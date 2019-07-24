West Bancorporation Offering High Dividend Yield With Price Appreciation

We believe that WTBA's dividends are very secure as we are expecting an increase in earnings for 2019.

West Bancorporation (WTBA) is a bank holding company with an attractive forward dividend yield of 3.92%. We believe that the company will continue its trend of increasing dividends in 2019 because of our earnings outlook. We expect WTBA’s earnings to increase by 4% in 2019. Our valuation analysis shows that WTBA has the potential for some stock price appreciation.

Expecting WTBA’s Earnings to Increase on the Back of Balance Sheet Expansion

WTBA’s loan portfolio has grown at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2014 to 2018. We expect the loan book to continue to grow in 2019, albeit at a lower rate of 5%. Our assumption of lower growth in 2019 is based on management’s guidance. In the 4Q2018 conference call management said that loans had grown by a record number of $211 million in 2018, and that it was unrealistic to expect similar strong performance to be repeated in 2019. The table below gives our projections for WTBA’s financial position.

Although we expect WTBA’s loan book to expand in 2019, we do not expect much of an increase in provisions charge for credit losses. This is because the company has a history of good asset quality requiring very little provisions.

Expected Ending of NIM Decline to Also Support Earnings

WTBA’s net interest margin has been on the decline since 2016 because its cost of deposits rose by a greater value than its yields on assets did. The greater stickiness of WTBA’s asset yields compared to deposit costs bodes well for the bank in a declining interest rate scenario. Being stickier, WTBA’s yields will not decline by as much as costs will after interest rates are cut. We are expecting Fed to cut rates by 50bps in the remainder of 2019, and for WTBA’s net interest margin, NIM, to increase slightly by 3bps in 2019 over 2018. The table below gives our estimates for WTBA’s yields, cost and net interest margin.

Earnings Estimated to Increase by 4%

Due to an expected increase in earning assets and slight increase in NIM, we are expecting WTBA’s profit after tax to increase by 4% in 2019 YoY. We expect an 8% growth in non-interest expense to limit earnings growth. Our expectation of non-interest expense growth is based on WTBA’s historical trend. The table below shows our earnings projections for 2019.

For 1Q2019, WTBA has reported earnings per share of $0.42, which is 6.7% below the earnings posted in 1Q2018. WTBA is scheduled to announce its 2Q2018 earnings on July 25, 2019.

Anticipating Forward Dividend Yield of 3.92%

Due to our expectation of a slight earnings increase, and WTBA’s history of regularly increasing dividends, we expect the company to pay $0.83 as dividends for 2019, which is 6.4% higher than that paid in 2018. WTBA has announced dividends worth $0.41 for the first half of the year, and we expect the company to announce dividend of $0.21 for both the third and fourth quarters of 2019. Our dividend expectation implies a forward dividend yield of 3.92%.

Valuation Analysis Shows Possibility of Some Price Upside

We have arrived at a target price of $22.8 using a price to book multiple of 1.8 and our forecasted book value per share of $12.6 for the company. Had we used a P/B multiple of 1.7, we would’ve gotten a target price of $21.5. The table below gives target prices at different levels of P/B multiple.

We have chosen a P/B multiple of 1.8 as it is the average for the past five years, as can be seen from the table below.

Conclusion: Adopting Bullish Stance on WTBA

We are adopting a bullish stance on WTBA because of its attractive 3.92% dividend yield, and the possibility of 7.4% price upside. We advise investors to buy the stock.

About the Company

West Bancorporation is a bank holding company that, through its subsidiary West Bank, provides community banking and trust services. It primarily operates in the Des Moines and Iowa City, IA and the Rochester, MN, metropolitan areas. West Bank provides a wide range of banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit services and various types of credit, including commercial, real estate and consumer loans. The bank also provides trust services including the administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts and agency accounts. Further, West Bank provides internet, mobile banking and treasury management services.

