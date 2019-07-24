United Bancorp: The Small Banking Engine That You Never Heard Coming

United Bancorp is a growing financial institution, located in the Great Cincinnati Area, growing from $405 million in total assets in 2015 to over $620 million through Q1 of 2019.

My current employment position is at a Financial Institution, and I have been involved in the banking industry for over 8 years. If there is one warm spot in my heart for an industry in my dividend portfolio, it is definitely banking. No, I am not talking about the JPMorgans (JPM), Wells Fargos (WFC), and the Bank of Americas (BAC) of the world. I am referring to the long-time, unknown, community banks that provide the means to grow and allow their communities to flourish.

For banks, you typically refer to them in terms of total asset size. The banks mentioned above have hundreds of billions and some even trillions of total assets, primarily composed of loans, investment securities, and cash. The bank that I'll be talking about is a bank that is a whopping $620 million in total assets! This is a drop in the bucket to the big guys. However, the positives to the smaller, community banks are that you can truly understand what is within their own lending and investment portfolio, more so than a larger institution.

United Bancorp (UBCP) is a community bank headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio, with 19 banking offices in the southern part of Ohio. They currently have over $620 million in total assets and have a return on average assets of 1.08%, based on Q1 earning results. In addition, they acquired a $59 million asset-based community bank called Powhatan Point, which closed/finalized in Q4 of 2018. The name of the game in banking, as of now, is to acquire or be acquired. Thankfully, UBCP is on the acquiring side and the growth doesn't stop there. My goal is to review their Q1 performance and dividend metrics, to see if they are a suitable investment for the Dividend Portfolio.

UBCP Quarter 1 Performance

UBCP's Quarter 1 performance began where 2018 ended. They grew total assets by $28 million, from $593 million to $621 million. For a community bank, that's some serious growth, at 4.7% in one quarter alone. In addition, Q1 earnings per share came in at $0.28, which was higher by 21% versus Q1 of last year. Annualized, that comes in at $1.12, which bodes favorably to earnings per share of $0.82 per share last year (which included merger expenses, however). UBCP is setting themselves up for over 35% earnings growth for 2019. Where are the earnings coming from?

Due to both organic growth and the acquisition, loan interest income soared from $4.1 million to $5.05 million, Q1 2019 vs. Q1 2018. However, this was offset by an increase in interest expense on deposits of $684 thousand, Q1 2019 vs. Q1 2018. We all know how high savings account interest rates were as well as promotional CD rates. The war on deposits was real during Q1 of 2019 and still remains the same. As a learning point, banks need deposits to fund loan growth. If there are no deposits, they can pay higher rates to borrow money from larger central banks, but that's not always the most ideal situation. From a bottom-line perspective, Q1 2019 was 40.61% higher than Q1 2018!

However, can they continue this? I think they can. Net charge offs are down on their loan portfolio, delinquencies appear stable and trending downward, and, as we know, unemployment & real estate prices are solid. These metrics bode well for a bank's engine to continue to trudge forward. Therefore, UBCP should continue to report strong results. What does this mean for their dividend? Does it follow-suit? Time to dive in using our trusted Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener.

United Bancorp Dividend Analysis

Stock Price* Dividend Forward EPS* Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 3-Year Growth Rate 5-Year Growth Rate P/E Ratio $11.50 $0.54 $1.12 4.70% 48.21% 10.68% 11.13% 10.27

*Based on 7/22/19 close price

*Taken from estimate above

I would want to see a payout ratio below 60, a price to earnings (P/E) ratio below 15 (lower, due to historically lower P/E ratios in the industry), a yield above 3.25% (i.e. the high yield online savings interest rate), and a dividend growth rate of 6.50% (due to higher uncertainty and lower desired yield).

1.) Payout Ratio - Taking the dividend and dividing by the expectations of $1.12 for the year equates to a ratio of 48.21%. This is below the high mark of 60% and definitely sits in the middle. This shows they have room to grow their dividend, they enjoy providing a return back to shareholders, and also want to reinvest back into the business.

2.) Price to Earnings (P/E) - This metric is used to see if the company is undervalued. According to my source, the S&P 500 P/E ratio is 22. Therefore, UBCP's 10.27 P/E ratio is below that and below the 15-mark that I set. This demonstrates that their stock is slightly undervalued.

3.) Dividend Yield - The current dividend of $0.54 per year is generating a solid 4.70% yield. This is above the S&P 500 average dividend yield as well as is above the 3.25% yield for my baseline in my expectation. For every $1,000 invested, one can expect $47.00 in dividends going forward. Since the yield is at 4.70%, let's see if the dividend growth rate is also sound.

4.) Dividend Growth Rate - UBCP doesn't have a long increase, track record. However, they are trying, as they have done so for the past 7 years. The average dividend growth rate is in the double digits, but so far, in 2019, the growth rate is at ~4%, rounded. I would actually be okay with where things are, with respect to a higher yield and moderate dividend growth rate.

Conclusion

Overall, UBCP is a small little bank engine that appears to be firing on all cylinders. They are growing organically and also have the ability/desire to acquire other institutions when the valuation and value-proposition are right.

Their earnings are looking fairly promising, and I anticipate that charge offs, loan delinquencies, and provision to remain stable or decline in the short term, based on where we currently are at in the economic cycle.

Then, when you review UBCP's dividend, it gets even better. They have an above-average yield, with a sound dividend growth rate and a payout ratio that doesn't keep you up at night. UBCP's payout ratio is right in the middle, which is where I typically like to see it and their valuation also is screaming, "buy me"!

In conclusion, I would be keen to buy stock in United Bancorp at current prices, valuation, and yield levels. They stick to what banking is, which is taking in deposits, originating loans, and growing both organically and via acquisition when it makes sense. United Bancorp isn't afraid of its size and they are persevering through the consolidating industry.

Please share your thoughts and feedback on the analysis and conclusion above. I would love to hear from everyone and look forward to the comments. As always, good luck and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UBCP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.