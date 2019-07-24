Netflix: Bad Time For Price Increase

Q2 Review on Revenue and Membership Base

Amid the talks surrounding Netflix's (NFLX) ability to further grow its membership base following its reported 126,000 member churn in its domestic membership base in Q2, we would actually like to start on a more positive note. On the revenue front, Netflix has recorded a revenue of $4.92 billion in Q2 2019 compared to $4.52 billion in Q1 as reported in its 10-Q. Furthermore, such close-to 9% increase in revenue has actually been the highest growth rate Netflix has ever recorded in its last 4 consecutive quarters.

(Source: author. Last 3-year Netflix Quarterly Revenue and Growth)

If anything, what it has proven is Netflix’s recent shift towards higher-priced subscription plans in Q1 has somehow paid off. Another positive thing that caught our attention was how significantly improved the contribution margin as compared to the same time last year. Across both domestic and international segments, we have seen increases within the range of 200 to 500 bps on contribution margins.

On the other hand, of course, as we have observed upon the Q2 earnings report, a lot of attention has been on Netflix’s 126,000 member churn in its domestic market, along with lackluster growth in its international segment, where net membership adds in recent Q2 are down 38% compared to numbers from the same time last year.

Wrong time to raise prices

Looking at the mixed results in Q2, we still believe that Netflix has a lot of potentials in the long term. Another thing we have learned from all the fuss about Netflix this quarter is certainly the fact that the basic principle of classical economics holds. When price increases, all things being equal, demand shrinks. The question, however, is by how much the subscription demand should shrink so that it would not decrease the overall Netflix revenue. The answer depends on how much dependent the consumers are on the goods. If all Netflix cares about is revenue, apparently, the price increase strategy was quite successful. We just think that it was done at the wrong time.

Despite all the negative sentiments towards the lackluster membership growth in Q2, which the company believed occurred due to the recent price increase in Q1, we learned that some subscribers still feel that Netflix is worth the price today. So, from that perspective, we do believe that Netflix’s overall situation may not be as bad as what the market thinks. At the moment, our greater concern is more about the possibility of the Netflix membership churn trend continuation going forward than the possibility of it ending the fiscal year not fulfilling the revenue’s expectation.

Given the fundamental seasonality and the hit-or-miss nature of the TV shows/movie industry, the only times Netflix should increase their prices is simply when they can guarantee consistency in satisfying two factors that drive subscriptions, which are total number of unique content and quality of content. Q1 2019 was not the only time Netflix raised its prices. We learned that there were times when Netflix was able to do it without significant impact to both its subscriber base and revenue. These were the times when Netflix’s original hit shows such as House of Cards, Narcos, and Stranger Things, and also other non-unique shows they have exclusive rights to such as Breaking Bad were gaining tractions globally.

(Source: Recode. History of Netflix Price Increases)

Apparently, we do believe that due to the increasing competition from Hulu, Disney, or HBO today, Netflix would have to work harder to produce or acquire exclusive unique contents faster. Only recently, Netflix even announced that it lost its rights to stream highly watched American TV shows such as Friends and The Office since both of them will stream exclusively on Disney and HBO platforms.

(Source: author. Netflix subscription price vs competitive landscape)

Another thing adding to the headwind is the fact that some of its most popular shows like House of Cards, Narcos, and Orange Is the New Black were ended or having its final season. While we do not oppose price hike strategy, given the dynamics, we are compelled to say that the timing was not quite right to consider increasing its prices in Q1.

(Source: author. Some of Netflix most popular shows)

The second part is about consistency in delivering quality content, which is more of a subjective assessment, given the fact that Netflix never releases the total number of views on any of its shows. Today, we do feel that Netflix is currently facing a challenge in meeting the subscribers’ expectations in this regard. In Q2 2019, for instance, we believe the fact that none of Netflix’s most popular shows starting their new seasons contributed much to its losing a few subscribers. This means that most of Netflix other shows outside its top line-ups hardly attract viewers.

The possible game plan going forward

What Netflix can not escape is the seasonality of the TV show business. We are quite convinced that the less desired subscriber net-adds results in Q2 will likely be counterbalanced by a stronger Q3, driven by viewers looking to watch the upcoming new seasons of Orange Is the New Black and The Crown.

For the longer term, we are a believer that Netflix should keep pushing for original and localized contents across its well-performing international markets. Given its ability to consistently produce an average of 35% - 37% contribution margin, there is also enough room to spend more on marketing to increase the awareness of its lesser-known original shows, which Netflix regularly produces at a rate of about 80 - 100 shows per-year. The irony of it all, one of Netflix’s indirect competitors in terms of screen time, YouTube, maybe the most appropriate marketing channel for Netflix to distribute new and upcoming shows’ teasers.

Conclusion

Netflix will be facing a new challenge to consistently increase its membership base by producing high-quality content in the midst of rising competition for screen time. Despite growing its revenue at 8.85%, which is the highest it has been in the last few quarters, the Q2 2019 has allowed us to learn that Netflix still could not escape the fundamental seasonality of the TV shows/movie industry. It further appears to us as well that the market deems Netflix’s Q2 revenue quality to be lower given it was generated with a lower retention rate. Netflix’s P/Revenue is currently at 7.8, which is the lowest it has been YTD.

However, as we have stated previously, we believe that the trend will be temporary, and as such, the dip could actually provide a buying opportunity. We think that Netflix will most likely bounce back in Q3 and Q4, driven by the upcoming new seasons of Orange Is the New Black and The Crown in Q3 and the holiday season in Q4. In the long term, the only way Netflix can protect itself from the headwind arising from the seasonality of movie/TV shows industry is through producing high-quality content more consistently to keep subscribers from churning. The price increase strategy in Q1 which brought in the revenue growth in Q2 has also resulted in lackluster growth in international and churn in domestic membership base. While it may not necessarily a bad strategy in our view, we believe the timing may not be quite right for a price increase just yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.