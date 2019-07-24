Celanese: A High Quality Name Trading Below What It Deserves

The valuation is fair / below fair for an excellent operation. We are buyers at current prices.

Investment Thesis

We are Buy rated on Celanese (CE). We like its technical lead in its business areas, its downstream exposure and its relatively rapid growth. We love the financials, and the excellent track record of the management. We view the valuation as attractive compared to its history and peers given the Company’s fundamentals. We think that the shaky macro environment has provided a good buying opportunity. We view a pick-up in global growth, easing in trade tensions, and continued shareholder friendliness as potential catalysts.

Company Overview – A Diversified Leader in an Industry with Large Barriers to Entry

Celanese Corporation is a global producer of chemicals and advanced materials. It operates mainly under three business segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain.

Engineered Materials is the growth engine of the company. Making up more than 40% of total revenues at an 18% EBIT margin, the segment is at the heart of investors. Engineering materials sales grew to $2.59 bn in 2018 from $1.55 bn in 2016. Engineered Materials are value-added products and are tailored to customers’ specific needs and are sold project-based. The products are used in primarily automotive, medical, industrial, energy storage, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and food & beverage industries. This downstream segment differentiates Celanese from its commodity peers as it makes its earnings less cyclical. Celanese’s leadership in this market is of particular importance given the market’s high barriers to entry created by capital costs.

Celanese is a leader in the acetic acid sector. Its Acetyl Chain segment includes intermediate chemistry, emulsion polymers and EVA polymers businesses, is active in every major global industrial sector and serves diverse consumer end-use applications. The Company generated ~$4 bn in revenues from Acetyl Chain products, making the segment the flagship. The Acetyl Chain segment reported a 25% EBIT margin in 2018.

Acetate Tow is small but is a profit generator thanks to healthy margins. Celanese generated $650 mn in revenues from the segment with a 20% EBIT margin. This segment mainly sells fiber to be used in cigarette filters.

Overall, Celanese is a leader in acetic acid products and has a global presence. Its operations are characterized by scale and diversification and are in consolidated industries with high barriers to entry.

Financials – Excellent Track Record

Recent years of Celanese has been a story of success. The company grew its top line with an 8% CAGR from 2015 to 2018. During this period its Gross Margin rose from 23.2% to 27.6%, its EBITDA Margin from 18.3% to 22.3% and its Net Margin from 5.4% to 16.7%. Its operating cash flow increased a total of 75% and free cash flow 262%. The balance sheet is healthy as well with ~450 mn on it and net debt just around 1.9x EBITDA.

Shareholder Returns – Past Actions are Good Omens About the Future

Celanese has been buying back stock aggressively. Its share count dropped from ~151 mn in 2015 to ~134 mn in 2018 with a CAGR of 3.8%. This trend can be expected to continue or even increase given that the company is generating ~$550 mn free cash flow annually.

Celanese has a safe and a healthy dividend as well. The 2.35% dividend yield has a 5 year CAGR of 31.7%. The payout ratio is low, at around 23%. The dividend should be expected to grow even more than the buyback program. With increasing equity prices, management should allocate more to dividends than to buybacks.

Valuation – Not Screaming Cheap but Definitely not Expensive

We will assess the valuation in two ways: compared to its history and compared to its competitors given financial metrics.

Looking at the past 5 year valuation data presents below average valuations in P/E, P/FCF and EV/EBITDA metrics. We find the risk / reward attractive and think that a re-rating of shares to early 2016 or late 2017 levels is possible with a pick-up in global growth but further de-valuation is unlikely.

Source: Gurufocus

Compared to peers, we find Celanese’s valuation to be at most a fair one for a fair company. When comparing EV / EBITDA and EBITDA Margins, Celanese’s price screens as above average. But adding Return on Equity and qualitative aspects of the business to the mix changes the picture. Celanese combines healthy margins, albeit well below those of APD’s, with best in class returns. Celanese’s operations are also less cyclical than those of its peers and warrants a valuation premium. This slightly-above-peer group valuation for Celanese doesn’t reflect its high returns or its less cyclical nature and is due for a re-rating.

Source: Seeking Alpha data, Freyr visualization

Market Worries had De-rated the Stock, Global Growth can Re-rate it. Shareholder Returns will Further Boost the Price

The recent dip in valuation was caused by global growth worries and trade wars. Celanese had a rocky 2018 and 2019. This was due to its sales being quite correlated to global industry and thus global GDP (albeit less so than that of its competitors) and also to it having significant operations in China.

Our take is that an eventual trade deal will be signed and that we are reaching a trough in growth expectations (read here and here). If this is will be the case, Celanese will reach the high valuations it had in times of growth expectations (detailed in previous chapter).

If not, the Company should still outperform its major chemical peers due to its less cyclical advanced materials downstream operations detailed above and strong shareholder returns.

To be clear, we don’t view the current valuation as a deep discount but as fair / below fair. We like the Company’s stable free cash flow generation, high barriers to entry of its industries and its leadership. We are happy to buy a quality name at a fair price, and urge investors to do so as well.

Main Risks are Typical ones for Commodity Producers

There are two main risks to Celanese which is typical for any commodity company. First being commodity price risks. Sharp changes in acetic acid prices will effect Celanese’s sales and margins meaningfully. Strategic investors holding on through the business cycle will be ok as the acetic acid industry isn’t going anywhere, but tactical investors could be harmed by changes in the market.

Other main risk is its correlation to global industry. All of Celanese’s products are used in manufacturing and thus its sales are highly correlated to global growth. In times of growth slowdown (or even worries of growth slowdown like in H2 2018) Celanese’s sales and share price will be harmed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.