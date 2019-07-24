Green Organic Dutchman: On The Verge Of Revenue And Relevance

The superior value generally offered by Organic Branding should allow The Green Organic Dutchman to collect a premium for its cannabis in relation to its peers.

The Green Organic Dutchman is expected to see exponential growth in its cannabis production over the next 12 months.

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) is a small-cap ($800M) Canadian cannabis company that is focused on the large scale production of Organic Medical and Recreational Marijuana. Their CEO has recently said that The Green Organic Dutchman’s main focus is being the premier supplier of organic cannabis globally. TGOD has just entered the production phase of its business model, yet its price remains suppressed in spite of an expected jump in revenues over the next twelve months. This discount offers investors a cannabis stock that has yet to be rewarded for the production phase of its business model.

Currently,The Green Organic Dutchman is focusing on the execution of the growing and production phase of its business model. This phase should result in a significant jump in revenue over the next twelve months. In a recent interview, Brian Athaide, CEO & Shawn Bovingdon, CFO of The Green Organic Dutchman even said that they expect TGOD to be Cash flow positive sometime in Q1 of 2020.

Exponential Cannabis Production Growth

The Green Organic Dutchman is expected to see exponential growth in its cannabis production at it’s two growing facilities over the next 12 months. TGOD recently planted 20,000 square feet of organic cannabis at its Ancaster, Ontario Facility. This facility is capable of producing 2,000kg of organic cannabis. The crop was planted the week of May 27th and the company expects to harvest that crop around the last week of August. In addition, TGOD expects to plant in their newly finished 193,000 square foot Ancaster Greenhouse sometime in late July, which should produce around 17,500kg of organic cannabis in late September or early October. The harvest of the 2,000kg Ancaster Facility will be used for TGOD's Medical Marijuana market; however, the harvest of the 17,500kg at the Ancaster Greenhouse will launch TGOD into Canada’s recreational marijuana market.

The Green Organic Dutchman’s production capacity should get even more exciting once Phase 1a construction is completed at their flagship site in Valleyfield, Quebec. Valleyfield Phase 1a will transform TGOD into a major player in the cannabis market by producing 65,000kg of organic cannabis. CEO Brian Athaide recently said he expects the Phase 1a construction to be completed around the end of September, which should allow TGOD to have its first harvest at Valleyfield near the end of the calendar year. This will jump-start TGOD’s revenues dramatically in Q1 of 2020 when they start selling the first Valleyfield harvest. Brian Athaide, CEO & Shawn Bovingdon, CFO of The Green Organic Dutchman recently said that the sales from Valleyfield in Q1 should make them Cash flow positive in early 2020.

Source: TGOD Source: TGOD

In addition to the jump in revenues from the Ancaster and Valleyfield facilities, The Green Organic Dutchman should see a jump in revenue later this year from hemp sales. TGOD announced on June 20th that it had launched a Global Strategic Hemp Division. This announcement included the fact that TGOD had planted 158 acres of hemp on certified organic farmland located in Southern Ontario. TGOD said they expect to harvest the hemp within twelve weeks which will allow them to enter CBD oil market and collect revenues later this year.

Unique Risk-Reward

The Green Organic Dutchman offers investors a unique risk-reward opportunity over the next twelve months given its current stock price. TGOD's current price is in the $2.40 range, which is well below the initial IPO price of 3.13 and only roughly $.80 cents away from its all-time low. TGOD's discounted stock price offers investors a chance to invest before production ramps up over the next twelve months, which should lead the company into profitability and uplisting onto the NASDAQ or NYSE.

Source: Tradingview

The Green Organic Dutchman's Run Rate Capacity Calendar shows that the company's production capacity over the next twelve months is set to increase substantially. The Hamilton Facility will be running at its full capacity of 17,500kg. In addition, Phase 1a and 1b of the Valleyfield facilities will be finished producing a total of 130,000kg. Knowing that 1 kilogram is equal to 1000 grams, we can estimate the annual revenue the two facilities will be capable of producing at full capacity and over the next twelve months.

Peak Production Value

Once The Green Organic Dutchman hits it’s fully funded production capacity of 219,000kg, it will be the fourth-largest producer of Cannabis in Canada and the only scaled organic grower. The cannabis capacity breakdown of the top four companies looks this:

Canopy – 500,000kg

Aurora – 625,000kg

Aphria – 255,000kg

TGOD – 219,000kg

If we divided TGOD’s current market cap by its production capacity, then do the same for its peers, it starts to become evident that TGOD is undervalued based on its market cap price per kilogram.

EXCEL

***Market cap is simply the share price multiplied by outstanding shares.

Should we take this breakdown a step further and give TGOD a market cap for its production capacity of 219,000kg based on its peer's value per kilogram (peer market cap value per/kg*219,000kg), it would seem that TGOD is significantly undervalued.

In addition, we can also determine the share price of TGOD if it was valued at its peer's value per kilogram, by dividing TGOD's peer market cap value per/kg by TGOD's outstanding shares.

EXCEL

The Green Organic Dutchman's Run Rate Capacity Calendar above shows the peak production capacity at 219,000kg. It also demonstrates the company's production capacity over the next twelve months is set to increase substantially. The Hamilton Facility will be running at its full capacity and Phase 1a and 1b of the Valleyfield facilities should allow TGOD to be producing a total of 147,500kg.

Therefore, we can use one other method to evaluate The Green Organic Dutchman's value at 2020 capacity and full capacity. For this valuation method of TGOD, we simply take its twelve month and full production capacity in kilograms, convert them to grams, and multiply by the price per gram (with added organic premium scenarios) to find a market cap.

EXCEL

In addition to the valuation scenarios above, The Green Organic Dutchman also addresses their discounted value in their investor's deck. They highlight the fact that they have the fourth-largest capacity of any LP in Canada yet remain priced at a discount in relation to their peers. They use the 2020 revenue and 2020 EBITA multiples to compare their value against their peers. The graph below details the discount that TGOD believes it trades at relative to its peers.

Source: TGOD

Finally, there are two independent resources that try to place a value on The Green Organic Dutchman's stock price based on future cash flow and capacity. The first example is from the website Simply Wall St. They use a DCF model that estimate whether TGOD is currently being offered at a discount based on its future cash flows.

Source: SimplyWallSt

Next, an article published by Scott Willis analyzes the current cannabis landscape from multiple financial perspectives. One section the article evaluates a company's current stock price against its valuation at full capacity. Willis does this valuation in two different scenarios in order to establish whether a company's stock price is offered at a discount or a premium.

The first scenario applies a price valuation to each company at full capacity: with cannabis selling for $5.50 per gram; the companies "generate a 30% EBITDA margin on sales;" and the "market is willing to pay a 10x EBITDA multiple, in line with major beer companies."

The second scenario applies a price valuation with cannabis selling $8.00 per gram, "a premium for the increased demand of drinks, edibles, beauty products, and higher-priced exports to other countries." The companies "generating a 30% EBITDA margin on sales," and the "market is willing to pay a 15x EBITDA multiple, in line with major wine and spirits companies." In both scenarios below, The Green Organic Dutchman is one of the most undervalued stocks.

Source: Grizzle

Source: Grizzle

Organic Premium

One of the biggest intangibles in valuing The Green Organic Dutchman is trying to gauge the premium that consumers will be willing to pay in order to purchase organic cannabis. The company believes that organic cannabis will garner a 32.8% premium as can be seen in their slide below; however, until TGOD's cannabis hits the market later this year the premium remains unknown.

Source: TGOD

Since the actual premium The Green Organic Dutchman will receive for their organic cannabis is unknown, there are a few tangible factors that affirm the fact that a premium for organic cannabis should exist.

Medical Cannabis

First, The Green Organic Dutchman plans on supplying medical cannabis and Hill+Knowlton Strategies have done several studies that not only show medical marijuana patients prefer organic cannabis but also establish a risk of pesticide contamination in non-organic cannabis.

Source: TGOD

In addition, a Hill+Knowlton did a study which tested cannabis for pesticides in California and they found "an 84% pesticide contamination of cannabis, much higher than expected." LA Weekly also did an article that highlighted the dangers of pesticides in cannabis concentrates. The article referenced a study done by SC Labs that showed that up to 80% of cannabis concentrates tested showed signs of pesticides.

Consumer Shift

Second, the USDA has detailed a consumer’s shift which highlights the growing demand for all things organic. The USDA noted that "US organic food sales have exhibited double-digit growth during most years since 2000, when USDA set national organic standards." The USDA seems to confirm a growing consumer trend which places a premium on organic.

Source: USDA

Whistler Purchase

Finally, the premium Aurora Cannabis Inc. recently paid for Whistler Medical Marijuana Corporation tends to emphasize the value of being able to supply organic cannabis. In January of 2019 Aurora paid 175M for Whistler. An important element to remember when evaluating this purchase is Whistler is only able to provide around 5000KG of organic cannabis. Therefore, a quick calculation shows that Aurora paid around $35,000 a kilogram for Whistler’s organic cannabis production capabilities. The fact that Aurora was willing to pay such a high price for Whistler’s production capabilities demonstrates the added value Aurora sees in organic cannabis. If a similar valuation is placed on The Green Organic Dutchman at its full production capability of 219,000kg, the market cap valuations would be in excess of 7 billion dollars for TGOD.

Based on the Hill+Knowlton study, the USDA organic economic research, and Aurora's purchase of Whistler it seems safe to assume there is certainly a premium for organic cannabis, which TGOD should be able to establish over the next twelve months.

Risks

Warrant Risk

The biggest risk to The Green Organic Dutchman appears to be dilution. Dilution happens when the number of outstanding shares increases causing a company’s market cap to go down. TGOD has a number of outstanding warrants and options that can be exercised. This could increase the number of outstanding shares and dilute the stock's current market cap. Therefore, upside moves will be met with selling pressure until the warrants come off the books by being exercised or expire.

Source: TGOD

One move that might limit the risk of dilution is having the stock uplisted onto the NASDAQ or NYSE. In a recent interview CFO Shawn Bovingdon said that TGOD only needs to be above two dollars for a certain number of days to be eligible to be uplisted to the NASDAQ. He went on to say that as soon as they start expanding their revenue, uplisting would be a natural step they will look to take as a company.

This would be a big step forward for The Green Organic Dutchman, stocks that have uplisted in 2019 have experienced tremendous gains. Uplifted stocks in 2019 have gained over 150% in the six months prior to uplisting. In addition, stocks have gained over 100%, on average, after uplisting in the first quarter of 2019. TGOD may see a similar boost after uplifting since it would open the company up to large US institutional ownership which seems to be an area of weakness for the company.

Construction Delays

Construction delays have caused problems for The Green Organic Dutchman in the past.Construction delays could be a problem for TGOD again; however, it seems that the risks could be mitigated for a couple of reasons.First, delays may push back revenues but The Green Organic Dutchman’s 224 Million in cash on hand would allow it to absorb any delays in revenue without having to raise additional capital.In addition, the two greenhouse facilities in Hamilton and Valleyfield are both fully funded.

Summary

The Green Organic Dutchman offers investors a unique risk-reward play over the next twelve months. The ramp-up in cannabis production at their Valleyfield and Ancaster greenhouses should allow for revenues to increase exponentially over this time period. TGOD's CEO and CFO have both stated that they believe the company will be cash-flow positive in early 2020. An organic premium for TGOD's cannabis, as well as potentially uplisting onto the NASDAQ or NYSE, could further increases investor's chances for success over the next twelve months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGODF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.