long on a growth stock like Adobe Inc.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ADBE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.