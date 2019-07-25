Financial Advisors | Retirement | Podcasts

Retirement Advisor: Is Trust Enough To Motivate Clients? (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

When famous people, even authorities in their field, speak, we ought not assume that what they’re saying is correct.

A behavioral economist tells ThinkAdvisor’s Jane Wollman Rusoff that “to be willing to sacrifice something about the quality of life now for later, you need to really trust the [advisor].”.

Trust, however, is a necessary, though insufficient basis to motivate a client to make sacrifices.

The closest we get to this concept in the real world is a soldier’s greater willingness to put his life at risk when his comrades-in-arms are also risking their lives.

For an advisor to reach something close to that level of influence would require personally demonstrating his commitment to the ideals he espouses.

