Petroleo Brasileiro SA (NYSE:PBR) is a Brazilian oil, natural gas, and energy company that is involved in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from off and onshore oil fields and shale producing areas. The gas and power segment of the company is involved in the generation of electricity.

PBR is one of many natural resource companies in South America's most populous nation that has the highest GDP in the region. Therefore, while energy prices is a critical factor when it comes to the price of PBR shares, the overall health and wellbeing of the Brazilian economy is another factor that determines the path of least resistance of the stock.

Oil-related equities have not been doing all that well in 2019. The XLE has underperformed the price action in the crude oil market. The Energy Sector SPDR that holds many of the world's leading oil-related companies has moved from $57.35 at the end of 2018 to $63.75 per share on July 24, an increase of 11.2%. Meanwhile, the price of nearby crude oil futures on the NYMEX division of the CME moved from $45.81 to $57.40 over the same period or 25.3% higher. Since the end of 2018, shares of PBR have moved higher from $13.01 to $16.17 or 24.3% higher as the Brazilian oil company has outperformed both the XLE and NYMEX crude oil futures. PBR shares rose to a high at $17.90 per share in March, and the price pattern continues to be bullish.

Crude oil is facing bullish and bearish factors

Bullish and bearish issues are pulling the price of crude oil in opposite directions. The US is now the world's leading producer of the energy commodity with daily output above the twelve million barrel per day level.

The ongoing trade dispute between the US and China and the slowdown in the Chinese economy continue to weigh on demand for the energy commodity. At the same time, the recent extension of OPEC output cuts of 1.2 million barrels per day has done little to support the price of oil. However, the rising tensions between the US and Iran, leading to incidents around the Straits of Hormuz provide support for the price of crude oil. Twenty percent of the world's crude oil supplies travel through the narrow seaway each day, which is increasing supply concerns.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of nearby crude oil futures on NYMEX highlights that the range so far in 2019 has been from $44.35 to $66.60 per barrel. With crude oil trading at $57.00 on July 24, the price is a bit above the midpoint of this year. Price momentum and relative strength indicators are in neutral territory, but weekly historical volatility at around 41.5% is moving towards the highest level of the year, which is a sign of increasing weekly trading ranges.

The Brazilian real is recovering

When it comes to PBR, many of the fixed costs of the company are in Brazilian real terms. Labor and other expenses, as well as the price of the local prices of commodities, are highly sensitive to the currency relationship between the US dollar and the Brazilian real. When the real declines in value, the price of crude oil in real terms rises if oil remains at a steady price since the US currency is the pricing benchmark for the energy commodity. At the same time, the low level of the Brazilian currency keeps expenses at a low level.

Since late 2018, the Brazilian real has slowly recovered against the US dollar which has lifted the prices of Brazilian stocks, and PBR is no exception.

The new government is instituting reforms

Late last year, Brazilians elected Jair Bolsonaro as the President of South America's leading nation. President Bolsonaro ran on a business-friendly platform and pledged to reduce corruption in the country. One of the best barometers for the new leader's success is the value of the Brazilian currency. As faith in the Brazilian economy returns, the currency is likely to rise

Source: CQG

In a sign that Brazil's economy is beginning to make a comeback, the real versus dollar relationship has moved from $0.23625 in mid-September 2018, just before the election, to $0.26585 as of July 24, a rise of over 12.5%. Over the same period, the dollar index has moved from 94.355 to 97.34 as the dollar index appreciated by 3.16%. While the real has appreciated compared to the US currency, it has moved even higher against other world currencies since late last year.

If the Brazilian real is a report card for the Bolsonaro administration, the trend is telling us that the new President is achieving success when it comes to reforms.

Brazilian stocks are having a great year

If the over 12% gain in the real against the dollar is a sign that things are looking up for the Brazilian economy, the action in the stock market is further evidence. The iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF product (EWZ) holds shares in many of Brazil's leading companies.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The chart shows that EWZ holds 4.90% of its $8.79 billion in net assets in PBR common shares and 6.49% in preferred shares.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that EWZ moved from a low at $30.65 before President Bolsonaro election to $46.16 on July 24, an increase of 50.6%. Brazilian stocks and the Brazilian real are both giving a thumbs up to the new administration in the commodities-rich nation.

For those who like crude oil, PBR offers a double whammy

I believe that shares in Pe Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. offer investors a compelling opportunity at the $16 per share level. PBR was trading at $16.05 on July 24. The trends in both the real versus US dollar relationship and in the Brazilian stock market are bullish. Moreover, in 2011, when commodities prices reached highs, the real was trading at over $0.65 against the US dollar, which means there could be lots of room on the upside for the real.

With no resolution to the tensions between the US and Iran on the horizon and the trends in Brazilian stocks and that nation's currency, PBR could easily double in value over the next year.

Source: Barchart

In 2008, when the price of crude oil traded to its high at over $147 per barrel and the real was at almost $0.64 against the US dollar, PBY shares traded to the all-time peak at $77.61 per share. The stock dropped to a low at $2.71 per share in early 2016 when a combination of multiyear lows in commodities and political and corporate scandals in Brazil pushed the stock to the low. A 50% retracement of from the high to the low over the past eleven years would put PBR shares at $40.16, which is above the target on the upside at double the current price.

PBR shares have dipped from $17.90 to just over $16 per share since March. At the current price level, the risk-reward profile of the shares given trends in the currency and equity markets in Brazil and the government reforms make PBR a screaming buy.