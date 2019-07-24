Crane Executing Well Despite A Lot Of Cross-Currents

Crane could be facing some slowing end-markets in the second half of the year, but the shares still look undervalued on what I believe are manageable/attainable assumptions.

Walking away from CIRCOR makes sense if their management refuses to engage, and Crane should be able to find other worthwhile M&A targets.

Crane did alright on the top line and even better at the operating line, as strong Fluid Handling and Aerospace results more than compensated for weakness in Payment Tech.

The good, and bad, of running a conglomerate is that there’s always a lot going on – it’s relatively rare for a diversified business to see all of its units doing well (or poorly) at the same time. In the case of Crane (CR), Fluid Handling (or FH) is doing well on underlying strength in a range of process industries, and Aerospace & Electronics (or AE) is likewise benefiting from strong trends in the commercial aerospace market. On the flip side, the Payment and Merchandising Tech (or PMT) business is dealing with challenging comps in the currency business and Engineered Materials (or EM) is suffering from weakness in the RV market.

All told, though, Crane is doing well in absolute and relative terms, and while there are some signs of slowing momentum, I believe the company will hit its near-term targets and generate mid-single-digit long-term FCF growth. I don’t know whether CIRCOR (CIR) management can be persuaded to see reason, but Crane has other M&A prospects to consider, and the valuation remains surprisingly reasonable.

A Decent Quarter In Total

I don’t have much to nitpick about Crane’s second quarter, as revenue came in a little better than expected (about 1%), and operating earnings appeared to come in around $0.07/share better than expected (Crane lost some of that with a higher tax rate, so the reported beat was just $0.02/share). Slowing process industry orders are a concern to monitor, but the FH and AE businesses look pretty strong on a core basis, and I’m cautiously optimistic that the EM business bottoming out.

Revenue fell 1% as reported and rose 1% on an organic basis. FH revenue rose 8%, though, as the company continues to see healthy demand from chemical, refinery, construction, and industrial customers. PMT revenue declined almost 8%, and management blamed a difficult comp in currency but the year-ago result in this segment was flat revenue. AE revenue rose 9%, with fairly balanced growth between original equipment and aftermarket, and that compares reasonably well with the 11% growth that Honeywell (HON) reported this quarter (though Parker Hannifin (PH) is probably a better comp). The EM business had another weak quarter with revenue down 11%, as the RV business continues to crumble (down 29% after an 18% decline last year).

Gross margin improved half a point, and adjusted operating earnings rose 9%, beating both my expectations and the somewhat higher expectations of the Street. FH profits rose 31% and margin improved 270bp, while AE saw 18% growth and 180bp of margin improvement, both coming in better than I expected. PMT was more mixed, profits were down 7%, but underlying margin (up 60bp) was very slightly better than I expected. EM saw 33% earnings contraction and 440bp of margin erosion.

End-Markets Are Probably Slowing A Bit, But Still Okay

Management reiterated its sales target for the year, a target that I’d note is still below the average sell-side estimate, and I think the company is looking at largely stable markets, albeit with some patches of weakness.

In the FH business, the refinery market is still healthy, but management pointed to some moderation in the chemicals space, and I’m concerned the second half could see a bigger slowdown in construction and general industrial markets. Management did acknowledge some weakness in the MRO channel from destocking, and I think this remains a concern into the second half. Orders rose 2% yoy and declined 2% qoq, and I’d note that peer Sulzer (OTC:SUZRY) reported 1% growth in its pumps business (which competes with Crane).

The Aerospace backlog remains strong (up 14% yoy and 3% qoq), and I have no real worries about this business. The aerospace cycle still has plenty of room to run, and companies are still making strategic acquisitions to get into the sector (including a recent deal by Eaton (ETN) ). In PMT, it’s a harder call. Management claimed that there are healthy trends in cash automation, particularly in retail, but I’m getting more cautious on this segment.

Walking Away From CIRCOR

After raising its bid for CIRCOR to $48 and still getting no engagement from that company’s management, Crane has basically walked away from this deal. While the merits of acquiring CIRCOR are still solid, CIRCOR has several policies in place that would make a full traditional hostile takeover attempt effectively impractical.

I continue to find the behavior of CIRCOR’s management to be comically ridiculous, particularly given their poor operating history. CIRCOR claims that they’d be open to any transaction in the best interests of shareholders, but according to Crane they literally would not even return calls regarding a possible offer. What’s more, I think it is highly significant that just under 67% of CIRCOR shares were tendered in support of the deal – that’s a pretty remarkable level of support; 40% to 50% would have been a pretty strong affirmation of the deal.

I don’t know how CIRCOR management can look at the fact that two-thirds of the shares were tendered and refuse to talk to Crane about a deal, but there’s not much Crane can do about it. I certainly hope that CIRCOR shareholders take all steps within their power to keep the pressure on the incompetent managers running the company today and hold them to account for the value they’re not getting from this proposed deal.

CIRCOR would have been a good opportunity for Crane, but Crane doesn’t need it and I expect the company to turn to other M&A options. I’d most like to see the company build up its fluid handling or aerospace operations, and although I believe valuations in aerospace could be problematic, I think there could be other fluid handling assets worth acquiring.

The Outlook

Crane did a little better than I expected, but I’m not boosting my expectations as I do have some concerns that underlying industrial and construction markets are eroding, even though Crane is more leveraged to longer-cycle process industries. My modeling assumptions work out to long-term annualized growth rates of about 3% for revenue and 6% to 7% for FCF, and I do have some concerns that I may be too bullish on my margin improvement assumptions for the future. If Crane can’t really improve its FCF margin beyond the level of recent years, the DCF-based fair value would decline into the mid-$70’s.

The Bottom Line

At this point, both discounted cash flow and EV/EBITDA support a fair value above $90 with upside over $100. I’m a little concerned that Crane could get caught up in a wider industrial pullback, but Crane’s exposure to process industries and aerospace should help offset that. As is, I think these shares still have some upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.