Copper Attempts To Rally - Southern Copper Shares Follow The Red Metal

Many market participants look to the copper market as a barometer of the overall health and wellbeing of the global economy. The red metal is an essential building block for infrastructure. The nickname, Doctor Copper, comes from those who believe that the base metal has a Ph.D. in international economics. Before 2005, the price of copper had not traded above $1.6065 on the nearby COMEX copper futures contract. However, double-digit economic growth in China took the price of the base metal to a high at $4.6495 per pound in 2011, and the price has not traded below the $1.6065 level since 2009, in a decade.

Copper is a metal that is highly sensitive to economic growth or contraction around the world. These days, the metal is watching the trade dispute between the United States and China. Chinese demand for copper is a function of the world's most populous nation's growth. The most recent GDP data from China was at a record low of 6.2%. Trade issues have weighed on Chinese economic growth. However, we must remember that nominal growth at 6.2% on the current level of GDP is higher than it was when the world's second-wealthiest nation was growing at a double-digit pace.

So far in 2019, the price of copper on the COMEX futures market has traded in a range from $2.5995 to $2.9955 per pound. At $2.7125 on July 24, the red metal was below the middle of its trading band for the year because of concerns over the ongoing trade dispute and its impact on China's economy. Over recent weeks, the price of copper has made higher highs, and the metal briefly probed above the midpoint price for this year. Shares of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) move higher and lower with the price of the metal.

The nearby September copper futures contract fell to its low for 2019 at $2.5995 on June 7. Since then, the price recovered. September futures made a higher low at $2.6120 on July 9, which gave way to higher prices.

The daily chart shows that the price of copper reached its most recent peak last week on July 19 at $2.8030 per pound on the highest volume since late February. 162,132 copper futures contracts changed hands on July 19, which was one of the top four sessions so far this year. Copper's spike to the upside gave way to selling, and it closed on the session at $2.7410. On Wednesday, July 24, the price of the red metal was at just over the $2.71 per pound level. Price momentum and relative strength indicators are in neutral territory. The price failure at the $2.80 level has caused the slow stochastic to cross lower. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX futures market at 264,229 contracts is at a level that is a bit below the midpoint for the year.

At the recent high at $2.8030 per pound, the futures rose to the highest price since May 8, which was before the escalation of the trade dispute between the US and China. The move to the upside came at a time when copper inventories on both the LME and COMEX have been rising.

On July 3, the price of copper on COMEX traded in a range from $2.6365 to $2.6860 per pound. On that day, London Metal Exchange inventories stood at 239,925 metric tons.

As the chart shows, LME stockpiles have increased dramatically and have been hovering around the 300,000-ton level since July 3. On Tuesday, July 23, the LME reported total stocks of 293,375 tons.

At the same time, the inventories in COMEX warehouses rose from 34,182 tons on July 3 to 38,380 tons as of July 23.

Increasing stockpiles of copper is a sign of oversupply, weaker demand from China or a bit of both. The stockpiles data has been one reason that the price of copper failed at its attempt to move above the $2.80 per pound level.

Trade remains a bearish factor

After the Presidents of the US and China met at the G20 meeting on the final day of June, the price of copper declined at first but has been working its way higher. Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to a moratorium on any new protectionist policies and to restart trade negotiations. At first, the copper market fell because it wanted to see more meat on the bone when it came to optimism that the two sides were on a path to a trade agreement. Even though the price of copper has recovered since July 9, trade remains a clear and present danger for the red metal. As China's economy suffers more than the US, the demand for copper is likely to decline.

The dollar and US rates are supportive

Meanwhile, the shift in US monetary policy has provided support for the price of copper over the past weeks. At its June FOMC meeting, the US central bank told markets that interest rates are likely to fall by the end of 2019. Since the dollar is the world's reserve currency, it is the benchmark pricing mechanism for the global copper market. Lower US rates could weigh on the value of the dollar versus other world currencies, but the dollar index has remained at the 97 level, not far off its recent peak.

Lower US rates also lower the cost of holding inventories and long positions in the copper market, which is a supportive factor for the base metal. The prices of the other base metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange have been steady in the aftermath of the latest guidance from the US Fed. The market expects the central bank to cut the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points at the July 31 meeting. Many market participants believe that the Fed will act more than once in 2019 and that the short-term rates will be at least 50 basis points lower by the end of this year.

Time will tell if the more dovish approach to monetary policy will weigh on the value of the US dollar over the coming months. A lower dollar and falling interest rates could create a potent bullish environment for the price of copper and other commodities. Therefore, a continuation of the trade dispute and falling interest rates could pull the price of copper in opposite directions, causing price volatility to increase over the coming weeks and months.

SCCO is a mining company that is a proxy for the red metal

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploration, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company operates open-pit and underground mines that also produce zinc, lead, silver, and gold as well as coal and coke. While SCCO has exposure to the prices of several metals and commodities, the price of the stock tends to move higher and lower with copper. The company has a market cap of $29.298 billion, trades over three-quarters of a million shares each day and pays shareholders a 4.28% dividend. The most recent P/E ratio of the company was at 20.06 times earnings at a share price of $37.90 on July 24.

SCCO faces some opposition from residents near its long-delayed copper project at the Tia Maria mine in Peru. Peru's President Martin Vizcarra recently said that SCCO must resolve issues with local residents protesting the project because of concerns over the contamination of water sources and surrounding land.

In 2019, the price of copper hit its high in mid-April at $2.9955 and the low during the week of June 3 at $2.5995 per pound.

As the chart highlights, SCCO shares hit at high at $42.42 per share in mid-April and traded to a low at $32.61 in late May as the shares correlate well with the price action in the copper market. Late last year when the price of copper fell to its lowest level since mid-2017 at $2.5430, SCCO shares reached a low at $29.01 per share.

The chart of SCCO stock shows that it has been making higher lows in 2019. Lower US rates and a return to optimism over the potential for a trade deal between the US and China would likely lift the price of SCCO shares over the coming months. I am cautiously bullish on the prospects for copper given the shift to a more dovish approach to monetary policy in the United States.

