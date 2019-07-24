It Makes No Sense For Apple To Buy Intel's Modem Business

To understand my view on this report from the Wall Street Journal, one must look at the history.

Usually what happens in these patent fights is that pressure and legal rhetoric slowly builds up in a series of tit-for-tat skirmishes until something happens that shifts the power balance meaningfully that brings one side to the table. A deal very quickly follows.

In the 2008 battle between Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), it is not clear what it was that brought Qualcomm to the table, but this time it is clear. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has had enough of losing money on cell phone modems and decided instead to shift its focus elsewhere and put the business up for sale. Intel has been Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) sole supplier of modems since the iPhone Xs, leaving Apple very few options outside of MediaTek.

There is no way that Apple can take the risk of being without a supplier of modems and, given its two-year design cycle, serious 5G decisions need to be taken now. I am fairly certain that prior to settling with Qualcomm, Intel communicated its intentions to Apple and gave it the option to purchase the business. Apple passed on this because Intel was very unlikely to have been able to meet Apple’s requirements for a working 5G modem and so it made no sense to buy the business.

Therefore, with a materially weakened hand to play, Apple was forced to give in to Qualcomm and resume what it had been paying for the last 12 years. As a result of the settlement, it now makes even less sense to buy the business now than it did a few months ago.

Some commentators are of the opinion that this is about 4G rather than 5G, but this also makes no sense in my opinion. The future of 5G in almost all implementations will be a baseband that is integrated with all of the other radio technologies. If Apple is having to use Qualcomm’s baseband for 5G for 6 years (see here) then the price it is paying for modem will also include 4G and so there will be no reason not to use it.

The only possibility that I see is a very long-term acquihire by Apple whereby it takes all of Intel’s engineers and IP and gives them 6 years to come up with a working 5G/4G integrated modem. This gives Qualcomm 6 years to come up with the next iteration of mobile technology to keep Apple dependent on its chipsets. Hence, if Apple does buy the Intel modem business, I do not see this a short-term negative for Qualcomm, but it will keep the pressure Qualcomm it to ensure that its technology remains indispensable.

Qualcomm has suffered following the FTC ruling, but if it can navigate its way through this latest roadblock, it remains one of the most attractive options in the smartphone market. The other is Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) of which my portfolio is already long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SSNLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

