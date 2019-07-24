Alibaba Vs. Amazon.com And eBay: 3P Marketplaces Becoming More Competitive

Alibaba presents the latest challenge. And as we'll see, it ought to be taken seriously.

In today’s news, we learn that Alibaba (BABA) is opening Alibaba.com to U.S. suppliers. I’d say that Amazon.com (AMZN) and eBay (EBAY) should be concerned. They shouldn’t actually be concerned about this particular move, but about what it means regarding another Alibaba marketplace. This article will explain why.

Alibaba And AliExpress

When it comes to e-commerce properties, Alibaba isn’t just about Alibaba.com. Alibaba has many different e-commerce platforms, each with their specific targets:

Alibaba.com is a 3P (third party) B2B (Business To Business) e-commerce marketplace. It’s geared toward selling goods globally, in batches, mostly straight out of the producer. Its bargaining, buying, shipping and payment processes are much more complex than any consumer would be used to. This is what’s now being opened to U.S. sellers.

TaoBao is a 3P B2C (Business To Consumer) and 3P C2C (Consumer to Consumer) e-commerce marketplace. TaoBao is geared for small to medium sellers selling products to other consumers in China.

Tmall is a 3P B2C e-commerce marketplace. TaoBao is geared for large sellers selling branded products to consumers in China.

AliExpress is a 3P B2C e-commerce marketplace. AliExpress is geared for a global consumer audience.

So the news today was that Alibaba, the B2B global marketplace, was being opened to U.S. suppliers. However, a much more relevant event happened months ago. Back in May 2019, it was reported that AliExpress was opening its marketplace to suppliers not based in China. At the time, suppliers from Italy, Russia, Spain and Turkey were allowed. However, this is set to expand to other countries.

AliExpress’ Current Main Disadvantage

A condition for presenting a challenge to Amazon.com and eBay is to have enough scale. This is important, because there are significant network effects at play when it comes to 3P marketplaces. The network effects are obvious: Sellers want to be where there are lots of buyers. Buyers want to be where there’s a lot of sellers (and hence, a lot of choice).

AliExpress has reached significant scale already. As per Alibaba’s recent earnings report (AliExpress will be the overwhelming majority of this):

In the 12 months ended March 31, 2019, Lazada and AliExpress had a total of more than 120 million annual active consumers.

As for Amazon.com, as of Q1 2016 (the most recent quarter for which Amazon.com actually reported the number), it had 285 million active customers in the last 12 months. This included 1P (first party), 3P (third party), U.S. and international customers, of course. AliExpress is purely ex-China (In China Alibaba has more than 700 million active customers) and all 3P.

As a result, we can clearly say that while AliExpress is much, much smaller than Amazon.com’s 3P marketplace, it still has more than enough critical mass in terms of customers to attract sellers.

This brings us to arguably the main AliExpress weakness. AliExpress is still nearly entirely composed of China-sourced products. And what’s worse, it thus only carries Chinese brands. It so happens that there aren't all that many Chinese brands known internationally. Huawei is known, Xiaomi begins to be known, but almost every other Chinese brand is unknown. This is a tremendous weakness, since brands are arguably the only way to sell premium consumer products.

Now, what happens once Alibaba starts allowing foreign sellers to sell through its marketplace? Well, these foreign sellers will start bringing in well-known international brands. What AliExpress does not lack is a reputation for being a good place to find bargains. So now combine well-known brands, critical mass and that reputation, and you suddenly have a very strong competitor.

AliExpress Is Significantly Cheaper For The Seller

It’s not just that AliExpress has the scale and reputation. It also has another thing: It’s for the most part more appealing for 3P sellers. Why so? This is because its commission schedule is significantly cheaper than Amazon.com’s or Ebay’s. This enables two things:

More money in the seller’s pocket.

Or more competitive prices.

How much cheaper is it to sell in AliExpress? Well:

An AliExpress seller pays $1,500 to set up a store. This is actually more expensive than what’s charged to a professional Amazon.com seller ($39.99 per month), but Amazon.com’s fee will pile up over time. Amazon.com also charges a listing fee per month ($0.005 per item).

More importantly, AliExpress then only charges 5-8% of the transaction value. As for Amazon.com, it typically charges 8%-15% (with most categories at 15%). So Amazon.com is 60-87.5% more expensive than AliExpress, for the seller.

A 3P Marketplace War?

Were AliExpress to be very successful, its success could actually launch something of a price war when it comes to marketplaces. 3P Marketplaces have been a very attractive business because of the extremely high margins up until now.

It’s important to consider here that 80% of Amazon.com 3P sellers already use other 3P marketplaces, with most now citing Walmart (WMT) and their own websites. AliExpress still looms small, but this statistic is before it opened to foreign ex-China sellers. It represents only Chinese sellers selling on Amazon.com and then also selling on AliExpress.

Yet another development can make 3P marketplaces more competitive. As of March 2019 Amazon.com ended its policy of prohibiting U.S. 3P sellers from selling cheaper elsewhere (including their own websites). This had already happened to Amazon.com in Europe due to regulatory pressure, as far back as 2013.

Amazon.com’s 3P Marketplace Will Retain Some Advantages

It’s easy to see how Amazon.com’s 3P marketplace could come under fierce competition, especially from AliExpress internationally (in the U.S., Walmart seems like the most likely competitor to increase pressure in the near term). It’s cheaper to sell in AliExpress and where known AliExpress will have a strong reputation for bargains.

Indeed, when it comes to Europe it’s rather obvious that for non-International brands, AliExpress, Banggood or Gearbest nearly always (or always) beat Amazon.com on price. With AliExpress starting to offer Western sellers the possibility to sell their wares there, AliExpress will (due to its lower commission schedule) likely also become the best place for international brand bargains.

However, there are two things where Amazon.com will retain a meaningful advantage:

Convenience. With Amazon.com handling a good part of 3P seller’s logistics (through FBA), it can offer customers quicker deliveries than independent 3P sellers selling through AliExpress. This is very evident when you compare Amazon.com’s 3P GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) to what it books as “Seller services” (the selling commissions, but also FBA, $42.7 billion in 2018). The seller services amount to 26.7% of GMV ($160 billion in 2018).

A reputation for customer service. It’s not that AliExpress has bad customer service, but obviously Amazon.com’s reputation is extremely strong there.

Conclusion

I believe that after essentially being a very high margin duopoly, 3P marketplaces might be on the cusp of becoming a more competitive market.

In the U.S., Walmart is increasingly being used by Amazon.com 3P sellers. And internationally, AliExpress is now being opened to Western sellers even while already having attained significant critical mass relying just on Chinese sellers.

In my view, AliExpress might turn out to be more competitive than Walmart, because while Walmart practices fees similar to Amazon.com’s, AliExpress is much cheaper.

