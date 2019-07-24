People's United Financial: Strong Core Business And Attractive Valuation To Support Further Growth

Investment Thesis

The price of the shares of People’s United Financial (PBCT), a small U.S. bank, have not changed much over the last five years, however, managed to please investors with hefty dividends. As the company showed to be durable in the past, it is very likely that new growth may be just around the corner.

Source: PBCT's Seeking Alpha quote page

Corporate profile

People’s United Financial is a diversified financial services company, operating predominantly in several U.S. states in the North East. The company manages over 148 full-service branches with extended banking hours seven days a week. In 2018, the company was recognized as the best employer among U.S. banks and as a top global company on the Forbes 2018 World’s Best Employer Global 2000 list. The company’s history dates back to 1842 when it was known as Bridgeport Savings Bank. Today, the company has over 5000 employees and 100 percent ownership in the domain peoples.com.

Banks’ deposit rates are lagging the market rates

In the light of latest interest rates market developments, banks, People’s United Financial including, are uniquely positioned to benefit from a significant differential between Federal Funds rates and rates banks are currently offering on customers’ deposits. If the Fed’s interest rates policy does not substantially change its course after the FOMC meeting at the end of July, or in December, financial companies could gain a considerable advantage.

Source: Bianco Research, Twitter

Insights from the latest quarterly earnings call

Reading through the latest quarterly earnings call transcript, the company did well in almost all lines of business. Over the second quarter of 2019, the company’s key performance metric – the net interest margin – stuck around a three percent level and return on average tangible common equity – key profitability measure – hold above 14 percent. Jack Barnes, the company’s Chairman and CEO, also highlighted solid performance of equipment finance, strong organic growth in areas such as Connecticut and Massachusetts and thoughtful M&A strategy, succeeding recently with the acquisition of Belmont. On the other side of the coin, deposit management was one of the areas where additional work has to be done and residential mortgages front started to run defense. During the call, the management also emphasized its commitment to shareholders in the form a 20 million shares repurchase plan, approved by the board of directors.

Source: 2019 PBCT Q2 earnings presentation

Valuation

Plugging in People’s United Financial's financial statements figures into my DCF template, the company’s shares show to be substantially undervalued. Under perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, consistent 15 percent annual interest income growth over the next five years and 35.9 percent operating income margin, fair value of the stock comes at 30.8 USD. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at 28 USD if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 10x.

Source: Author's own DCF model

The bottom line

People’s United Financial is an outstanding financial company with a long history of over 175 years. With an extensive and growing network, resilient core business and an attractive margin of safety inherent in the company’s financial ratios, shareholders and investors are up for continued gains. At a trailing twelve-months price-to-earnings multiple of 12.4 and an accelerating interest income on an annual basis, People’s United Financial is a bargain for all income-seeking long run investors.

Global Wealth Ideation, A new marketplace service focused on discovering ideas with wealth building potential Want to find out more? If you like to get access to in-depth articles that include discounted cash flow analysis, insights from equity analysis tools and prospectively much more, consider joining Global Wealth Ideation! Join us today and get instant access to all articles and community of engaged investors aiming to benefit from growth opportunities all around the world. START FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion, and does not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investor's circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.